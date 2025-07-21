Ricky’s Substack

Ricky’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Episode 17: How to Think Like a Scientist Without Being One - A Crash Course in Critical Thinking & Health Research

Ricky Du Plessis's avatar
Ricky Du Plessis
Jul 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

This is the 2nd episode in the collaborative mini-series with the wonderful Neill Friedman, and in this episode Neill and Ricky deliver a crash course in how to think like a scientist - giving you the tools to critically evaluate health headlines, research studies, and nutritional claims.

Using a recent study on inflammatory diets during pregnancy and type 1 diabetes risk as a live case study, they break down:

  • How to tell the difference between correlation and causation

  • What primary vs. secondary research actually means

  • How to spot bias in authorship, funding, and media spin

  • The flaws (and value) of the peer review system

  • How to use tools like Google Scholar to research like a pro

Whether you're a curious layperson, a health enthusiast, or a budding sceptic, this episode equips you with a scientific mindset you can use daily.

If you found value in Neill’s thoughts, expertise and insights shared in this episode – perhaps you might be open to helping Neill by donating to His GoFundMe?

Your contribution will help propel his ground-breaking work on metabolic flexibility and mitochondrial health. Every contribution, big or small, brings us one step closer to unlocking vital insights and your support means the world!!!

Where to find more from Neill:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Ricky Du Plessis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture