Episode 04: From Corporate Prodigy to Pioneering Metabolic Health Coach – Roderick Lambert

In this week’s episode of my Guest Interview Series, I speak with Roderick Lambert who walks us through his personal health journey and how this led him to pivot his career from corporate professional to a pioneering metabolic health coach and has fostered a passion for the science underpinning metabolic / mitochondrial health.

He was only of the very first health coaches I have come across whose message isn’t siloed and who speaks openly about the multifactorial nature and requirements of metabolic health – he was also the very first I came across to really delve into “quantum biology” and more specifically “light diet”.

His insights are fascinating and his level of knowledge impressive!

You are in for a treat…

