Episode 11: From Dietician to Rogue Metabolic Healer - Shannon Davis on Reversing Chronic Disease, Real Food, and Muscle for Life

In this powerful episode, Ricky speaks with Shannon Davis - a veteran dietician who walked away from the conventional model to become a "rogue metabolic healer." With over 18 years of clinical experience in bariatrics, nephrology, and organ transplant, Shannon shares her eye-opening journey into the world of metabolic health after personal struggles with infertility and professional disillusionment.
They unpack:
Why chronic diseases are rooted in diet and how most are reversible
The truth about food quality, nutrient density, and metabolic flexibility
Why women must lift weights to age strong and avoid sarcopenia
How metabolic health transforms mental health, energy, and cognition
Shannon’s daily stack: from creatine to Yerba Mate concentrate
Real food, home-grown habits, and the collapse of basic life skills
Why symptom management is not healthcare and what needs to change
Whether you're a health professional, parent, or simply someone seeking to reclaim your vitality, this episode is packed with practical insights and unapologetic truth. Don’t miss it.
