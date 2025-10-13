Ep 37: How to Start Exercise After 40 - Sustainable Fitness Habits, Sleep Optimization, and Zone 2 Training with Toby Swallow

Tried & failed to see it through yet again? In this comprehensive guide, Ricky and movement expert Toby Swallow reveal why most people fail at their fitness goals and exactly how to build sustainable exercise habits that last a lifetime - not just 12 weeks.
Forget the “go hard or go home” mentality. Toby breaks down the science-backed approach to starting or restarting your fitness journey, especially for those over 40, including the critical importance of movement assessments to prevent injury and the 80/20 rule for cardio training (80% Zone 2, moderate intensity).
Key topics covered:
Why the ‘New Year’s fitness resolution’ type of mindsets fail and how to succeed instead
The importance of pre-bed wind-down routines for sleep optimization and recovery
Brisk walking at 5 km/hour: the underrated foundation of longevity
Resistance training with full range of motion and proper form for daily function
Zone 2 cardio training: why 80% of your exercise should be moderate intensity
Protein and nutrition timing: front-loading calories vs. evolutionary eating patterns
The fibre debate: benefits for general health vs. low-carb whole-foods approach
5–6-day training plans for habit formation and consistency
Understanding “normal” vs. “optimal” health metrics
Why exercise alone won’t fix poor health without sleep and nutrition
Raising your fitness standards by surrounding yourself with higher achievers
The UK obesity crisis and taking personal responsibility for health
Toby shares powerful insights on why consistency beats intensity, how morning workouts improve adherence, and why you should view fitness as essential infrastructure for life - not a hobby. Learn the difference between exercising to look good and training to function well into your 90s.
Real talk on:
Starting exercise safely if you’re currently inactive or overweight
Balancing family, career demands, and fitness in midlife
Why “weekend warrior” workouts don’t work
Stress management through low-intensity activities
The importance of meal planning and cooking skills
Building resilience during busy periods rather than waiting for “the right time”
Whether you’re restarting after years of inactivity, trying to break the cycle of failed resolutions, or simply want to optimize your training for long-term health and recovery, this episode provides the complete roadmap for sustainable fitness success.
