Episode 04: From Corporate Prodigy to Pioneering Metabolic Health Coach – Roderick Lambert

Apr 21, 2025
In this week’s episode of my Guest Interview Series, I speak with Roderick Lambert who walks us through his personal health journey and how this led him to pivot his career from corporate professional to a pioneering metabolic health coach and has fostered a passion for the science underpinning metabolic / mitochondrial health.

He was only of the very first health coaches I have come across whose message isn’t siloed and who speaks openly about the multifactorial nature and requirements of metabolic health – he was also the very first I came across to really delve into “quantum biology” and more specifically “light diet”.

His insights are fascinating and his level of knowledge impressive!

You are in for a treat…

Where to find Roderick Lambert:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodericklambert/

YouTube: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodericklambert/

Links page:

https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MidlifeMetabolicHealth

· Sign up to his newsletter (and get the dedicated email on Inflammation): https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/profile

· Get Roderick’s free 6-part series on How we REALLY make energy (all about mitochondria and inflammation): https://midlifemetabolichealth.com/energy

The Animal-Based Dad Podcast
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast - where science meets real-life strategies for optimizing metabolic health and overall well-being. This podcast dives deep into the lifestyle factors that influence human metabolic health & wellness, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, supplementation, grounding, and light exposure.
What to expect:
- Guest Interview Series (Mondays): Unscripted conversations with top researchers, doctors, scientists, health coaches and thought leaders in metabolic health, biohacking, and longevity.
- Deep Dive Series (Thursdays): Topic specific & science-backed deep dives into the key principles of metabolic optimization.
The aim is simple - to arm you with actionable & evidence-based strategies you can apply today to start correcting, optimizing, and enhancing your health span across your lifespan.
Who is this show for?
If you’re health-conscious, curious about metabolic health, and looking for practical, science-backed solutions, this podcast is for you! Whether you’re new to the space or a seasoned biohacker, you’ll find valuable insights to take your well-being to the next level.
