I want to start with tonight, because it’s more honest than starting with an idea.

My ASD son masks all day at school. He does his best to hold it together - the eye contact, the sensory load, the feeling intimidated by the other (older) kids, the being “fine” - and it costs him everything he has. So, by the time my wife collects him in the afternoon, the seams are already going and the dysregulation starts before they’re even back in the car. By the time he’s through our front door, where it’s safe, where we are, it all comes pouring out. Everything he swallowed down for six hours arrives at once.

Tonight was one of those evenings.

There’s a fine line on nights like this, and every SEND parent knows exactly what I mean... Routine is a lifeline for him - it’s how the world stays predictable enough to be bearable. But when he’s already that dysregulated, the very routine that usually steadies him becomes the trip-wire. Asking him to sit down and eat. Asking him to come for his bath - ordinary things - can lead to massive meltdowns. Tonight, each one was a detonator resulting in him melting down. Stress went through the roof, for him and for all of us.

I’m not going to tell you I sailed through it serenely - I didn’t. It was hard, and it was loud, and there were moments I felt the old pull to come apart at the seams right alongside him.

But I stayed standing. And I’ve been thinking about why I could - because it wasn’t willpower, and it wasn’t because I’m some unusually calm person - I’m not.

The hand we’ve been dealt

Here’s the thing I spent this week saying, in one place.

If you’re a SEND caregiver - a parent, or a professional doing this day in, day out - you’ve been dealt an objectively harder hand than most people are playing. That’s not self-pity and it isn’t “in your head.” It’s just true, and you’re allowed to say it out loud.

But our game stops looking like poker at one crucial point. In poker, when the cards are bad, you fold. You muck the hand, sit it out, wait for a better one. We don’t get that. There’s no walking away from this table. This is our hand, and we play it whether the cards are fair or not.

Which is why the questions we instinctively reach for - “why me?”, “how do I get out of this?” - lead nowhere. They have no answer, because there’s no exit. The goal was never to escape. The goal is to keep showing up, consistently, for the child who needs us.

So the better question - the one I’ve built everything around - is this:

“How do I become someone this cannot break?”

That one has an answer.

Why “just endure” isn’t the answer

The obvious reply is: grit your teeth and endure. Hang on. Get through it.

I see and know people who try run on that strategy for a long time. The problem is that “endure until it passes” only works if there’s something to wait for - an end date, a finish line, a point where the load lifts. We rarely get one. And endurance on its own is just slow attrition: you spend down a reserve that doesn’t refill by itself, and every day takes a little more than it gives back. You can run like that for while, some for a long time, but the bill always comes due - the burnout, the illness, the wall nobody saw coming, because you were so good at hanging on.

In SEND caregiving gritting your teeth isn’t a plan - it’s a countdown.

There has to be a better target than simply surviving the load.

Beyond resilience

There is. And it isn’t resilience - or not only.

Resilience means you withstand the pressure and bounce back. Good, as far as it goes. But there’s a step beyond it that the writer Nassim Taleb named anti-fragility: the property of things that don’t merely survive stress but are strengthened by it. A muscle is the everyday example - load it properly and it doesn’t just cope with the strain, it grows because of it. The stress is the very thing that builds it.

That’s the real target. Not white-knuckling through. Becoming someone who is built up by what they carry rather than ground down by it. Same storm - opposite outcome.

And here’s the part that genuinely surprises people in the SEND community when they first hear me talk about it, and the part the rest of this series is about: the capacity to do that is far more physical than mental. It lives in your biology, not just your mindset.

Back to tonight

Which brings me back to my front door, and a small boy unravelling, and me trying to hold a line between routine and detonation.

I can tell you, hand on heart: if my own metabolic health weren’t good and stable, I would not navigate evenings like this anywhere near as well. I’m not saying it makes the meltdown smaller, or that it “fixes” anything - it does neither. My son’s hard evening is his hard evening. What it changes is me. Whether I’ve got a fuse left to burn. Whether I can stay regulated while he can’t, so that he’s got something steady to come back to. Whether, when it’s finally quiet, there’s anything left of me for the rest of the night.

That capacity didn’t come from trying harder in the moment. It was built long before the moment - in the boring, unglamorous things I’ll spend the coming weeks unpacking. It’s the head start I happened to walk in with, and the one I want to hand to other SEND caregivers.

Because you can’t fold this hand. But you can become someone it cannot break.

That’s where we’re going. I’m glad you’re here.

— Ricky

PS - if you know a SEND caregiver (parent and/or professional) please forward this to them - what I have to share can genuinely help, thank you.