Light Diet - Part 1_Sunlight, Skin & Science: The Forgotten Power of Natural Light

Could your daily sunlight exposure be the missing link in your health routine?
In this illuminating episode, Ricky and Roderick dive deep into the surprising science of sunlight, exploring how natural light affects everything from melanin production and mood to immunity and mitochondrial health.
Discover the real reason vitamin D might just be a stand-in for something much bigger, and why modern artificial lighting may be sabotaging your well-being.
They also tackle hot topics like infrared therapy, the biological wisdom of skin pigmentation, and how weather patterns can subtly shift your mental and physical state.
So, whether you're basking on a terrace or buried under LEDs, this is your guide to reclaiming the light your body was built for.
Links to some of data & resources upon which this discussion was based:
Electromagnetic spectrum: https://www.khanacademy.org/science/electromagnetism/x4352f0cb3cc997f5:the-remaining-maxwell-s-equation-and-understanding-light/x4352f0cb3cc997f5:properties-of-em-waves/a/light-and-the-electromagnetic-spectrum
Spectrum of visible light: https://www.blockbluelight.co.uk/pages/what-is-blue-light/?ref=RODERICKLAMBERT
John Ott: 2 minute video on the effects of light on hyperactive children, hens and mice: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RR_AYSRI5un1jqwr7y16kt5cs6w6glXD/view?usp=share_link
Sweden study - Nonsmokers who avoided sun exposure had a life expectancy similar to smokers in the highest sun exposure group, indicating that avoidance of sun exposure is a risk factor for death of a similar magnitude as smoking: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/joim.12496
Sunlight: time for a rethink? https://www.jidonline.org/article/S0022-202X(24)00280-X/fulltext
Light stimulation of mitochondria reduces blood glucose levels: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/jbio.202300521
Sun Exposure and Its Effects on Human Health: Mechanisms through Which Sun Exposure Could Reduce the Risk of Developing Obesity and Cardiometabolic Dysfunction: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5086738/
Photobiomodulation Improves Serum Cytokine Response in Mild to Moderate COVID-19: The First Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled, Pilot Study: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9304695/
Video: Roger Seheult, Pulmonary ICU doctor and light as therapy:
How UV Light Touches the Brain and Endocrine System Through Skin, and Why (how light cleaves proopiomelanocortin peptides): https://academic.oup.com/endo/article/159/5/1992/4931051
LED light for health. Video lecture, Alexander Wunsch
Opsin absorption spectra: https://www.sas.upenn.edu/%7Etareilaj/AbsorptionSpectrum.html
Absorption and emission spectra of basic elements (video):
