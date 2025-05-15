Ricky’s Substack

Ricky’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Light Diet – Part 2: How Modern Life Is Wrecking Your Health (And What to Do About It) with Roderick Lambert

Deep Dive Series
Ricky Du Plessis's avatar
Ricky Du Plessis
May 15, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Is your lifestyle silently sabotaging your health? In this episode, Roderick and Ricky explore how modern indoor living, blue light exposure, and sunscreen overuse are contributing to a growing "light deficiency epidemic." They reveal how our natural circadian rhythms, metabolic health, and even skin resilience are being disrupted by artificial environments and digital habits.

You’ll learn:

  • Why natural sunlight exposure is essential for mitochondrial and hormonal health.

  • How blue light from screens and LEDs impacts sleep, insulin sensitivity, and mood.

  • The surprising truth about sunscreen, UV light, and cancer myths.

  • Practical strategies to optimize light exposure for better energy, immunity, and longevity.

  • Tools like infrared panels, light-tracking apps, and full-spectrum bulbs to biohack your environment.

Perfect for health seekers, wellness enthusiasts, and biohackers looking to reclaim their vitality by syncing with the natural light-dark cycle.

Links to some of data & resources upon which this discussion was based:

The impact of blue light and digital screens on the skin: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.15576

Unveiling the Hidden Dangers: The Impact of Blue Light on Skin Health and Aging: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/387497437_Unveiling_the_Hidden_Dangers_The_Impact_of_Blue_Light_on_Skin_Health_and_Aging

Morning and Evening Blue-Enriched Light Exposure Alters Metabolic Function in Normal Weight Adults: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4871543/

Long-term blue light exposure impairs mitochondrial dynamics in the retina in light-induced retinal degeneration in vivo and in vitro: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1011134423000088?via%3Dihub

Immediate effect of blue-enhanced light on reproductive hormones in women: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25789589/

Evening blue‐light exposure, maternal glucose, and infant birthweight: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9489633/

Blue Light Exposure Changes Puberty Onset and Ovarian Tissue, Study in Rodents Suggests: https://sleepreviewmag.com/sleep-health/sleep-whole-body/blue-light-exposure-changes-puberty-onset-and-ovarian-tissue-study-in-rodents-suggests/

Sun Exposure and Mortality From Melanoma : https://academic.oup.com/jnci/article-abstract/97/3/195/2544082?redirectedFrom=fulltext

Beneficial Effects of Sun Exposure on Cancer Mortality: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0091743583710108?via%3Dihub

How UV Light Touches the Brain and Endocrine System Through Skin, and Why: https://academic.oup.com/endo/article/159/5/1992/4931051

Increased UVA exposures and decreased cutaneous Vitamin D3 levels may be responsible for the increasing incidence of melanoma: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306987708005999

Astrophysicist on Infrared Light & Life Interactions | Robert Fosbury, PhD:

If you would like a more comprehensive list of the research which has informed this discussion (because space within the episode description is limited), please sign up to Roderick’s mailing list via https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/profile

Where to find Roderick Lambert:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:

Zinzino Questionnaire (personalized product recommendation):

Conquering King Stomach (my book):

© 2025 Ricky Du Plessis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture