Ep 36: The 3 Types of Movement You Need - Movement Expert Toby Swallow on Resistance Training, Daily Activity, and Injury Prevention

Think playing sports once a week makes you fit? Think again. In this practical follow-up episode, Ricky and movement expert Toby Swallow break down the three essential types of regular movement everyone needs for optimal health: non-exercise movement, foundational exercise, and sport-specific training.

Toby exposes the dangerous disconnect between how people perceive their fitness and their actual health status - revealing why your weekly football game isn’t enough, and how low our health standards have truly become. They tackle common misconceptions about stretching, flexibility, and what it really means to be “fit” according to the appropriate standards.

Key topics covered:

The 3-tier exercise framework: daily movement, foundational fitness, and sport-specific training.

Why stretching tight hamstrings doesn’t work (and what does).

How to incorporate more movement into daily life without gym time.

Progressive aerobic exercise and resistance training strategies.

Age-appropriate fitness for maintaining sports performance (featuring surfing as an example).

Real stories of emergency situations where lack of fitness had consequences.

Post-injury rehabilitation strategies from Toby’s knee surgery and Ricky’s upcoming ACL repair.

Why modern footwear reduces foot mobility and what to do about it.

The truth about genetics vs. lifestyle: “Genetics loads the gun, lifestyle pulls the trigger”.

Toby shares practical strategies for breaking up prolonged sitting, using the floor for varied seating positions, and building sustainable movement habits over time. Whether you’re recovering from injury, trying to maintain athletic performance as you age, or simply want to ensure you can rise to the occasion in an emergency, this episode provides actionable steps to build real, functional fitness.

Perfect for: Adults over 30, parents wanting to stay active for their kids, anyone recovering from injury, and people who think their weekly sports game equals fitness.

