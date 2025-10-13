Ricky’s Substack

Ricky's Substack

Ep 37: How to Start Exercise After 40 - Sustainable Fitness Habits, Sleep Optimization, and Zone 2 Training with Toby Swallow

Ricky Du Plessis
Oct 13, 2025
Transcript

Tried & failed to see it through yet again? In this comprehensive guide, Ricky and movement expert Toby Swallow reveal why most people fail at their fitness goals and exactly how to build sustainable exercise habits that last a lifetime - not just 12 weeks.

Forget the “go hard or go home” mentality. Toby breaks down the science-backed approach to starting or restarting your fitness journey, especially for those over 40, including the critical importance of movement assessments to prevent injury and the 80/20 rule for cardio training (80% Zone 2, moderate intensity).

Key topics covered:

  • Why the ‘New Year’s fitness resolution’ type of mindsets fail and how to succeed instead

  • The importance of pre-bed wind-down routines for sleep optimization and recovery

  • Brisk walking at 5 km/hour: the underrated foundation of longevity

  • Resistance training with full range of motion and proper form for daily function

  • Zone 2 cardio training: why 80% of your exercise should be moderate intensity

  • Protein and nutrition timing: front-loading calories vs. evolutionary eating patterns

  • The fibre debate: benefits for general health vs. low-carb whole-foods approach

  • 5–6-day training plans for habit formation and consistency

  • Understanding “normal” vs. “optimal” health metrics

  • Why exercise alone won’t fix poor health without sleep and nutrition

  • Raising your fitness standards by surrounding yourself with higher achievers

  • The UK obesity crisis and taking personal responsibility for health

Toby shares powerful insights on why consistency beats intensity, how morning workouts improve adherence, and why you should view fitness as essential infrastructure for life - not a hobby. Learn the difference between exercising to look good and training to function well into your 90s.

Real talk on:

  • Starting exercise safely if you’re currently inactive or overweight

  • Balancing family, career demands, and fitness in midlife

  • Why “weekend warrior” workouts don’t work

  • Stress management through low-intensity activities

  • The importance of meal planning and cooking skills

  • Building resilience during busy periods rather than waiting for “the right time”

Whether you’re restarting after years of inactivity, trying to break the cycle of failed resolutions, or simply want to optimize your training for long-term health and recovery, this episode provides the complete roadmap for sustainable fitness success.

Where to find more from my guest:

Where to find and follow us at BioSymm Technologies:

More from Ricky Du Plessis / Animal-Based Dad:

