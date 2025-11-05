Are You Winning at Work But Losing at Health...?
If you’re a high-performing professional who’s built an impressive career but knows deep down it’s come at the expense of your health, this message is for you...
Maybe you’ve considered GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic or Wegovy as a quick fix. You’re not alone - millions have turned to these drugs seeking a solution to metabolic dysfunction and weight management...
But here’s what the data is now revealing:
GLP-1 Agonist Safety Record:
USA: 162 deaths reported to FDA since 2018¹
UK: 82 deaths reported to MHRA as of January 2025²
USA: 187,757+ adverse events documented (2007-2023)³
Common injuries include gastroparesis (stomach paralysis), intestinal obstruction, pancreatitis, and vision problems
There’s a Better Way.
At BioSymm Technologies, we’re building something different—a Beta platform that combines psychology-enhanced behavioural science with AI-powered nutritional coaching.
No prescriptions.
No side effects.
Just evidence-based lifestyle transformation designed specifically for high-performers like you.
Why settle for pharmaceutical risk when you can achieve lasting results through intelligent coaching without any of the scheduling headache, cost of fear of judgement normally associated with human coaches...?
We’re launching our crowdfunding campaign December 1st and building a founding community of professionals who refuse to compromise their health for success or risk their health for shortcuts.
References:
FDA FAERS Database (2018-2024)
UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), January 2025
FDA Adverse Event Reporting System analysis (2007-2023)
