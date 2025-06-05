The Facts about Metabolic Water (EZ Water), Deuterium and the Body’s Electrical Charge with Roderick Lambert

In this fascinating episode of The Animal-Based Dad Podcast, Ricky and special guest Roderick delve into one of the most misunderstood foundations of human biology - hydration…

But this isn’t just about drinking more - it’s about unlocking the molecular intelligence of water and how it drives metabolic health.

Together they explore:

Why hydration isn’t just fluid intake and how electrolytes and structure matter.

The science of EZ (Exclusion Zone) water and how it powers your cells like a battery.

The role of infrared light, earthing, and nose breathing in maintaining water charge.

The emerging research on deuterium, its role in metabolic dysfunction, and how exercise, fat metabolism, and light exposure help deplete it.

The shocking truth behind how herbivores hydrate and what it teaches us about water efficiency in the human body.

With references to pioneers like Gerald Pollack and Luc Montagnier, this episode goes beyond hydration and into the bioenergetics of life itself.

Perfect for those interested in metabolic health, mitochondrial function, deuterium-depleted water, structured hydration, and ancestral living.

If you think water is simple - this episode will change your mind…

Links to some of data & resources upon which this discussion was based:

Embedding images or intention in water: Veda Austin https://www.vedaaustin.com/examples-1

The Fourth Phase of Water - Beyond the Three You Already Know (RTF Lecture with Dr. Gerald Pollack):

How water + light could be used therapeutically:

Water’s Many Roles in Laser Photobiomodulation: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vWI_-Ymgf8A0tBJqYd-koiYFrO87WBTF/view?usp=share_link

Water Experiments, Aerospace Center Stuttgart:

Qelby Quantum Energy Balls:

The explanation: https://www.morphogeniq.com/microcurrents-and-cell-energy

The science: https://www.morphogeniq.com/scientific-peer-reviewed-publications-on-q-e-l-b-y

Get a 10% discount here (use discount code QELBYMMH): https://morphogeniq.shop/discount/MMHQELBY

4th Phase water Marc Henry: https://inference-review.com/article/the-fourth-state-of-water

Guy Foundation lecture series: Quantum effects of Water: https://www.theguyfoundation.org/our-online-lectures/

Theory of the Water Battery: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/276456800_Theory_of_the_Water_Battery

Solid water at room temperature?: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S187853522200853X

If you would like a more comprehensive list of the research which has informed this discussion (because space within the episode description is limited), please sign up to Roderick’s mailing list via https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/profile

