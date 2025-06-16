Episode 12: Bioenergetics, Metabolic Flexibility & Mitochondrial Truths – the frontlines of metabolic health research with Neill Friedman

In this powerful episode, we sit down with PhD researcher Neill Friedman, whose journey from obesity and pre-diabetes to academic success in bioenergetics is both personal and profound. We explore the vital role of mitochondria in interpreting environmental signals, how chronic glucose exposure may reprogram cellular metabolism, and why metabolic flexibility is crucial to human health and evolution.

Neill shares cutting-edge insights from his research on mitochondrial function, inflammation, and glucose metabolism, while also offering practical tools to reclaim metabolic health through intermittent fasting and process-based lifestyle goals.

We also unpack:

Why today's dietary guidelines are outdated

How modern convenience sabotages ancestral health patterns

The urgent need to prioritise healthspan over lifespan

And why simple steps like lifting weights, walking, and sleeping better can change your health trajectory

This is a must-listen for anyone passionate about reversing chronic disease, boosting vitality, and understanding how our bioenergetic systems shape human potential.

