Episode 19: Strength, Sleep & Sustainability - Building Lifelong Health Habits with Neill Friedman

Part 4 of 5 in our collaborative mini-series.

In this penultimate instalment of the mini-series, Ricky and Neill explore how to integrate exercise, sleep, and movement into your daily routine in ways that are both sustainable and life-enhancing. They unpack the science of resistance training, cardiovascular fitness, and balance (especially as we age) while emphasizing the vital role of muscle mass in metabolic health and the prevention of sarcopenia.

From breaking up sedentary behaviour to leveraging neuroplasticity and recovery through sleep, this episode is packed with actionable tips. You’ll also hear personal stories about how early associations with exercise - both positive and negative - shape our long-term relationship with physical activity, and how rekindling the joy of movement can become a pillar of mental and emotional well-being.

Whether you’re looking to age strong, sleep deeper, or simply move more throughout the day, this episode ties together the critical elements that support lifelong metabolic health.

If you found value in Neill’s thoughts, expertise and insights shared in this episode – perhaps you might be open to helping Neill by donating to His GoFundMe?

Your contribution will help propel his ground-breaking work on metabolic flexibility and mitochondrial health. Every contribution, big or small, brings us one step closer to unlocking vital insights and your support means the world!!!

Where to find more from Neill:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad: