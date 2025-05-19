Episode 08: From Techie to Health Trailblazer – a discussion with Prashant Karhade

In this inspiring episode of The Animal-Based Dad Podcast, I sit down with Prashant - an IT Engineer turned serial entrepreneur, author, and founder of the innovative health app 1Step.

We dive deep into his unique fusion of technology, storytelling, and wellness to empower individuals to take charge of their metabolic health - one small, consistent improvement at a time.

Prashant shares the journey behind his latest book My Health My Responsibility, how it evolved into the 1Step methodology, and why he believes "slow, steady, and systematic" beats quick fixes when it comes to sustainable health transformation. With a rich background spanning Silicon Valley, AI-driven solar tech, and multiple book publications, Prashant brings a multi-dimensional perspective to what it truly means to live well in the modern age.

Topics Covered:

The origin of the 1Step health philosophy

Marrying engineering logic with metabolic health

Making wellness accessible through tech and habit change

The role of personal responsibility in long-term vitality

Whether you're biohacking your health, battling burnout, or simply trying to build better habits—this episode is a must-listen.

