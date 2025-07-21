Episode 17: How to Think Like a Scientist Without Being One - A Crash Course in Critical Thinking & Health Research

This is the 2nd episode in the collaborative mini-series with the wonderful Neill Friedman, and in this episode Neill and Ricky deliver a crash course in how to think like a scientist - giving you the tools to critically evaluate health headlines, research studies, and nutritional claims.

Using a recent study on inflammatory diets during pregnancy and type 1 diabetes risk as a live case study, they break down:

How to tell the difference between correlation and causation

What primary vs. secondary research actually means

How to spot bias in authorship, funding, and media spin

The flaws (and value) of the peer review system

How to use tools like Google Scholar to research like a pro

Whether you're a curious layperson, a health enthusiast, or a budding sceptic, this episode equips you with a scientific mindset you can use daily.

If you found value in Neill’s thoughts, expertise and insights shared in this episode – perhaps you might be open to helping Neill by donating to His GoFundMe?

Your contribution will help propel his ground-breaking work on metabolic flexibility and mitochondrial health. Every contribution, big or small, brings us one step closer to unlocking vital insights and your support means the world!!!

