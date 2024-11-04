Ricky’s Substack

Heart Health - Addressing the Lies, Fraud and Misconceptions
The evidence that human are Hypercarnivores (meaning that our physiology is more suited to a high-meat diet) has increasingly become a focus in…
  
The Imperative for Individual Agency in Navigating Nutritional Science and Health Advice
Human beings evolved as a hypercarnivorous species - a classification attributed to animals that derive at least 70% of their diet from animal-based…
  
Human Dietary Evolution: Gaming the System.
The dietary habits of human beings have undergone significant change since the extinction of Pleistocene megafauna and the subsequent advent of…
  
October 2024

The Superiority of Intuitive Eating in a Hypercarnivorous Human Model for Optimal Health Outcomes!
The modern dietary landscape is dominated by approaches that prioritize calorie counting, macronutrient tracking, and dietary restriction, frequently…
  
Seed oils have no place in the human diet!
It's hard to imagine the levels of propaganda it would have taken to pull this scam off...
  
The importance of Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids are pivotal for human health, playing essential roles in cellular function, anti-inflammatory pathways, and cognitive health.
  
To live is to suffer - choose your preferred suffering!
To quote the great Friedrich Nietzsche...
  
