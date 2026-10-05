Ricky’s Substack

Ricky’s Substack

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Your Invitation to Join Me at The Metabolic Psychiatry Summit 2026

Ricky Du Plessis's avatar
Ricky Du Plessis

Thank you for subscribing to my Substack - it means a lot to me!

I would like to invite you to join me at the Metabolic Psychiatry Summit 2026, where I’m a guest speaker and bring my lived-experience perspective to the conversation.

I will be joined by several other lived experience advocates, along with several of the field’s leading experts, including: Dr Chris Palmer, Dr Shebani Sethi, and many more.

The even runs online from October 21st - 25th and is free.

Register here for your place: Metabolic Psychiatry Summit 2026

Thank you and I look forward to seeing you there!

Kind regards

Ricky

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