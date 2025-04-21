Episode 04: From Corporate Prodigy to Pioneering Metabolic Health Coach – Roderick Lambert

In this week’s episode of my Guest Interview Series, I speak with Roderick Lambert who walks us through his personal health journey and how this led him to pivot his career from corporate professional to a pioneering metabolic health coach and has fostered a passion for the science underpinning metabolic / mitochondrial health.
He was only of the very first health coaches I have come across whose message isn’t siloed and who speaks openly about the multifactorial nature and requirements of metabolic health – he was also the very first I came across to really delve into “quantum biology” and more specifically “light diet”.
His insights are fascinating and his level of knowledge impressive!
You are in for a treat…
Where to find Roderick Lambert:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodericklambert/
YouTube: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodericklambert/
Links page:
https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MidlifeMetabolicHealth
· Sign up to his newsletter (and get the dedicated email on Inflammation): https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/profile
· Get Roderick’s free 6-part series on How we REALLY make energy (all about mitochondria and inflammation): https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/energy
More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:
Zinzino Questionnaire (personalized product recommendation):
Conquering King Stomach (my book):
Kindle (Global) / Standard Paperback (UK & USA): https://amzn.to/4hRImti
Premium paperback (International): https://amzn.to/4l5F2h3
