Episode 15: From Vegan to Carnivore - Dr. Amy Gutman’s Bold Shift & the Battle for Metabolic Health

In this eye-opening conversation, Ricky is joined by emergency physician and metabolic health advocate Dr. Amy Gutman. Together, they explore Amy's radical transformation from 37 years of veganism to adopting a high-fat, carnivore-inspired lifestyle and the profound health improvements that followed as a direct result!
They dive into:
The science and controversy of ketogenic and carnivorous diets
The rise of CGMs and what they reveal about stress, sleep, and metabolism
The unique health struggles faced by healthcare professionals
Global food system absurdities, from New Zealand lamb to Dutch pork prosciutto
Why understanding mitochondria is key to reversing chronic disease
Whether you're a nutrition nerd, a clinician, or simply curious about the truth behind metabolic health, this episode challenges convention and offers practical insights backed by experience.
Where to find more from Dr Gutman:
Website: www.ToughLoveMD.expert
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amy-gutman-md-facep-a4190890/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ToughLoveMD
