Ricky’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Heart Health - Addressing the Lies, Fraud and Misconceptions
The evidence that human are Hypercarnivores (meaning that our physiology is more suited to a high-meat diet) has increasingly become a focus in…
9 hrs ago
•
Ricky Du Plessis
2
Share this post
Heart Health - Addressing the Lies, Fraud and Misconceptions
rickyduplessis.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
The Imperative for Individual Agency in Navigating Nutritional Science and Health Advice
Human beings evolved as a hypercarnivorous species - a classification attributed to animals that derive at least 70% of their diet from animal-based…
Nov 2
•
Ricky Du Plessis
4
Share this post
The Imperative for Individual Agency in Navigating Nutritional Science and Health Advice
rickyduplessis.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Human Dietary Evolution: Gaming the System.
The dietary habits of human beings have undergone significant change since the extinction of Pleistocene megafauna and the subsequent advent of…
Nov 1
•
Ricky Du Plessis
3
Share this post
Human Dietary Evolution: Gaming the System.
rickyduplessis.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
October 2024
The Superiority of Intuitive Eating in a Hypercarnivorous Human Model for Optimal Health Outcomes!
The modern dietary landscape is dominated by approaches that prioritize calorie counting, macronutrient tracking, and dietary restriction, frequently…
Oct 31
•
Ricky Du Plessis
48
Share this post
The Superiority of Intuitive Eating in a Hypercarnivorous Human Model for Optimal Health Outcomes!
rickyduplessis.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
77
Seed oils have no place in the human diet!
It's hard to imagine the levels of propaganda it would have taken to pull this scam off...
Oct 30
•
Ricky Du Plessis
1
Share this post
Seed oils have no place in the human diet!
rickyduplessis.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The importance of Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids are pivotal for human health, playing essential roles in cellular function, anti-inflammatory pathways, and cognitive health.
Oct 30
•
Ricky Du Plessis
1
Share this post
The importance of Omega-3 fatty acids
rickyduplessis.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
To live is to suffer - choose your preferred suffering!
To quote the great Friedrich Nietzsche...
Oct 30
•
Ricky Du Plessis
1
Share this post
To live is to suffer - choose your preferred suffering!
rickyduplessis.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Coming soon
This is Ricky’s Substack.
Oct 30
•
Ricky Du Plessis
Share this post
Coming soon
rickyduplessis.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Ricky Du Plessis
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts