Metabolic Health, Mental Clarity & Mortality: Real Talk with Colin Walke on Food, Emotions, and Living Fully

In this powerful and wide-ranging episode, Ricky sits down with Colin Walke, an educator, coach, and metabolic health enthusiast, for a heartfelt conversation on everything from life & happiness to suicide, self-discovery, and species-appropriate nutrition.
They dive into:
The life-changing impact of diet on mental health, depression, and autoimmune conditions.
How modern society’s relationship with food disconnects us from our biology.
The emotional roots of food addiction and why processed food keeps us stuck.
Evolutionary insights into metabolic health, genetics, and chronic disease.
Midlife reflections on mortality, family, and the call to reclaim your health.
Why carnivore and ketogenic diets may be the key to both mental and physical resilience.
This episode isn’t just about food - it’s about life, purpose, mortality, and choosing to live fully before it’s too late.
Where to find more from Colin:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/colin-walke/
More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:
Zinzino Questionnaire (personalized product recommendation):
Conquering King Stomach (my book):
Kindle (Global) / Standard Paperback (UK & USA): https://amzn.to/4hRImti
Premium paperback (International): https://amzn.to/4l5F2h3
Share this post