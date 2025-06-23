Ricky’s Substack

Reversing Metabolic Decline: Dr. Jerry Sims’ 40-Year Journey in Lifestyle Medicine

Guest Interview Series
Ricky Du Plessis
Jun 23, 2025
In this powerful episode, I’m joined by Dr. Jerry Sims, a physician with nearly four decades of experience, to explore how simple lifestyle shifts - grounded in low-carb nutrition, movement, and sunlight - can radically transform metabolic health.

We dive deep into:

  • The truth about reversing type 2 diabetes and hypertension through diet.

  • Why more doctors are embracing low-carb, high-protein nutrition.

  • The overlooked mental health benefits of ditching sugar and ultra-processed carbs.

  • Practical self-care routines for busy men looking to avoid heart attacks.

  • The power of cold exposure, outdoor movement, and reconnecting with nature.

Dr. Sims also previews his 21-Day Metabolic Reset for Men - a free, actionable program focused on reclaiming health and vitality.

Whether you're battling low energy, stubborn weight, or just seeking clarity in the chaos, this episode will give you the tools to take control of your metabolic future.

Where to find more from Dr. Sims:

· LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/dr-jerry-sims-970547246

· Substack:

The Metabolic MD
The Metabolic MD - helping high-performing men and women regain their health and vigor and extend their health span without medication or intensive exercise.
By Dr Jerry Sims

· BioSymm Technologies: https://biosymmtechnologies.com/

