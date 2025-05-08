Light Diet - Part 1_Sunlight, Skin & Science: The Forgotten Power of Natural Light

Could your daily sunlight exposure be the missing link in your health routine?

In this illuminating episode, Ricky and Roderick dive deep into the surprising science of sunlight, exploring how natural light affects everything from melanin production and mood to immunity and mitochondrial health.

Discover the real reason vitamin D might just be a stand-in for something much bigger, and why modern artificial lighting may be sabotaging your well-being.

They also tackle hot topics like infrared therapy, the biological wisdom of skin pigmentation, and how weather patterns can subtly shift your mental and physical state.

So, whether you're basking on a terrace or buried under LEDs, this is your guide to reclaiming the light your body was built for.

Links to some of data & resources upon which this discussion was based:

Electromagnetic spectrum: https://www.khanacademy.org/science/electromagnetism/x4352f0cb3cc997f5:the-remaining-maxwell-s-equation-and-understanding-light/x4352f0cb3cc997f5:properties-of-em-waves/a/light-and-the-electromagnetic-spectrum

Spectrum of visible light: https://www.blockbluelight.co.uk/pages/what-is-blue-light/?ref=RODERICKLAMBERT

John Ott: 2 minute video on the effects of light on hyperactive children, hens and mice: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RR_AYSRI5un1jqwr7y16kt5cs6w6glXD/view?usp=share_link

Sweden study - Nonsmokers who avoided sun exposure had a life expectancy similar to smokers in the highest sun exposure group, indicating that avoidance of sun exposure is a risk factor for death of a similar magnitude as smoking: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/joim.12496

Sunlight: time for a rethink? https://www.jidonline.org/article/S0022-202X(24)00280-X/fulltext

Light stimulation of mitochondria reduces blood glucose levels: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/jbio.202300521

Sun Exposure and Its Effects on Human Health: Mechanisms through Which Sun Exposure Could Reduce the Risk of Developing Obesity and Cardiometabolic Dysfunction: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5086738/

Photobiomodulation Improves Serum Cytokine Response in Mild to Moderate COVID-19: The First Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled, Pilot Study: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9304695/

Video: Roger Seheult, Pulmonary ICU doctor and light as therapy:

How UV Light Touches the Brain and Endocrine System Through Skin, and Why (how light cleaves proopiomelanocortin peptides): https://academic.oup.com/endo/article/159/5/1992/4931051

LED light for health. Video lecture, Alexander Wunsch

Opsin absorption spectra: https://www.sas.upenn.edu/%7Etareilaj/AbsorptionSpectrum.html

Absorption and emission spectra of basic elements (video):

