Metabolic Mastery, Family Balance & Women’s Strength: A Deep Dive with Amanda King

In this powerhouse episode, Ricky sits down with integrative health coach and rising Substack star Amanda King to explore the intersection of metabolic health, parenting, and personal growth. From the science of metabolic oncology to practical time management strategies like the “12 Week Year” and habit stacking, Amanda shares real-world insights for thriving in work, family, and wellness.

You’ll hear why weightlifting is essential for women’s health over 40, how diet and daily habits can influence long-term cancer risk, and why metabolic health is about more than just energy - it’s about optimizing hormone balance, resilience, and well-being.

Whether you're a parent striving to juggle it all or someone curious about metabolic strategies for disease prevention, this conversation offers both science-backed knowledge and lived wisdom.

Key Topics Covered:

The truth about women and weightlifting

Daily routines for balancing parenting and purpose

Amanda’s approach to integrative metabolic oncology

Practical strategies for improving bone health and energy

The underestimated power of light, sleep, grounding, and movement

Follow Amanda’s work on Substack and join the conversation on how to live with purpose, vitality, and strength.

Where to find more from Amanda:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad: