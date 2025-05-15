Light Diet – Part 2: How Modern Life Is Wrecking Your Health (And What to Do About It) with Roderick Lambert

Is your lifestyle silently sabotaging your health? In this episode, Roderick and Ricky explore how modern indoor living, blue light exposure, and sunscreen overuse are contributing to a growing "light deficiency epidemic." They reveal how our natural circadian rhythms, metabolic health, and even skin resilience are being disrupted by artificial environments and digital habits.

You’ll learn:

Why natural sunlight exposure is essential for mitochondrial and hormonal health.

How blue light from screens and LEDs impacts sleep, insulin sensitivity, and mood.

The surprising truth about sunscreen, UV light, and cancer myths.

Practical strategies to optimize light exposure for better energy, immunity, and longevity.

Tools like infrared panels, light-tracking apps, and full-spectrum bulbs to biohack your environment.

Perfect for health seekers, wellness enthusiasts, and biohackers looking to reclaim their vitality by syncing with the natural light-dark cycle.

Links to some of data & resources upon which this discussion was based:

The impact of blue light and digital screens on the skin: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.15576

Unveiling the Hidden Dangers: The Impact of Blue Light on Skin Health and Aging: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/387497437_Unveiling_the_Hidden_Dangers_The_Impact_of_Blue_Light_on_Skin_Health_and_Aging

Morning and Evening Blue-Enriched Light Exposure Alters Metabolic Function in Normal Weight Adults: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4871543/

Long-term blue light exposure impairs mitochondrial dynamics in the retina in light-induced retinal degeneration in vivo and in vitro: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1011134423000088?via%3Dihub

Immediate effect of blue-enhanced light on reproductive hormones in women: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25789589/

Evening blue‐light exposure, maternal glucose, and infant birthweight: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9489633/

Blue Light Exposure Changes Puberty Onset and Ovarian Tissue, Study in Rodents Suggests: https://sleepreviewmag.com/sleep-health/sleep-whole-body/blue-light-exposure-changes-puberty-onset-and-ovarian-tissue-study-in-rodents-suggests/

Sun Exposure and Mortality From Melanoma : https://academic.oup.com/jnci/article-abstract/97/3/195/2544082?redirectedFrom=fulltext

Beneficial Effects of Sun Exposure on Cancer Mortality: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0091743583710108?via%3Dihub

How UV Light Touches the Brain and Endocrine System Through Skin, and Why: https://academic.oup.com/endo/article/159/5/1992/4931051

Increased UVA exposures and decreased cutaneous Vitamin D3 levels may be responsible for the increasing incidence of melanoma: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306987708005999

Astrophysicist on Infrared Light & Life Interactions | Robert Fosbury, PhD:

If you would like a more comprehensive list of the research which has informed this discussion (because space within the episode description is limited), please sign up to Roderick’s mailing list via https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/profile

Where to find Roderick Lambert:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:

Zinzino Questionnaire (personalized product recommendation):

Conquering King Stomach (my book):