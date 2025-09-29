Ep 35: Use It or Lose It - Movement Expert Toby Swallow on Joint Mobility, Aging, and Why Walking Isn't Enough for Health

I sit down with movement & mobility expert Toby Swallow to unpack movement across a three-part mini-series – today we focus on “why movement matters and what it does for us”.

In part one of this mini-series Toby and I discuss the "use it or lose it" principle that governs your body's adaptation to movement (or lack thereof), and why the health gap between fit and unfit people grows dramatically with age. Toby shares powerful insights on mechanotransduction - how movement signals your body at the cellular level - and why VO2 max is considered the gold standard for health assessment.

Key topics covered:

Why walking alone won't make you fit (but should be your foundation)

The truth about movement capacity and aging - from climbing stairs to basic daily tasks

How Ricky overcame debilitating back pain at age 33 through lifestyle changes

Toby's journey rebuilding movement capacity after powerlifting injuries and arthritis

Why humans are "generalists" physically and need varied movement types

The difference between NEAT (non-exercise activity) and targeted exercise

How to approach fitness as a long-term investment, not a 12-week transformation

Whether you're dealing with movement limitations, concerned about aging, or simply want to optimize your physical capacity for life, this episode provides the science-backed insights you need to understand why movement matters, especially for maintaining your independence as you age.

