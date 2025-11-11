Right then...

I have heard many a wise & wildly successful entrepreneur suggest that the greatest lessons they learned were not from their inner circle of supporters, but rather from their harshest critics... 🤔

And I get it - it makes sense, you listen to the critiques of your ideas/concepts/products and learn what can be improved upon, what works vs what doesn’t, and ultimately you can walk away better for taking the time to hear them out rather than getting your back up and dismissing their points of view...

Now, I just so happen to think what my team and I are building is simply brilliant and meets a need terrifically for an underserved segment of the professional community, but that said - of course I think it’s brilliant - it’s my idea & concept, so I am extremely biased... 🤭

So, this is your chance folks...

I humbly invite YOU (yes - you... 😉) to have a perusal of who we are and what we are up to at www.biosymmtechnologies.com and then let me have it in the comments here... 😬

Your brutally honest thoughts & opinions...? 🤔

Your heartfelt critiques & criticisms...? 🤔

You honest impression and feedback of the concept...? 🤔

Tell me, and be completely honest, what you don’t like about it and what you think won’t work...?

I am not going to take offence, I am genuinely interested in hearing/reading what you have to say, and I know that there’s a ton I stand to learn from it too!

Thank you in advance 👊