Episode 15: From Vegan to Carnivore - Dr. Amy Gutman's Bold Shift & the Battle for Metabolic Health

Jul 07, 2025
In this eye-opening conversation, Ricky is joined by emergency physician and metabolic health advocate Dr. Amy Gutman. Together, they explore Amy's radical transformation from 37 years of veganism to adopting a high-fat, carnivore-inspired lifestyle and the profound health improvements that followed as a direct result!

They dive into:

  • The science and controversy of ketogenic and carnivorous diets

  • The rise of CGMs and what they reveal about stress, sleep, and metabolism

  • The unique health struggles faced by healthcare professionals

  • Global food system absurdities, from New Zealand lamb to Dutch pork prosciutto

  • Why understanding mitochondria is key to reversing chronic disease

Whether you're a nutrition nerd, a clinician, or simply curious about the truth behind metabolic health, this episode challenges convention and offers practical insights backed by experience.

Follow / subscribe, like, and share if you’re ready to rethink everything you thought you knew about diet, health, and the future of medicine.

Where to find more from Dr Gutman:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:

