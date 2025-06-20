There's an Iceberg Ahead - Now's the Time to React Accordingly

First of all, I want to express a massive and heartfelt “THANK YOU!!!” to each and every one of you who have been following The Animal-Based Dad Podcast and/or my articles on Substack - your support is hugely appreciated!

You may have noticed that I have not been sticking to my original vision for the podcast and my Substack…

Originally, I wanted to:

Post 2 podcast episodes a week (Mondays & Thursdays).

Publish an article / essay each week (Fridays).

However…

For the reasons explained in this video, I believe it prudent that I prioritise what my team and I are doing with BioSymm Technologies, meaning that it will take precedence over my podcasting and articles, for a period of time, at least while we navigate our way through the Start-Up phase.

My revised commitment for the podcast and my Substack are as follows:

1 new podcast episode each week on a Monday.

1 or 2 new Substack articles each month on a Friday.

The video explains why this is and I wholeheartedly believe it’s something that most people should probably be considering for themselves too…

There’s an iceberg ahead and your ‘industrial age’ job is essentially ‘the Titanic’…

Now’s the time to be thinking hard about what to do to avoid the looming disaster!!!