In this ground-breaking episode, I sit down with Claude AI for our most innovative interview format yet - exploring why I chose to skip my dream of doing a PhD in human physiology to build BioSymm Technologies instead.

We dive deep into the economic disruption AI is bringing (think Industrial Revolution 2.0) and how smart entrepreneurs can position themselves for the massive wealth transfer happening right now. But more importantly, we explore the paradox at the heart of BioSymm Technologies: using cutting-edge AI to guide people back to our most ancient health principles.

Key Topics Covered:

Why the AI revolution mirrors the Industrial Revolution - and the opportunities it creates

The Metabolic Health Hierarchy: Why most people chase the wrong 1-2% optimizations

My 5 Pillars of Metabolic Health: nutrition, movement, sleep, light exposure, and grounding

How infrared light triggers cellular melatonin production (mind-blowing!)

Why grounding isn't "woo" - it's evolutionary biology

The 3 barriers preventing people from working with coaches (and how AI solves them)

BioSymm's psychology-first approach with Dr. Clarence Bissessar

Our successful alpha testing results across 5 countries

How to get early access to our beta launch (crowdfunding starts Black Friday!)

This isn't just another health tech story - it's a masterclass in recognizing disruption, positioning yourself for the digital age, and using technology to solve fundamental human problems.

Where to find and follow us at BioSymm Technologies:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad: