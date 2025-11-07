Ricky’s Substack

Ricky’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Why Build an AI Coach...?

Ricky Du Plessis's avatar
Ricky Du Plessis
Nov 07, 2025

Why an AI Coach rather than delivering human coaching via an app you ask...?

Here’s why... 👇 😉

Our solution is targeting the cohort traditional (in-person) coaching struggles to reach... And, we can deliver real-time ‘live’ coaching at a scale which is completely impossible for traditional coaching (whether in person or online).

We’re not competing with human coaches - we’re serving the cohort they can’t and we are doing it at a scale they could never compete with anyway 👊

Check out www.biosymmtechnologies.com to find out more and sign up to our waiting list & weekly newsletter 😁

Joel Smalley

The Metabolic MD

BioSymm Technologies Ltd

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Ricky Du Plessis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture