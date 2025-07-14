Episode 16: From Confusion to Clarity – Deep Dive Series with Neill Friedman, Part 1

In this kick-off episode of our new collaborative health series, Ricky and Neill introduce the 3x3 Health Method - a no-nonsense framework to simplify your approach to better health through Nutrition, Movement, and Recovery. With science-backed insights and practical advice, we strip away the jargon and focus on three actionable strategies for each pillar.

Discover:

Why energy - not time - is the real barrier to health change

How your metabolism adapts under stress and calorie deficits

The danger of yo-yo dieting and why slow, steady wins

How to set process-based goals that actually stick

What it means to think like a scientist without being one

This series is about first principles thinking for your health. It’s not about fads or hacks — it's about building sustainable habits that work.

Tune in and take the first step toward long-term health mastery.

If you found value in Neill’s thoughts, expertise and insights shared in this episode – perhaps you might be open to helping Neill by donating to His GoFundMe?

Your contribution will help propel his groundbreaking work on metabolic flexibility and mitochondrial health. Every contribution, big or small, brings us one step closer to unlocking vital insights and your support means the world!!!

Where to find more from Neill:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad: