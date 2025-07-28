Episode 18: Nutrition That Fuels - Intermittent Fasting, Keto, and Cutting Ultra-Processed Foods for Metabolic Health with Neill Friedman

In this punchy and practical episode, Ricky and Neill continue their collaborative deep dive series by exploring the fundamentals of nutrition that support metabolic health and optimize human energy systems. Drawing on evolutionary principles and real-world applications, they explore three powerful nutritional strategies: intermittent fasting, ketogenic and low-carb diets, and eliminating ultra-processed foods.

You’ll learn:

Why intermittent fasting improves energy regulation and how to start safely

The real science behind ketogenic diets and why ketones may be your brain’s preferred fuel

The dangers of seed oils and how low-fat dogma derailed human health

How cutting out ultra-processed foods, even part-time, can transform your metabolic resilience

Why calorie counting misses the mark and what truly regulates appetite

Neill and Ricky also break down nutrient absorption, the critical role of fat-soluble vitamins, and offer a fascinating look at breastmilk composition. Whether you're keto-curious or just tired of feeling tired, this episode gives you actionable strategies to reclaim your energy and health - without the fluff.

If you found value in Neill’s thoughts, expertise and insights shared in this episode – perhaps you might be open to helping Neill by donating to His GoFundMe?

Your contribution will help propel his groundbreaking work on metabolic flexibility and mitochondrial health. Every contribution, big or small, brings us one step closer to unlocking vital insights and your support means the world!!!

Where to find more from Neill:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad: