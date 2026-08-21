What follows is a synthesis of two bodies of research that rarely speak to each other - the neuroscience of chronic stress, and the emerging field of metabolic psychiatry - read alongside my own lived experience as a SEND (special educational needs & disabilities) caregiver.

I am not a clinician, but I have applied the same discipline learned through the undertaking of my postgraduate education - where the evidence is solid, I say so; where it is emerging, I flag it as such; and there is one central claim in this essay that is my own reasoned inference rather than an established finding, which I mark plainly when I reach it. That calibration matters, because the argument is only worth as much as its honesty about what is proven and what is not – much of the science I unpack herein is emergent, we’re at the frontiers of what is happening in the research fields, and it’s exciting ground for the possibilities it holds.

Let me also be explicitly clear on what this isn’t.

This isn’t some sort of ‘magic wand’, ‘wishing well’, or ‘fairy godmother’ – it doesn’t ‘magic away’ the stress and strains of life, and it doesn’t alter reality.

Life remains what it is and continues to have challenges each of us need to face – the difference seems to be what this can do for our capacity to face them.

1. The question

Why is it that two people can face what looks like the same stress, and one burns out while the other somehow keeps going?

The obvious answer, and it is a real part of the truth, is that we are not all built the same. A psychologist friend of mine, Dr Clarence Bissessar, once shared an analogy with me that captures this well:

· Imagine all of us out on the open sea together but each in our own boat. There we are bobbing along and exposed to the weather that rolls in – when a storm comes along, it is true to suggest that we may all be stuck in it weathering the same storm, but the crucial nuance is that we are not all stuck in the same vessels. Some are in sturdy craft; some seem to be aboard superyachts; others are bailing out a dinghy. There is every kind of boat in between.

So, you see some people simply start with more robust constitutions than others, and pretending otherwise helps no one.

However, that’s only a half-truth, or one side of the coin so to speak. If we stop there, we have only half the story and it is the more disempowering half. If resilience were purely a matter of the vessel you were issued at birth, then who copes and who collapses would be little more than luck: life’s lottery. That framing quietly tells the struggling person there is nothing to be done. In my experience that is both untrue and corrosive, because when you stop looking at the population and zoom in to the level of the individual, the picture actually changes significantly, and a large measure of agency comes into view.

Here is the observation I want to build on, and I suspect it will be familiar. Think of a week when the ordinary demands of your life - your work, family, the usual day-to-day frictions - felt manageable, taken in your stride and handled almost without effort. Now think of another week when those very same demands felt like wading through wet sand: the same tasks, the same people, the same load, and yet you felt ‘off’ like you were struggling to front up to the task and everything was ‘more effort’ than usual.

Most of us have lived both weeks – most of us can relate.

So, what changed – it wasn’t the load - something in us did, and that’s the puzzle this essay sets out to solve.

What is the something? And, more usefully, if we become aware of it, is it something we can deliberately change in our own favour?

2. Two kinds of stress

The necessary place to start is to separate the types of stress we are dealing with here because often the common understanding of the word “stress” carelessly lumps these together and that muddies the water.

The first type is acute stress: the kind that arrives with an event and departs when the event is over. A crisis at work, a job interview, a near-miss in the car, heavily congested traffic, a deadline. It spikes, and then - crucially – it either resolves or you escape from it, and you return to baseline. It’s short-term stress – that’s the right way to think about it, but that doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily mild because it can still be quite severe, but the key thing is that it’s short-term in duration – it ends and you recover.

In fact, that’s the paradigm most traditional stress management is built upon – the objective is to reduce exposure – either the stressor ends or you escape it – so that you can recover, return to baseline and then carry on as normal.

I learned how well the conventional model handles this kind of stress in about the most emphatic way possible. In the late 2000s I went through the selection process for the Royal Marines - a process with a fearsome reputation, and deservedly so. The culmination, after the career centre-based tests, interviews and medicals, was an assessment at the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone. The part I remember in my bones was the ‘beasting’ on the bottom field. It was designed to find your limit and then push you past it to sift the quitters from those with the necessary mental grit to take on the full recruit training process. I recall being more physically wrecked than I had ever been in my life up to that point, and then being made to leopard-crawl as a final test, which if you have never tried it as an adult is far harder than it looks, especially when you have nothing left in the tank. You had only to reach your corporal a short distance away and the objective was to get past him and then you can stop. But as you closed in, spent, telling yourself I’ve made it - he would take a step back, and then another, moving the goalpost just as you were about to reach it, and he would do this 3 or 4 times before satisfied you weren’t going to quit before he finally let you get past.

It was brutal – I came out of it with bruising down my sides where blood vessels had burst in my lats under the strain (again, leopard crawling is much more physically taxing than you would assume).

However, woven through the whole ordeal was a single, constant message from the training team: “this will end. Dig in, keep going, don’t quit, the respite is coming.” And it was true. After they were satisfied you would not quit, they let you through, and the recovery came – in fact, once recovered I came out the other side stronger for it, physically and mentally. That is acute stress working exactly as the traditional paradigm assumes it will: you endure or you escape, the stressor lifts, you recover, and the whole experience leaves you more capable than it found you. Provided the break comes before you break, it is manageable – not necessarily easy, but manageable.

And that’s exactly how you should handle the situations of acute stress in your life – the approach works – for acute stress.

Then there is the second kind of stress - Chronic stress and it’s the stress that comes and does not go away. You cannot escape it, cannot wait it out. It does not spike and resolve; it settles in and becomes your new baseline.

A quick note before I go onto examples of chronic stress – do not confuse acute stressors for chronic stressors. Some acute stressors have the potential to become chronic stressors if you fail to apply the correct stress management to them – some acute stressors need you to escape them rather than simply try to endure because they won’t end and the thing that makes them temporary (acute) is the fact you get to escape – for example, having a terrible boss at a job when you have the option to find an alternative job and get away by changing departments or even companies.

OK, onto my example of chronic – inescapable – stress.

My own introduction to chronic stress was becoming the father of a child with profound special needs. My youngest, my five-year-old boy, has a level 3 autism diagnosis - the higher-support end of the spectrum. He is pre-verbal: he has begun to use a few words and short phrases in context, but at five he has roughly the expressive vocabulary of an eighteen- to twenty-four-month-old (there is a chasm between him and his peer group), and the gap between what he needs to communicate and what he can communicate is a daily source of frustration and distress for him. His sensory challenges mean certain environments become genuinely unbearable, tipping him into meltdowns - not tantrums, but a complete neurological overload in which he will become hysterically dysregulated and throw himself to the floor and needs physical intervention to keep him from unintentionally hurting himself, which in turn prolongs the very state you are trying to ease. He is also being assessed for ARFID (avoidance restrictive food intake disorder), an eating disorder that has narrowed his reliable diet to a single food (a specific baby porridge) and two snacks (a specific type of crisp and cookie) – at five years old it makes trying to meet his nutritional needs a massive challenge for us, and days of poor eating result in greater dysregulation and meltdowns.

I will say plainly that watching your child endure that degree of internal distress, loving him more than anything, and being able to do almost nothing to lift it, is the most powerless I have ever felt. It was, without exaggeration, more stressful than that bottom field at Lympstone ever was, and the stakes are incomparably higher.

But here is the structural difference that matters for this essay. At Lympstone, the stressor was something to get through and away from. My son is not a stressor to escape - he is my son and helping him navigate his life and his challenges is the entire point. The source of the chronic stress is my son’s special needs and challenges, but that is also the entire mission and therefore is inescapable. There is no folding this hand, no waiting for a better one, no end date on the horizon. The pressure is simply always there, and we have to face it head on – there is no alternative.

And this is precisely where the conventional wisdom fails, because it is seemingly all built on the premise that the objective is to reduce exposure – to get away, recover and rejuvenate. That assumption is not a small flaw; it renders practically all advice / guidance built upon it useless in situations of chronic stress.

In fact, the stress research is consistent on this point: it is uncontrollable, unrelenting stress specifically - not stress as such - that does the lasting biological damage. It is the version you cannot switch off which drives what the neuroscientist Dr Bruce McEwen named allostatic load: the cumulative cost of a stress response that never fully stands down and one that predicts later illness (McEwen, 1998).

A carer’s stressor - chronic, uncontrollable, without end - is very nearly the textbook case. Which is why advice designed for stress you can walk away from does not merely underperform here - it misses the problem entirely.

3. Why “manage your stress” fails

If almost all conventional stress advice is built for stress you can escape, then the obvious question is: what do you do when you can’t?

Let me put the problem in a frame I find useful - think of life as a game of poker. Most of the time, the conventional approach works exactly as it should. You’re dealt a bad hand – an acute stressor - and the sensible play is to fold it: reduce your exposure, step away, wait for a better hand to come around. That is traditional stress management, and for the acute stressors of ordinary life it’s good advice. Fold the bad hand, recover, play the next one.

But chronic stress deals you a hand you cannot fold. It’s objectively more difficult, and for reasons that matter to you, walking away isn’t on the table. You don’t get to wait for something better; you have to play the hand you were dealt, for as long as the game runs. So, the fold-and-wait strategy - the whole engine of conventional stress advice - simply has no move to make.

Which leaves, on the face of it, only one option: endure. Grit your teeth and take it. And this is what most people in chronic-stress situations end up doing, because no one has offered them anything else. However, the problem with endurance is that on its own, it’s a slow war of attrition and simply not a viable strategy. You are spending down a reserve that the situation never lets you refill, and a war of attrition has only one ending. That ending has a name we all recognise: burnout.

So, if folding is impossible and enduring is just slow-motion defeat, is there a third option?

I think there is, and naming it is the pivot on which my whole concept turns. Instead of trying to reduce the stress (you can’t) or simply absorb it until you break (you will), the third path is to build your capacity to carry it - to raise what you can withstand faster than the load can wear you down. And the most ambitious version of that idea has a name.

In 2012 the scholar and risk analyst Nassim Nicholas Taleb gave us the word “anti-fragile” (Taleb, 2012). He noticed that our language had a word for things that break under stress (fragile) and words for things that resist it (robust, resilient, etc.) - but no word for the category beyond that: things that actually improve because of stress. As he puts it, antifragility is beyond resilience or robustness; the resilient resists a shock and stays the same, while the anti-fragile gets better because of it (Taleb, 2012). His clearest illustrations are biological. A muscle worked under load comes back stronger. A bone loaded by impact remodels denser. A small dose of a stressor leaves the system better than it found it - the phenomenon biologists call hormesis.

But notice something about every one of those examples, because it will matter enormously later: they are all stressors that come with recovery built in. The muscle grows during the rest after the session, not during it. The bone remodels once the load is off. Hormesis works because a dose is followed by a recovery, and the adaptation happens in between. These are, in the language of the last section, acute stressors - dosed, bounded, recoverable - and it is precisely their recoverability that lets them build rather than break. Push the load without ever allowing the recovery and you don’t get a stronger muscle; you get an injured one.

And that is exactly the knot at the centre of the problem. Anti-fragility is plainly the goal - for someone facing a stress they can neither escape nor wait out, becoming stronger for it beats merely surviving it by a distance. But the mechanism that produces antifragility seems to require the one thing chronic stress refuses to give: a break. The chronic stressor doesn’t come dosed, and it doesn’t come with recovery. By its nature it is the unrelenting kind - the damaging kind. So, it cannot be the thing that builds you.

Which leaves the question this essay exists to answer. If the stressor itself can’t make you anti-fragile - because it never relents - then how do you become anti-fragile to it? Where does the strength come from, if not from the storm?

The answer, as it turns out, doesn’t come from the stress at all. It comes from somewhere else entirely, and to see it, I first have to tell you why I’m the one making this argument.

4. The unfair advantage

Before I go further, I owe you an account of why I’m the person putting this argument to you - because I came at all of this from an unusual angle, and that angle turns out to matter.

When the chronic stress of raising my son arrived in my household, I noticed something I couldn’t immediately explain - I wasn’t breaking like I was seeing in my wife and other SEND parents we know. Not because I’m made of sterner stuff than anyone else - I want to be very clear that I’m not - but because, entirely by accident, I had walked into the hardest chapter of my life already carrying an advantage most people in my position don’t have. I had spent years building it without any idea that I would one day really need it and how helpful it would turn out to be.

That advantage was fixing my metabolic health.

It began, as these things often do, unglamorously. In early 2018 I was simply trying to lose the unwanted weight I was putting on despite my exercise, but what I could not bear was the prospect of calorie counting and walking away from meals still hungry just because a number in a calculation said I’d had enough. So, I went looking for another way. That search sent me down a series of rabbit holes I never climbed back out of. What started as a narrow question about body weight opened into something far larger: how the body actually works, what food genuinely does to it, and (this was the part I never saw coming) how profoundly all of that reaches up into the mind.

While I had set out to fix a physical problem, what I got alongside the physical changes, was a mental and emotional shift so marked that it challenged and changed how I thought of the link between physical and mental health. In fact, it birthed an absolute obsession in me, and I am now 8+ years deep into that obsession and the associated learning.

The mental clarity, the steadiness, the sheer capacity to cope - none of it was what I’d gone looking for when I first dipped my toes into the metabolic health space, but I got it nonetheless and all of it is unquestionably more valuable to me than the thing I had set out looking for.

The obsession pulled me deep enough into the subject that I ended up writing a book about the nutritional lifestyle change (Conquering King Stomach) as my attempt to share what I had been learning and how profoundly it had helped me and also started my own podcast (The Animal-Based Dad Podcast) as a vehicle to keep working through and sharing the ideas out loud.

Looking back, though I never intended to at the start, it’s now plain to see that over time I have rebuilt my whole online presence around sharing what I’ve been learning, as a means of wanting to help others enjoy the same benefits.

Now, since my son’s needs have pretty much become the central theme in our household, I’m using my platform to bring this messaging to the other parents and carers in the SEND community, because they are carrying precisely the load this knowledge turns out to be built for.

So, when the storm of chronic caregiving hit, I wasn’t starting from zero. I had, without planning it, spent years building the capacity at the very foundation of what was about to determine whether I sank or stayed afloat. That’s the unfair advantage, and the entire point of this essay is that it was only unfair because it was accidental - because once you understand why it works, it stops being luck and becomes something anyone can build on purpose.

To show you why it works, I need to take you into the science that finally explained, years after the fact, what I had actually been doing to myself.

5. Mind runs on hardware

The best place to start is to walk you through the perspective shift which changed the way I see and approach everything associated to health, because if this proverbial penny doesn’t drop for you, the rest is going to be a real struggle to make sense of.

I used to walk around with the assumption, as many others do also, that our minds and bodies are separate things. I pictured the mind (our consciousness, mood, self-awareness, thoughts and will) as being largely independent from the body (the physical matter of our bodies – organs, tissues & bone) which I pictured as simply being the physical vessel containing our minds in this existence.

Like so many others, I filed the minds domain as being completely different to that of the body – some sort of mysterious non-physical realm, and that it was here where stress waged war against us – here in the mind where the impact and consequences of stress landed.

I have since learned that I was wrong and I want to take that assumption apart for you, because I think it’s the single biggest thing standing between most people and the help that’s actually available to them, and to do this in an accessible way I have my hardware-software analogy.

Pretty much everyone these days has a smart phone and/or computer, so picture yourself as one or the other for a moment. Your mind – your consciousness, your thoughts and moods, the whole lived experience of being you – is the software, the apps and the functionality you see running on the screen when you use it. Your body – the actual physical cells and tissues and chemistry that make you up, brain included – is the hardware that software runs on. Now, we’re inclined to treat the software as the “real” us and the hardware as just the casing it comes in, but that’s the mistake. The two aren’t separate things sitting next to each other – rather they’re intrinsically linked and utterly dependent on one another.

To demonstrate this, you need only look at how the software can’t do anything at all without hardware to run on. The software runs exactly as well or as poorly as the hardware underneath it will allow - do something to the hardware and you change the function of the software, whether you meant to or not.

And this isn’t some abstract idea – we all already know it’s true, we just don’t tend to join the dots, so here’s a couple of irrefutable examples:

Take anaesthetic, which I can speak to first-hand because I had major knee surgery earlier this year. The anaesthetist puts a chemical into your bloodstream, it travels up to the physical cells of your brain, and your consciousness doesn’t gently drift off into dreams the way it does when you fall asleep – it’s switched off completely, like flicking a switch. One second, you’re in the prep room before theatre and the next, you’re waking up in recovery as if it’s just been the blink of an eye and yet hours have passed with you having no experience whatsoever of them having passed or the surgery you’ve just been through. Your software (your mind) was offline, because of something that was done to your hardware (your brain).

Think about traumatic brain injury, and how a physical blow to the tissue of the brain can cause damage which changes a person’s whole personality, their temperament, sometimes to the point that loved ones say they’re not the same person anymore – something happens to the hardware (the physical brain matter) and it rewrites the software (rewires their mind).

We don’t struggle to accept those examples, what we struggle with is the everyday, undramatic version of exactly the same principle: that the ongoing, day-to-day state of your biological hardware is quietly influencing the running of the software of your mind all the time – your mood, your steadiness, how much you’ve got in the tank to cope with what the day throws at you.

Which takes us right back to stress, and to that question of whether it’s “just” in your head.

A while back, researchers set out to actually measure what chronic caregiving stress does to the body, and they did it in a group about as close to my own reality as you’ll find in the literature – mothers of children with autism. The study, led by Marsha Mailick Seltzer, tracked the mothers’ cortisol (one of the body’s main stress hormones) across eight days of ordinary life (Seltzer et al., 2010). What they found is both shocking to read but also does a great deal to explain the reality we feel as SEND caregivers. The mothers showed a dysregulated stress-hormone profile – a blunted, flattened pattern that isn’t the signature of a stressful afternoon but of chronic, unrelenting stress carried over a long time. In fact, that pattern was of the same kind seen in the stress-hormone profiles of combat veterans and people living with post-traumatic stress disorder (Seltzer et al., 2010). And it wasn’t a vague association either – on the days their child’s behaviour was hardest, the mothers’ stress signature was more pronounced still.

There’s also a meta-analysis by Hayes and Watson (2013) that sits alongside this and confirms just how heavy the load runs, finding that parents of children with autism carry markedly elevated stress – elevated even when you compare them against parents of children with other disabilities.

Think about that for a moment – Seltzer’s study measured a physiological signature (a pattern in the stress-hormone system), not an equivalence of experience, and it found similar patterns in how the stress impacts the biology of those experiencing it. A SEND parent’s day and a soldier’s deployment are obviously utterly different circumstances, but the stress involved leaves comparable fingerprints in the biology of those who’ve been through it – that blew my mind.

It struck me because it’s so easy to understand that active war and/or trauma are devastating and can leave lasting impacts – yet much of society so easily waves away the harsh reality of SEND caregiving. The fact that the body of a parent/carer doing the daily, endless work of raising and caring for a profoundly disabled child ends up carrying a stress signature of that severity isn’t a curiosity to be tidied away – it’s hard measurement putting numbers to something carers are so often told, in a hundred small ways, that they’re imagining or overstating.

The takeaway insight here is that chronic stress, whatever the circumstances, impacts the biology of the person going through it, and that shows us quite clearly that it isn’t “just” in your head - it never was. The impacts of chronic stress are not just psychological – they’re also physiological.

6. A field catches up

Going back to the unfair advantage I spoke of in section 4, I said it was attending to my metabolic health which yielded the unexpected mental health benefits – hopefully that has piqued your interest.

As it turns out, while I was fumbling my way toward feeling better in the early parts of my metabolic health journey, furiously seeking out and absorbing everything I could about metabolism, cellular health and the lifestyle factors which influence it - I had no idea that there was an entire emerging field of science quietly assembling the explanation for why it was also working on my mental health and capacity.

That field is called “Metabolic Psychiatry” and yes, the very phrase yokes together two things we’re trained to keep in separate compartments of our understanding:

“Metabolic” is the language of blood sugar, body composition, longevity and preventing non-communicable diseases – generally understood to be physiological stuff.

“Psychiatry” is the language of mood, mind, mental illness and medicines which treat depression, anxiety, etc.

Putting them side by side is the whole provocation, because the claim underneath the name is that these two things we treat as unrelated are, at the deepest level, the same thing looked at from two angles.

I want to introduce you to a handful of the people building this field, because between them they take you from a bold idea all the way through lived experience, to clinical trials, and it was following the thread of their work that the penny finally dropped for me.

The person most associated with the founding idea is Dr Christopher Palmer, a psychiatrist at Harvard and McLean Hospital, and the author of a concept called Brain Energy and a book by the same name (Palmer, 2022) which is the fullest statement of the theory. Dr Palmer’s argument, put simply, is that mental illnesses – he goes as far as depression, bipolar disorder, even schizophrenia – are not really a separate category of mysterious “mind” problems at all, but are at their root metabolic problems in the brain - problems in the way the brain generates and uses energy. When I first heard that, my honest reaction was something close to disbelief, because it sounds too big and too far from the conventional understanding of mental illness to be real. But the more of his evidence I worked through, the harder it became to dismiss.

The interesting part is how he came to this theory – Dr Palmer had been treating a patient with severe, treatment-resistant schizoaffective disorder in his clinic for about eight years. The patient wanted to lose weight, so they decided to try the ketogenic diet. Within two weeks of starting the diet, the patient not only started losing weight but showed an unexpected dramatic improvement in mood – started making eye contact, talking more, and joking. After two months, the patient reported that his lifelong hallucinations and paranoia were starting to fade away. When Palmer suggested the diet to a second patient with a similar diagnosis, she experienced the same drastic reduction in symptoms, eventually able to stop her antipsychotic medications entirely. Recognizing that these clinical outcomes were too profound to be mere coincidences, Dr Palmer dug into decades of existing neuroscience and metabolic research. He found that the biological connection lay at the cellular level. By synthesizing these findings, Palmer concluded that the myriad factors known to affect mental health - genetics, trauma, stress, inflammation, and sleep - all converge on this common intersection.

To see why the idea has legs, you have to drop down one level, just briefly, to the smallest part of the story. Inside almost every one of your cells sit tiny structures called mitochondria. You might dimly remember them from a school biology lesson as “the powerhouse of the cell,” and that much is true – they’re literally where your energy gets produced – but what school skipped over is everything else they do. Mitochondria are also involved in making the brain’s chemical messengers, in producing hormones, in managing inflammation, in switching genes on and off. They are, in other words, the common denominator so far as how your biology is coordinated and sit at the proverbial heart of your metabolic health. Dr Palmer’s contention is that when your mitochondria run poorly, the effects show up not only as what we’d call physical ill health, but as what we’d call mental ill health too, because in the brain the two are the same machinery. That’s the sense in which metabolism, done poorly enough, quietly becomes a disorder of the mind.

Now, I could stay down at the level of the mitochondrion for the rest of this essay, but I don’t find it a useful place to live, because you can’t feel a mitochondrion and you certainly can’t act on one directly. So, I widen the lens back out to something you can act on, which is your metabolic health – your cellular health viewed at the level of the whole, body-wide state of how well you’re generating and using energy. Mitochondrial health is the engine-room version of the story; metabolic health is the same story at a level I think you can actually do something about. And I should be clear that Dr Palmer hasn’t just written a book and left it there – he also runs a dedicated metabolic and mental health programme at McLean, treating patients with serious, treatment-resistant illness using metabolic and ketogenic approaches alongside conventional care, which tells you this has moved out of the realm of the interesting hypothesis and into something people are actually building.

That’s the unifying theory from Dr Palmer. The next figure is one of the most prominent names in the research field actually testing it - Dr Shebani Sethi, at Stanford.

Dr Sethi is the person who actually gave the field its name – she coined the term “metabolic psychiatry” – and her route in is a good story in itself (Sethi et al., 2024). Working in an obesity clinic, she kept noticing something she couldn’t explain - patients who’d come to her to lose weight, and who also happened to live with serious mental illness, would report that as they changed how they ate, their psychiatric symptoms started easing too – not because anyone was treating those symptoms, but as an apparent side-effect of the metabolic change. Rather than wave that away, she went looking for the research that would explain it, found there was almost none, and set about building it herself. In 2024 she published the work she’s best known for: a pilot trial putting adults with serious mental illness – bipolar disorder and schizophrenia – on a ketogenic diet. The pilot found that over four months most of them improved, with their psychiatric symptoms and their physical health lifting together (Sethi et al., 2024).

Now, obviously Sethi’s 2024 study was a pilot study, and it should be treated as such - small, and with no control group to compare against – which makes it a genuinely promising signal but not proof of anything on its own. It’s exactly the kind of early study that ought to make you curious and ought not to make you certain.

But here’s what makes this a genuinely interesting moment to be writing about all of this, rather than five years ago: that gap has just started to close in significant ways. In July 2026 a team led out of the University of California, San Francisco published the field’s first proper randomised controlled trial – the more rigorous design, where participants are randomly assigned either to the intervention or to carrying on as usual, so that the comparison can actually be trusted (Abram et al., 2026). Sethi was among the authors, though not the lead. Of fifty-eight people who enrolled, forty-seven completed the one-month comparison of a ketogenic diet against usual eating, and twenty-five chose to carry on into a four-month extension. The metabolic improvements came quickly; and by four months there were improvements in psychiatric symptoms and cognition too. Most interestingly of all, when the researchers looked at why, the improvement in depressive symptoms tracked with the degree of ketosis rather than with weight lost – which points, tentatively, at the metabolic state itself – nutritional ketosis - doing the work rather than the weight loss that came with it (Abram et al., 2026).

Again, we must hold this in its rightful place and not oversell - this is one trial, it is brand new, and no one has yet replicated it. Its first, randomised phase was open-label – meaning participants knew which group they were in, which a food-based intervention makes almost unavoidable, but which is a real limitation nonetheless – and even the study’s own senior author has been clear that larger, longer, fully controlled trials are what’s needed next. No one responsible is anywhere near the word “cure” and neither am I. What I’d say though is that it’s interesting how as Dr Palmer’s unifying theory is being tested more rigorously, the signal isn’t fading – if anything it’s sharpening – and that’s the opposite of what tends to happen to ideas that are wrong.

There’s a third figure worth knowing, because she does a different job from the other two is Dr Georgia Ede. Dr Ede is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist who spent the first part of her career practising conventionally, and who has become, more than anyone, the field’s translator – the person who takes this often technical body of work and turns it into something an ordinary non-scientist person can actually understand and act on, most accessibly in her book Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind (Ede, 2024). The reason that matters is because deep and emergent science can take a very long time to travel from the research space, through academic journals and eventually to the point where your own doctor knows to offer it – and I mean decades. This is why translators like Dr Ede are so important – because they are how that journey gets shortened. Ede has also contributed to the evidence base directly and built accredited training so that other clinicians can learn these approaches, which is how a handful of pioneers slowly becomes something mainstream.

Those three – Dr Palmer with the unifying theory, Dr Sethi testing it in the field, and Dr Ede translating it and making it accessible to practitioners – are for me the field’s three seminal figures – the pioneers - and who I’d point anyone to first. But I don’t want to leave the impression that this is just three Americans and no one else, because it isn’t. As the field grows and gains traction it has picked up a plethora of additional superb researchers and scientists across the globe – two I know of and think worth naming, not least because both of them arrived at this work in the way I think carries the most weight - through their own hard experience before their professional interest.

Closest to home for me, here in the UK, is Dr Iain Campbell at the University of Edinburgh, who holds a research fellowship in metabolic psychiatry and who is himself one of the rare researchers studying bipolar disorder whilst also living with it himself – he used ketogenic therapy to manage his own condition before turning his career to studying it. He was part of the team behind the first European trial of a ketogenic diet for bipolar disorder, a pilot study out of Edinburgh (Campbell et al., 2025), and he’s a bridge to the fact that the UK has its own institutional home for this work: the UKRI-funded Metabolic Psychiatry Hub, based in Edinburgh under Professor Daniel Smith. So, this isn’t only something happening across the Atlantic – it has a serious British research base too.

And on the European continent, we have Dr Eline Dekeyster, an assistant professor at Leiden University who heads a research group studying how lifestyle interacts with the brain. Dr Dekeyster brings the European academic wing – with a 2025 review, on which she’s the senior author, laying out the mechanistic case for ketogenic intervention in autism specifically (Schrickel, Groeneweg and Dekeyster, 2025). Like Dr Campbell, she came to this through personal experience of mood difficulty before it became her research; and she’s notably careful about it, insistent on safe, medically supervised implementation, which is exactly the tone this field needs more of. I recently had the great privilege of interviewing Dr Dekeyster on my podcast – brilliant woman and I am extremely excited to follow her and her team’s research closely, especially through the lens of an autism parent.

Suffice to say that there is a real, serious, growing scientific field converging on the idea that metabolic health and mental health are far more tightly bound than we’ve traditionally been taught – and it’s revolutionising how we view mental health.

Now, you will hopefully have noticed something, and if you have, you’re paying the right kind of attention. Every one of these researchers is working on serious mental illness – on bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, depression, autism. Not one of them is talking about chronic stress, or about caregivers, or about burnout, which is supposedly what this whole essay is about. So, you’d be well within your rights to ask what any of it has to do with the problem I set out at the start. That’s where my work sort of resembles that of Dr Palmer’s synthesising - I have, through my own obsessive researching and learning, recognised a bridge between the work in the metabolic psychiatry space and my lived experience of anti-fragility as a SEND caregiver. Closing this gap is where my own argument, as opposed to my reporting of other people’s, actually begins.

7. The mechanism, and my inference

So, we’ve got two halves of a picture that haven’t quite been introduced to each other yet. On one side, from the last section, there’s a serious and growing argument that mental health runs, at a deep level, on metabolic (mitochondrial) machinery. On the other side, from earlier, there’s the plain fact that the chronic stress of caregiving does something measurable and physically taxing to the body. What I want to do now is bring those two halves together, because it was watching them click into place that gave me the whole idea and concept, I’m now on a mission to share.

I obviously need to be careful and upfront because part of what I’m about to do is well-established science, and part of it is my own reasoning and inference – it’s where I go from reporting the brilliant work of others, to connecting the dots myself because I believe it where the evidence leads and it explains why my experience has been what it is.

To start, I must introduce another brilliant scientist, whose work comes at all of this from a different direction than the researchers we’ve met so far. Where Drs Palmer, Sethi, Ede and the others started from metabolic health and worked toward mental illness, Dr Martin Picard, at Columbia, started from stress and worked toward the cell.

Dr Picard is another seminal figure, but of an adjunct field, which he has named “mitochondrial psychobiology”, and it exists to asks a very specific question – “what does psychological stress actually do, physically, to your mitochondria?”

The answer his work points to is amazing. His research shows us how mitochondria aren’t just passive little batteries sitting there supplying power - they appear to sense the body’s stress signals and also respond to them, changing their structure and their function in reply to what you’re living through (Picard and McEwen, 2018). Your lived experience, in other words, reaches all the way down into the machinery of your very cells and leaves a mark on it.

It turns out that when that machinery is worked on by stress that never lets up (the chronic, inescapable kind like I described earlier) those changes stop being helpful adjustments and start becoming wear & tear. Dr Picard, together with Dr Bruce McEwen (his mentor and the same researcher whose idea of allostatic load we met earlier), gave this its own name: “mitochondrial allostatic load” (Picard and McEwen, 2018). It’s the organelle-level version of the same principle – the accumulated cost, paid deep in the cell, of a stress response that never gets to stand down.

Now, to caveat this appropriately - it’s a well-developed framework with real evidence behind it, but Dr Picard and Dr McEwen themselves are clear that much of the underlying experimental work is in animals and that more human study is needed to nail the link down fully. So, the right way to hold this is that it’s a compelling and serious mechanism, not a closed case.

Before I make that connection, though, it’s worth stepping out of the cell for a moment and asking a simpler, bigger-picture question, because it turns out there’s a way to sense-check whether Dr Picard is barking up the right tree at all. If chronic stress really does grind down the machinery the mind depends on, then you’d expect to see the consequences of that show up not just under a microscope but out in the population - you’d expect chronic stress to be tied to people actually developing mental illness. And it is, robustly. Setting the mitochondrial mechanism aside entirely, the epidemiology on its own is clear that chronic stress plays a significant role in the onset of serious psychiatric conditions, such as major depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, among others - not merely making an existing illness worse but featuring as a genuine risk factor in the illness arriving in the first place (Davis et al., 2017).

Now, that’s a population-level observation, and on its own it says nothing about why - it doesn’t prove any particular mechanism. But it’s exactly the footprint you’d expect the mechanism to leave - when a proposed biological pathway would predict something we can already independently see happening in the data, that’s the kind of corroboration that should make you sit up and take note - not because it closes the argument, but because the mechanism and the real-world pattern are pointing the same way, and that agreement is a good sign you’re not chasing a ghost.

Now watch what happens when you set Dr Picard’s finding next to Dr Palmer’s unifying theory, and account for the epidemiology:

Dr Palmer says, in effect, that your brain’s mitochondria are the junction at which the mind and body meet – the common denominator at which your software runs on your hardware - and if you improve the quality of the metabolic health of a patient with serious mental illness, you consequently improve their mental health.

Dr Picard says, in effect, that chronic stress degrades your mitochondria.

The epidemiology shows us that at a population level, chronic stress plays a significant role in the onset of serious mental illness.

I don’t think you need a doctorate to see what happening there and connect the dots when you consider these fields of work together.

If the mind runs on the very machinery that chronic stress wears down, and chronic stress is a known significant risk factor for mental illness, then there is a plausible, physical chain running from the stress a person is under all the way through to the state of their mental health:

Chronic stress damaging the mitochondria, and damaged mitochondria showing up as a mind with ‘less in the tank’, which if continuously degraded may result in the onset of mental illness.

That’s the biological explanation, not a metaphor, explaining why a stressed person feels worn down and why it gets worse the longer it goes on.

This shows how the impact of metabolic health on the mind can be found further upstream than just the serious illnesses which the researchers in the metabolic psychiatry field are studying, and I think that matters tremendously because most of us reading this aren’t dealing with serious mental illness, but we are dealing with more and more inescapable stress as ordinary life seems to be turning heavier and heavier – chronic stress is more common than serious mental illness.

The same underlying machinery is at work in everyday minds too. There’s a well-understood chain in the body where relentless stress keeps stress hormones elevated and sustained high stress hormones push the body toward insulin resistance - a state where your cells respond poorly to the signal that’s meant to manage your blood sugar - which sits at the root of the broader metabolic dysfunction so many people are quietly carrying. Insulin resistance, in fact, turns out to be a kind of shared currency between the stress side of this story and the metabolic side. You can see the mind-side of it in fairly ordinary people: unstable blood sugar has been linked to a greater risk of depression and anxiety even in people without diabetes (Kwon et al., 2023), and even something as common as a stretch of short nights measurably worsens the body’s handling of glucose (Spiegel et al., 1999). This isn’t exotic. It’s the everyday machinery of an everyday life, tilting in the wrong direction under load.

So, that’s the evidence-based and established part – the degradation chain running downhill - stress wearing the system down.

Now, here is where I step past what the literature has nailed down and start reasoning for myself, and I want to mark the line clearly, because this next move is mine and not something you’ll find proven in a journal.

If Dr Palmer’s unifying theory shows us how improving your metabolic (mitochondrial) machinery helps improve the mental health of patients with serious mental illness, and if Dr Picard’s work shows us how chronic stress degrades your metabolic (mitochondrial) machinery, and if the state of that machinery helps set the state of your mind - then it seems to me the whole relationship ought to run in the other direction too, and that presents the opportunity to use the mechanism prophylactically – before the onset of serious mental illness.

My argument is that if you were to deliberately build that metabolic machinery - make it more robust, better fuelled, more resilient - then you ought to be raising your capacity to face the very chronic stress that would otherwise wear you down, burn you out and potentially lead to mental illness.

Not magically making your life perfect, not making the stress go away, but lifting the level of load you can carry before the system starts to strain and fail - and there’s a piece of Dr Picard’s own framework that gives me some licence here, because he and Dr McEwen are explicit that mitochondria transduce experience in both directions - not only the adverse but the positive. So, the idea that deliberately applying favourable inputs could shift the metabolic machinery toward the direction of improved capacity isn’t something I’ve invented from nothing. I’m extending a two-way street that’s already in the science, even though the specific claim I’m making - that this adds up to a deliberate defence against caregiver burnout - is my own, and hasn’t been tested.

I lean on two things in my inference:

The mechanism I’ve just walked you through – the reasoning genuinely hangs together, each link resting on real work. My own lived experience: I am the man under exactly this kind of unrelenting chronic stress load, watching people around me buckle under theirs, yet I’m not buckling - and the only thing that sets me apart, as far as I’ve ever been able to tell, is the years of having, unintentionally raised my capacity building precisely this metabolic machinery.

That’s not proof – the anecdotal (one person’s experience) is never proof - but it’s honest evidence of the kind that made me take the mechanism seriously enough to build a mission around it, because understanding what I do from the literature, has me convinced it may help others too.

There’s a phrase Picard uses that captures the hopeful end of all this better than anything I could coin - the idea of a resilience threshold, the level of load a system can absorb before it tips into breakdown. Everything I’m describing comes down to raising that threshold: not escaping the stress, not magically making life perfect, not pretending the stress isn’t real, but deliberately building the capacity to face it without it wiping you out so easily.

8. The seaworthy vessel

That last section does a lot of heavy lifting and I’m not naïve to the fact that it could easily lose the majority of people who don’t ‘live in the science’ or venture into it as regularly as I enjoy doing, and to be fair, that is most of the people I actually talk to. So, I have found a way to make the core premise - the central idea – easier to relate to and remember, using and analogy I find fits it perfectly – my ‘seaworthy vessel analogy’ which I use in my public speaking – but for the purpose of this essay I can lay it out including the backstory which led me to it.

I’ve done a fair bit of sailing, and in the early 2000s I was part of a three-man crew delivering a catamaran the long way across the Atlantic - from Cape Town, South Africa all the way to Maryland, USA. A transatlantic crossing which took us the better part of eleven weeks, a lot of it out in open ocean with no land nearby in any direction. And if there’s one thing that kind of trip drills into you, it’s that the sea and its weather do not care about you. You don’t get to negotiate with the storms and rough seas, there’s no pulling over in the middle of the ocean - the weather comes when it comes, and your job is simply to still be afloat and moving at the end of it.

Now, out there, there are really only two things in the whole equation:

The sea (the storms, the weather, everything happening to the vessel you’re on).

The vessel itself, which either can or cannot handle what the sea throws at it.

The thing you learn very quickly out on the open ocean is that you have no say whatsoever over the first one - you cannot make the storm smaller, nor can you decide the sea will be kind this week. The one and only thing within your control, the thing you pour your attention into, is the seaworthiness of the vessel you’re on – and as every sailor will know, the one thing that never stops out in open water is vessel maintenance (proactive & reactive).

That is arguably my whole thesis in a single image:

The storms are your chronic stress – the load you did not choose and cannot escape, the sea that will not stop.

The vessel is you – or more precisely, it’s the state of your biological hardware, your metabolic capacity, the machinery we’ve spent the last few sections building an understanding of.

A poorly maintained vessel is a vulnerable vessel - a hull gone soft, rigging left to fray, the state we can call metabolically depleted – A state in which the vessel is at risk of being sunk by the weather.

A well-maintained vessel would sail through the weather with notably less strain and in much less trouble. Same storms - completely different outcome.

The difference isn’t the sea or weather - the difference is the condition of the vessel.

That sailing experience taught me the part that actually matters, the part that turns this from a nice picture into something you can do something with - out on that crossing, out in the open water and even through the rough weather - the maintenance never stopped.

Out on the open water, the maintenance is just part of the lifestyle because the sea is relentlessly hard on a vessel - the very act of being out in it, day after day, wears the boat down. So, the crew is routinely at work - checking, repairing, tightening, patching - and you do the work even while you’re still out there, in the thick of it, often in the worst of the weather, because that’s precisely when it matters most. The boat that survives the storm isn’t the one that waited for calm seas to sort itself out. It’s the one whose crew kept up its integrity even through the storms.

Casting your mind back to the opening of this essay and the boat analogy I said was only half of the picture, which my friend, Dr Bissessar told me about wherein “we’re all in the same storms but not necessarily in the same type of boat” - I think the reality is that many people, carrying a heavy and unrelenting load, erroneously assume they’re just a small boat – that they were handed a dinghy at birth and that’s that there’s nothing to be done but hang on.

I understand why it feels that way but given what I have learned I actually think most of them are wrong – I’m suggesting that more often than not, what they actually have is a far more capable vessel than they realise, but one that has simply not been appropriately maintained - because nobody ever told them it could be, or that the maintenance was theirs to do. That’s a completely different situation from being a small helpless boat.

A neglected ship isn’t a small helpless dingy - it’s a good ship waiting for its crew to show up and sort the seaworthiness.

Which lands us exactly where the rest of this essay has to go. Because if you can’t calm the sea – and you can’t – but you can work on the vessel – and you can - then the only question left worth asking is the practical one.

How?

How do you actually maintain the vessel? How do you take the boat you’ve got and make it more seaworthy, so that the same storms cost you less and, eventually, so that the sailing itself starts to make you a better sailor rather than slowly finishing you off?

That’s what the rest of this is about.

9. Why this is worth the effort

Before we dive into the practical part of how to build metabolic capacity, I want to address why doing this matters regardless of age / life-stage, because it’s all too easy to think “why bother?” especially when already under the pressure of chronic stress - when you’re already stretched thin, already running on fumes, already giving everything you’ve got to the battles of whatever your version of the storm is - so why on earth would you voluntarily take on the work of maintaining yourself on top of all of it?

It’s a fair question, and I have what I believe is a very good answer to it, but I first need to establish why I believe it’s more universal than most people are tempted to treat it.

I’ve obviously been using SEND caregiving as my example because it’s the chronic stress load I know inside out from my own life, but I want to be clear that the thing I’m describing is not ‘just’ a caregiver problem – it’s a modern-life problem.

Chronic, inescapable stress is not some rare affliction visited on an unlucky few - it’s fast become the background condition of an enormous number of ordinary lives:

The job that never really switches off

The boss who micromanages and/or the colleague who makes work feel impossible

The money worries that are there when you wake and there when you try to sleep

The ageing parent

The difficult marriage and/or family relationships

The health thing that isn’t going away

The sheer relentless grind of holding a life together in our modern world.

Most people carrying any of these are not in crisis, exactly - they’re just quietly, permanently under it. The catch is that what I’ve been laying out about the consequences of this kind of stress does to the body applies to every one of them - not only to me and mine.

That’s the point I most want to land - this is for you, whoever you are, if there’s a weight in your life that won’t lift.

The reason that is worth taking seriously is because this stuff is not free of consequence. We’ve already seen that chronic stress is a genuine risk factor in people actually developing serious illness, mental and physical alike – it’s not figure of speech to say an unrelenting load can make you ill.

Going back to my lived example - when researchers pulled together more than twenty studies on family caregivers and compared their physical health against similar people not under that load, the caregivers came out measurably worse off, with the sharpest differences showing up in exactly the places you’d now expect - their stress hormones, their immune markers, their overall health (Vitaliano, Zhang and Scanlan, 2003).

It’s a carefully hedged finding, not a doomsday one - a slightly raised risk, shaped by who you are and which bit of health you look at - but the direction of travel is unmistakable, and it’s concentrated precisely in the metabolic systems I’m talking about.

The vessel really can be worn down, and people really can be sunk - that’s the honest take here.

Now, that sounds like self-preservation, and self-preservation is a weak motivator for people who’ve spent years putting themselves last – I understand this – but there’s also the bigger reason, and it’s the one that actually moves me.

Almost none of us are carrying our load in isolation. There are people on the other side of us - a partner, children, parents, friends, a team, someone - people for whom we are, in some real way, load-bearing and meaningful.

I need you to understand that everything you are able to give those people, every bit of patience and presence and steadiness and care, has to travel through you to reach them. You are the delivery mechanism - when the vessel is sound, what reaches them is the best of you, but when the vessel is worn down to nothing, what reaches them is just whatever’s left over - the short temper, the half-presence, the running-on-empty version of you that you’d never choose to hand them.

Which flips the whole thing on its head because it’s so easy to think of looking after ourselves as the thing we do instead of looking after everyone else – a vain indulgence, a luxury, a stealing of time and energy from something else - but it isn’t either/or, and it never was.

Maintaining your own capacity is not vanity, and it is not selfishness - it’s the foundation underneath your ability to be who those people need you to be. Your self-maintenance is the most direct route to their wellbeing, because it all comes through you or it doesn’t come at all. For me that lands hardest around my kids - my SEND son especially needs, more than most children need, a father who is steady - but you don’t need my particular situation to feel the force of it. You just need one person who’s better off when you’re not running on fumes and barely keeping afloat.

Then there’s the next objection which commonly follows: “Fine, it’s not vain indulgence. but it’s too late for me - I’m too far gone, too tired, too old, too deep in it to start rebuilding now.”

I want to meet that head on, because it simply isn’t true, and the biology is unusually kind here. The machinery we’ve been talking about responds to being worked at essentially throughout life - the capacity to build capacity does not close off with age. It’s true that the response gets a little slower and a little more grudging the older and more depleted you start - but read that the right way round, because it’s not a reason to give up, it’s the single best argument for starting today rather than next year (Jia, Tian & Wang, 2023).

So, that’s the why.

Doing this matters because the stakes are real, and it matters far more because you are the channel through which you reach everyone who depends on you. It is also genuinely never too late to begin but begin now because it does get more challenging the longer you put it off.

Now, let’s get into how to actually do it.

10. How you actually build capacity

This is the part I get most animated about, partly because my passion is helping people close their execution gaps and this is where all of this information starts becoming usable, and partly because it’s where I get to share my lessons learned along the way to hopefully help others avoid the same traps.

When I first dipped my toes into wanting to fix my metabolic health, I did what anyone does now - I went looking for “how” online, and what you find, when you go looking, is an ocean of advice, most of it happy to sell you something.

In fact, there’s an entire wellness industry out there, worth an eye-watering amount of money, and it’s a complicated place because not only is it rife with things best described as gimmicks, which are basically a waste of your time, money & effort, it’s also filled with useful stuff but much of which are at best, distractions and waste your time if you don’t have the proper foundations in place beforehand.

That’s a very good way to think about the exotic and the expensive biohack type stuff - the cold plunge, the red-light panel, the thousand-pound gadget, the stack of subscription supplements. It’s not necessarily useless, but a lot of it is selling you the roof before you’ve laid the foundations and frankly that just doesn’t move the needle for metabolic health improvements. I spent more time and money than I’d like to admit up near that end of things before I worked out that I’d gone about the whole thing upside down.

So, I sat and I thought it all through and based on my learning I built something of a map, for myself but also for others, to stop making that mistake, and it’s become one of the core things I teach. It was inspired by the concept of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs - I call it the Metabolic Health Hierarchy, and you can see it laid out just here. Like Maslow’s hierarchy, it’s arranged in a pyramid because where a thing sits in the hierarchy tells you what should come before it and what could follow after it. You see, it’s a guide to how much a specific metabolic health practice or thing actually matters and, just as importantly, when you should bother with it.

At the base sit the five foundational pillars – nutrition, movement, sleep, light exposure, and grounding - which we’ll go through one at a time in a moment. Above them sits a tier of genuine enhancers: things which augment or aid the foundational pillars, like targeted supplementation to correct a real deficiency, the stuff that can meaningfully help once the base is in place or needs the assistance. Above that, a tier of what I’d call biohacks – interventions that can demonstrably do something helpful, but that aren’t evolutionarily consistent – meaning they haven’t been with us since the dawn of time, so are not part of the foundational picture of what our biology was formed by and expects - the nice-to-haves. And right at the apex, modern technology - the wearables, the trackers, the apps - which, and I want to be clear about this, do none of the actual work. They can be brilliant for telling you whether the work lower down is paying off, but a tracker has never once improved anyone’s health just by being worn - it just reports, you still have to do the actual doing.

Now, this is of course my own judgement and guidance based on what I’ve learned – my own trials & errors – I’m not quoting you a study, and you should treat it as such – informed opinion, not absolute fact. If I had to put a number on where the bulk of the benefit actually lives, I’d say something like eighty to ninety percent of it sits in that bottom tier - the five pillars of metabolic health - and everything above them is fighting over the remaining slice. That figure is my estimate, but here’s why I hold it:

The five pillars are the inputs your biology was actually built around.

They’re evolutionarily consistent - nutrition, movement, sleep, light exposure and contact with the natural world are the conditions the human animal was shaped by across the whole of its existence, the things your body expects and is designed to run on.

Everything higher up the pyramid is something we’ve picked up along the way, bolted on, clever in its way but not fundamental.

It stands to reason that getting right the things your biology is expecting will do vastly more for you than optimising the things it isn’t waiting for.

That’s why the base is where the lion’s share of the benefit is found.

Best of all, the foundation can be worked on without incurring additional and unnecessary costs - the wellness industry, of course, has every incentive to sell you the upper tiers of the pyramid, but you don’t need those to get most of the available benefit – you just need to focus on the foundations.

So, the strategy that falls out of the Hierarchy is simple to state: start at the bottom and get these lifestyle factors built genuinely into your day-to-day routine, before you spend a single penny or a single ounce of attention higher up. Which is exactly what we’re going to do for the rest of this essay - stay right down at the base, with the five pillars, because that’s where the real return is found.

Before I walk you through the five pillars, I have another insight for you, this time about how to approach them, because I’m not asking you to ‘boil the ocean’ and I know full well that you cannot tackle all five pillars at the same time – all that would do is cause overwhelm and that’s not helpful.

So, please understand that there is no single correct order in which to tackle the five pillars, and anyone who tells you there is - who says you must fix X, before you do Y - is really just telling you what worked for them.

People are different. Your life, your circumstances, the particular shape of your struggle, the thing that’s most obviously broken for you right now - all of that is yours, and it means the right place for you to start is not necessarily the right place for me to start. I think of the five pillars as five separate gateways into the same journey, and I found that all five paths cross along the way.

That’s a very good way to think about it – it’s the same journey toward the higher end goal. You choose the gateway which suits your life and circumstances best and make a start there. Along the way, as your knowledge improves and as your metabolic health improves, giving you more capacity, you will come across opportunities to pick up one of the other paths (add one of the other pillars) and that cycle repeats until one day you find that, over time, you’ve picked up and rebuilt your lifestyle to account for all five. I created another visual concept to help with this – I call it the “logical entry gateways” concept and here it is for you to visualise it.

So, as I take you through each of the five pillars, I don’t want you nodding along and dutifully resolving to overhaul your life with all five at once, because that’s overwhelming and it’s how good intentions die in a week. I want you listening for the one that resonates most - the one that makes you think “yes, that one, that’s the thing I think I can do consistently” - and I want you to start there, with that single gateway. The others will still be there, and you’ll cross their paths when you’re ready - you come to them in time.

I must stress one guard-rail, so this doesn’t get taken further than I mean it. “Start wherever you like” is not the same as “anything goes.” There are real, non-negotiable biological truths underneath each of these pillars – which we will get into shortly - and picking your own entry point doesn’t exempt you from them. it just means you choose where to begin the work, not whether the rules apply.

Lastly, before we touch on each pillar, please understand that each pillar has enough depth to be an entire book on its own – I know because my first book (Conquering King Stomach) tackles just nutrition – whereas this is an essay and it’s covering a lot of ground, so naturally it cannot go in-depth on each.

What I am giving you on each pillar is what I consider the entry-level top tips – my suggestion of how to start and why it matters. As your journey goes on, you will learn so much more, but for now – it’s just about where to start and how.

11. Pillar one - Nutrition

The first thing I have to do with nutrition is take a wrecking ball to the way most of us have been taught to think about it, which is in the language of calories. We’ve been trained to see food as essentially a number - a quantity of energy to be counted, budgeted, burned off - I want you to throw that framing out the window, because it actually misses the entire point of eating.

A calorie is just a unit of energy. That’s all it measures. It tells you how much energy is in a food and absolutely nothing about what else that food is or isn’t giving your body, and that’s the part which actually matters – not that you’re getting enough energy, but what that food is meant to include beyond the energy.

To keep this point relatable I’ll borrow an example from the movie “The Martian” in which Matt Damon’s character is stranded on mars with nothing but potatoes for food – you could eat nothing but potatoes, hitting your daily calorie target precisely each and every day, but you would still end up malnourished, eventually developing deficiencies and if sustained, resulting in disease.

Why? Potatoes are whole foods, not ultra-processed and generally accepted as healthy – right? So, why even if you were getting adequate calories via potatoes alone would you end up malnourished and diseased if that’s all you had as food?

The answer is because your food is meant to give you more than just energy – energy is only one half of the picture - the other half, and in my opinion the more important half, is essential nutrients.

In nutrition the term “essential” means that it’s a nutrient your body needs for vital, life sustaining functions (i.e. for good health), but that your body cannot synthesise itself (either at all or at least not in adequate quantities), and so you must obtain it via your diet – or you will develop deficiency, resulting in malnourishment and disease if not corrected.

This is why, instead of thinking about your nutrition as “calories” what I want you to replace that concept with is “nourishment”, and nourishment really comes down to two things: getting the essential nutrients and actually being able to use them.

The essential nutrients first. There’s a set of nutrients confirmed to be essential for human beings – certain amino acids, certain fatty acids, certain vitamins and certain minerals – that are called “essential” for the reasons I laid out above, and I go into painstaking detail about them in both my book and some of my other Substack articles. The primary job of eating isn’t to hit an energy number - it’s to actually deliver these specific nutrients because they are vital to your health and wellbeing and they can only come from your diet – they come packaged alongside the energy you need in nature, so by focusing on essential nutrients you also hit your energy requirements.

The second thing is the one most people have never considered at all, and it’s where it gets genuinely interesting: it’s not enough for a nutrient to just be in your food. You have to be able to actually extract and use it, and how well you can varies enormously. This is called bioavailability, it’s not widely taught in mainstream settings, but once you see it you can’t unsee it and it makes a tangible difference.

A simple example I like to use is vitamin A – we’re traditionally taught that you need it for your eyes to be healthy and that you get it from carrots. That’s true, you can get it from a carrot and vitamin A is an essential nutrient, but there’s a catch and this is the part they don’t teach you. Carrots contain beta-carotene and beta-carotene isn’t actually vitamin A – it’s a precursor to vitamin A which your body then has to convert into the usable form – the bioavailable form – which is called retinol. And that conversion is both inefficient and remarkably variable from person to person and food to food – you extract only a fraction of what’s theoretically there, and how big that fraction is depends on you, on the meal, on all sorts of things (Tang, 2010). Compare that to liver, which contains vitamin A as retinol – the pre-formed, ready-to-use state – which is absorbed directly and efficiently. Both would show up under “vitamin A” on some chart, but the amount that actually reaches you to do its essential job is worlds apart.

Understanding bioavailability will change how you look at food – it’s well worth learning about because it’s not about what’s on the label – it’s about what you can actually absorb and use which makes it nourishing.

There’s also a further wrinkle worth being aware of, and it’s a controversial one but one I believe is worth knowing about too because of the difference this knowledge can make in an individual’s life.

Plants contain defence compounds – chemicals - and these compounds are how the plant ‘defends itself’ in the natural world because the plant obviously cannot run away / escape when it comes under predation, so they essentially resort to chemical warfare. You know that there are plants we cannot eat because they’re toxic to us – this is probably the easiest to understand example of plants having these compounds and shouldn’t be controversial.

What’s less widely understood and more controversial is that many of the plants which are ‘safe’ for human beings to eat contain defence compounds not acutely toxic to human beings, but also not necessarily harmless to everyone either – these are commonly called “anti-nutrients” and compounds such as oxalates and phytates are a couple of commonly known examples.

The problem with anti-nutrients is not universal and is extremely nuanced – it ultimately boils down to personal tolerance, so what I am laying out here is not to drive fear or steer anyone towards a particular dietary ideology – rather it’s to give you the knowledge to help identify whether these may be a component in any digestive and/or autoimmune issues, and to inform discussions with your physician.

Anti-nutrients can bind to minerals and reduce how much of them you absorb (López-Moreno, Garcés-Rimón and Miguel, 2022), meaning you don’t get the nourishment you’re after. Now, for most people eating a varied, well-prepared diet, this is a minor factor and absolutely not a reason to fear fruits or vegetables.

Some people genuinely don’t get on with certain of these compounds - oxalate is the one I hear about most - and find real relief from symptoms, including inflammatory ones, when they reduce or eliminate them.

To be honest about the weight of the evidence - it’s firmly established in specific situations, such as people prone to kidney stones, while the broader picture of individual sensitivity is more reported-from-experience than nailed-down-in-trials. So, I raise it not to tell you to cut anything out, but purely for awareness, because tolerance is genuinely individual, and the only way you find yours is to pay attention to how specific foods actually make you feel, rather than assuming that a food that’s healthy in general is automatically healthy for you specifically.

Which is really the theme underneath this whole pillar - pay attention to nourishment rather than numbers, and pay attention to your own body and how it reacts rather than just what’s on the label.

I’ll add just two practical anchors, because I promised key principles and starting points:

The first is to build your eating around whole, bioavailable foods - real food, as close to the form nature provided it as you can manage - because that’s where the essential nutrients come in a form your body can actually use.

The second is to reduce, as far as you realistically can, the ultra-processed stuff - the industrially formulated products that are engineered for everything except nourishing you. I’m deliberately not handing you a rigid diet here, because there’s no single way of eating that’s right for everyone. “Eat mostly real food, and less industrial food” is about as close to a universal truth as nutrition offers, and it’ll take you a very long way.

Another point to touch on in this pillar, because it connects straight back to the science we walked through earlier - your brain runs on a steady supply of fuel, and it does badly on a wildly unstable one. When your blood sugar is spiking and crashing all day - which is exactly what a diet heavy in processed carbohydrates and sugar produces - you’re handing your brain an erratic, unreliable fuel supply, and that instability has been linked to worse mood and higher anxiety, even in people who aren’t diabetic (Kwon et al., 2023). So, steadying your blood sugar isn’t only about your waistline or your long-term metabolic health - it’s about steadying the very ground your mind is trying to stand on, day to day. Which is as direct a link between what’s on your fork and what’s happening in your head as you could ask for.

The last thing I’ll mention because it ties into the point above and made a huge difference for me personally - alcohol.

I’m not here to lecture anyone or issue prohibitions - but in honesty I can’t walk you through all of this and leave it out, because alcohol is, quite directly, a toxin to the very machinery this whole essay is about. When your body processes it, one of the by-products damages your mitochondria - the central machinery to your metabolic health we’ve spent so long on - impairing their ability to produce energy and driving exactly the kind of oxidative stress we’ve been trying to reduce (Manzo-Avalos and Saavedra-Molina, 2010).

That harm accumulates with exposure, so this isn’t a claim that a single glass undoes you - it’s just worth knowing, honestly, that alcohol works directly against the thing you’re trying to build, so that whatever you decide about it, you’re deciding it with your eyes open.

12. Pillar two - Movement

I’ve called this pillar movement, quite deliberately, rather than exercise because “exercise” is where my mind used to go, and where most people’s minds jump straight to. However, as I learned myself, exercise is only half the story, and arguably not even the more important half day to day.

So, when I say “movement” I want you to understand that there are two distinct “types” and the one which moves the needle most for metabolic health isn’t the one most people assume.

I’ll start with what I consider the most important because it (a) moves the needle most and (b) is arguably the most neglected in modern society. I’m talking about NEAT, which stands for “non-exercise activity thermogenesis” and all it really means is every bit of movement you do that isn’t formal exercise.

Examples may include walking to the shop, taking the stairs, standing up, carrying the washing, pacing around while you’re on the phone, fidgeting, pottering about the house. NEAT is the small, non-strenuous stuff that just simply means you aren’t being sedentary. And that’s exactly the reframe I want you to hold – NEAT is about not being sedentary for the majority of your waking hours, and that means it should make up the great bulk of your daily physical activity, and it matters far more than you might think.

The reason NEAT matters so much is because the real villain here, the thing genuinely doing people harm, is being sedentary.

Sitting still for the vast majority of your waking hours turns out to carry its own metabolic cost, and crucially that cost is largely independent of whether you exercise or not. In other words, the daily gym session you feel virtuous about does not simply cancel out a day otherwise spent sat still – it doesn’t negate being sedentary.

The research on this is clear enough that it’s earned a wonderful nickname - the “active couch potato” – and this used to be me. It’s the person who dutifully does their workout once a day, but then sits, essentially motionless, for the other fifteen hours of the day, and whose metabolic health markers suffer for all that sitting regardless of that workout (Owen et al., 2010).

Your half-hour to an hour of exercise is genuinely good for you – don’t misunderstand me, but it cannot buy back the other fifteen or more.

Being sedentary whilst awake is the real villain – to defeat this villain movement has to be woven through the whole day, not bolted onto one corner of it.

And the beauty of NEAT is that it costs nothing and is easily accessible to any able-bodied person. No gym, no kit, no lycra, no carved-out hour you don’t have - it’s free and all you need to do is just sit less and move more, in whatever small ways your day allows. That alone, done consistently, is a genuine intervention.

The second half of movement is the one you were expecting: deliberate exercise - structured, intentional, properly effortful training. Exercise doesn’t replace NEAT, but it earns its place because it ties this whole pillar back to everything we’ve been building toward. If NEAT is about not doing yourself the slow harm of stillness, deliberate exercise is about actively building capacity - it is, in fact, the single most direct way there is to construct more of the metabolic machinery we’ve spent this whole essay talking about.

Here’s what’s actually happening when you train. When you place a real strenuous demand on your body - lift something heavy, push your heart and lungs - you’re sending it a signal that it needs to be more capable than it currently is, and the body responds to that signal by building. Among the things it builds are more mitochondria, and more capable ones - the very engines whose number and quality set your resilience threshold (Liu et al., 2025; Jia, Tian and Wang, 2023).

This is the antifragility we talked about, made concrete and physical: you apply a dosed, recoverable stress, you recover from it, and you come back with a bigger engine than you had before. You are, quite literally, strengthening the vessel rather than just maintaining. And remember the point from earlier - this works throughout life; the machinery still responds to being asked to build, at more or less any age you start.

If you want a number to aim at, something like three to five deliberate sessions a week is a fine target to work toward. But note that it is a target, not an entry requirement - if your life doesn’t hand you that kind of control right now, and for a lot of people carrying heavy loads it simply doesn’t, then you start with what you can do and you build from there.

So, the shape of this pillar is really two moves held together: sit less and move more throughout your waking day, which is the foundation and is available to everyone; and, on top of that, train deliberately when and where you can, because that’s what actively builds the capacity you’re trying to grow.

One keeps the slow harm at bay; the other builds you up. You want both, but you prioritise NEAT and you add exercise where your circumstances allow for it - if today all you can manage is to get up and walk around to minimise being sedentary, that is what to focus on because that’s a real win.

13. Pillar three - Sleep

Sleep is the pillar I got most arrogantly wrong for most of my adult life, so if you’re someone who treats it as optional - know that there’s no judgement - I’m here as the reformed version of exactly that person. For years I wore my ability to run on very little sleep (5 or less hours a night on average) as a kind of badge of honour, imagining myself as part of some “sleep when you’re dead” mentality club, I genuinely thought was a strength. I now understand it was one of the more foolish things I believed, and I’d cheerfully go back and shake some sense into my younger self.

The mistake underneath it was thinking of sleep as nothing – as dead time, an inconvenient shutdown, hours of productivity lost to unconsciousness.

That is practically the exact opposite of what’s actually going on - sleep isn’t your body powering down - it’s your body switching over to a different and absolutely essential shift of work. Sleep is not passive – it’s when a whole set of repair, recovery and maintenance jobs get done that simply cannot be done while you’re awake.

For example – Glymphatic clearance, which is a genuinely remarkable bit of biology that’s come to light in the last decade or so, and I’ll flag upfront that it’s an active and exciting area of research rather than a fully closed case. The brain appears to have its own overnight cleaning system, which becomes far more active during sleep, and especially during deep sleep, and which clears out metabolic waste products that accumulate in the brain over the course of a waking day, including some of the very proteins implicated in neurodegenerative disease (Xie et al., 2013).

Now, much of this has been mapped in animal studies and the human picture is still being worked out, and there’s honest scientific debate about the details, but the core idea is striking - some of what sleep is for is taking the bins out in your brain. Skimp on it, and the rubbish doesn’t get collected, it builds up and that may lead to problems later in life.

Another example would be how poor sleep sabotages your brain’s energy, and it’s on much firmer ground in the literature. Even a short run of bad nights measurably worsens how your body handles blood sugar – cutting sleep back impairs your glucose tolerance and your insulin sensitivity, tipping you toward exactly the metabolic dysfunction this whole essay is concerned with (Spiegel et al., 1999). Your sleep and your metabolic health are not two separate things - they’re deeply intertwined.

And this isn’t just about feeling groggy the next day. When you pull back and look at the population-level picture, poor and insufficient sleep turns out to be an established risk factor for real illness on both sides of the mind-body divide this essay keeps collapsing. On the metabolic side, insufficient sleep is a recognised risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes - in one analysis, its contribution sat comparably alongside traditional risk factors like excess weight and family history (Anothaisintawee et al., 2016). And on the mental side, disturbed and inadequate sleep is robustly associated with a higher risk of depression and anxiety, working through the same stress-hormone and inflammatory pathways we traced earlier. Sleep sits right at the crossroads of the whole thesis - neglect it and you raise your risk on both roads at once.

So, sleep matters, enormously and some people (like I used to) erroneously neglect it thinking it’s wasted potential and/or lost productivity – it isn’t. It’s commonly said that you need “eight hours a night” but I seem to have found my sweet spot at around seven hours personally.

However, as my experience as a SEND parent has also taught me – your quantity of sleep is not necessarily always within your own control. I know all too well that telling someone in this sort of situation to “just get eight good hours” is worse than useless. If you’re up at three in the morning with a child who won’t settle, or your mind simply will not switch off under the weight of what you’re carrying, then the quantity of your sleep is often genuinely not within your control, and being lectured about it just adds guilt to exhaustion.

I understand that and so I have no lecture about how many hours you ought to be getting if that’s you. However, I do have something which will hopefully help if that is your situation.

You may not have much say over how much sleep you get, but you usually have far more say than you’d think over its quality, and there are things you can do to protect the quality of whatever window of sleep you do get - that’s where your leverage is if quantity isn’t yours to control.

A few things genuinely help, and none of them require you to somehow manufacture more hours in the night:

Limiting caffeine intake and avoiding it after midday because you want that sleep pressure to be present at night, not the stimulant.

Keeping your sleep and wake times as consistent as you can manage, because your body clock runs on rhythm and rewards regularity.

Getting daylight into your eyes early in the day, which helps set that clock (and which is really the next pillar knocking at the door).

Giving yourself a genuine wind-down rather than going from full throttle to lights-out.

Not leaning on alcohol to get you off to sleep, because while it might knock you out (alcohol sedates and sedation isn’t sleep), it robs you of the quality and the repair work that’s the entire point.

None of that is about clocking up more hours - it’s about protecting and improving the sleep you actually get, however much or little that turns out to be.

14. Pillar four – Light Exposure

If you’d told me a few years ago that I’d be writing a serious section on light exposure as a pillar of health, I’d have raised an eyebrow - it sits close to the sort of thing my more sceptical self would have waved away. So, if you’re feeling that flicker of doubt, I understand it, and I’d just ask you to stay with me, because the science here turned out to be far more solid and far more interesting than I expected.

Start with the part that isn’t in dispute at all. Your body runs on an internal clock - a roughly twenty-four-hour rhythm, the circadian rhythm - and that clock governs an enormous amount of your physiology: not just when you feel sleepy and when you feel alert, but the timing of hormone release, including the cortisol rhythm we’ve talked about, along with aspects of your metabolism and body temperature. And the single most powerful signal that sets that clock correctly is light - specifically, bright, natural daylight reaching your eyes, and most importantly reaching them early in the day.

Morning light is the master signal that tells your whole system it’s daytime and starts the clock running properly. So, when I mentioned in the sleep section that getting daylight in early helps your sleep, that was true, but it was underselling it - the same simple act is setting a clock that reaches into far more of your biology than sleep alone.

Then there’s the fact that light is quite literally used as actual medicine. Bright-light therapy - sitting in front of a bright light box for a set period, usually in the morning - is an established clinical treatment for depression. It’s on the firmest ground for the seasonal kind, seasonal affective disorder, where it’s a recognised, accepted treatment (Golden et al., 2005). And the evidence has been steadily growing that it helps with non-seasonal depression too, both on its own and alongside conventional treatment, with several analyses finding a real antidepressant effect (Al-Karawi and Jubair, 2016). One influential review even concluded the effect sizes were in the range of what you’d expect from antidepressant medications.

Obviously, the non-seasonal picture is still consolidating, and the researchers themselves call parts of it unsettled, but the headline is remarkable enough on its own - something as simple, cheap and low-risk as bright light has a genuine, measurable place in treating a serious illness – that alone should be enough to satisfy that light exposure isn’t “fringe”.

Fascinatingly, it’s also understood that a portion of natural sunlight - the near-infrared part, invisible to us - penetrates surprisingly deep into the body, through the skin and into the tissues beneath, and there’s a legitimate, established field of medicine called “photobiomodulation” built on using red and near-infrared light to improve how mitochondria produce energy in stressed cells (Sommer, 2019).

What’s more recent, and genuinely fascinating, is a line of research proposing that this near-infrared light may stimulate our cells to produce melatonin inside the mitochondria themselves - a different melatonin from the familiar sleep hormone, one that acts as a powerful local antioxidant right where the cell’s oxidative stress is generated (Tan et al., 2023) – emergent, and to be treated as such, but fascinating.

Human beings evolved outdoors - under bright, full-spectrum sunlight in the day and near-total darkness at night. Modern life has almost perfectly inverted that: we spend our days indoors under dim artificial light that’s a shadow of real daylight, and then our evenings bathed in bright, blue-rich light from screens and bulbs that our biology reads as daytime. We’ve turned our light environment upside down and given how much of our physiology that clock governs, it’s little wonder so many people’s systems are running out of sync.

The fix is refreshingly simple and, like the best of these, free.

Get outside, in natural daylight, as early in the day as you reasonably can after waking, and get as much of it through the day as you safely can and your life allows - that’s the single best thing you can do to set your clock properly. And then, after dark, do the opposite: dim things down, ease off the bright screens and lights in the last hour or two before bed, and let your body get the signal that night has actually arrived. Bright days and dark nights. Get back in step with the sun your biology is still, under all the modern trappings, expecting to follow.

15. Pillar five - Grounding

I’ve saved this one for last on purpose, because it’s the pillar most likely to make you roll your eyes, and I say that as someone whose eyes rolled harder than most.

I first encountered the concept of grounding in the reality show called “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” on Netflix in 2020 when his co-star and ‘wellness expert’ Darin Olien spoke of it while standing barefoot on the grass after a long trip – I’m a bit embarrassed to admit that my immediate take was to switch it off and dismiss it as complete and utter rubbish on the spot – in fact, I never returned to watch the rest of the episode, never mind the series.

I had filed it immediately under wellness nonsense and moved on. What changed my mind a few years later in late 2023, was noticing that some serious metabolic health researchers I genuinely respect were talking about it, and so I had to swallow my bias, read up on it and reconsider my stance.

What I found is that the word “grounding” is doing two completely different jobs at once – there’s two sides to the same coin if you will, one fairly robust and the other far more speculative but both connected in a way that renders the contentiousness of the latter a fairly moot point.

Let me start with the half that’s genuinely well-supported, because I suspect it’s not the one you’re expecting.

For almost the entire span of human existence, we lived in constant, intimate contact with the natural world - hands in the soil, feet on the earth, surrounded by plants and animals and dirt and all the microbial life that comes with them. That’s right, we’re talking microbiome and getting outside into nature turns out to be a rather important aspect of maintaining this symbiotic relationship.

Our immune systems didn’t just tolerate that microbial world or defend us from it - we evolved to require it. There’s a well-developed body of work - often called the “old friends” hypothesis - showing that these co-evolved microbes act as essential trainers of the immune system, teaching it to regulate itself properly (Rook, Lowry and Raison, 2013). And when that training input is stripped away, as it largely has been in scrubbed, sealed, indoor modern life, the immune system tends to lose its balance and tip toward a state of chronic, low-grade inflammation.

Now, that same chronic inflammation is an established risk factor for exactly the psychiatric territory this essay keeps circling - anxiety, low mood, stress-related disorders. And more than that, the researchers behind this work make the link to resilience explicit:

When your immune regulation is impaired, you generate more inflammation from any given amount of psychological stress, which means the very same stressful life lands harder on you than it would on someone whose immune system got the input it evolved to expect (Rook, Lowry and Raison, 2013).

In other words, reconnecting with the natural microbial world isn’t a fringe idea at all - it’s a genuine, evidence-backed lever on the inflammatory machinery that sits underneath stress resilience. I’ll be honest that much of this evidence centres on early life and on the gut, so I’d frame it as a well-supported principle rather than a promise that an afternoon in the garden will move a specific number on a specific day. But the principle is sound, and it’s a good deal more solid than grounding’s reputation would ever lead you to expect.

Then there’s the other half – the half you could call “earthing.”

The hypothesis is that direct physical contact between your bare skin and the earth allows a flow of electrons from the ground into your body, and that these electrons neutralise the free radicals that drive inflammation, with knock-on benefits for sleep, pain and stress hormones.

Sounds eloquent, and there is some research on it, and it reports positive effects – but the caveat is that these studies are mostly small, most of them aren’t properly blinded, and a meaningful share of them have been funded or run by people who sell grounding products (Chevalier et al., 2012).

None of that automatically makes it wrong, but it does mean the honest verdict is that the electrical-earthing claim is intriguing and unproven, sitting on evidence far too thin to bank on – it’s hypothesis, not yet proven.

So, we’ve got one half that’s well-supported in the evidence base and one half that’s shaky - which sounds like it leaves you needing to make a judgement call. But here’s the beautiful thing - you don’t need to.

This is because to get the well-evidenced microbial benefit, you need bare skin in contact with the natural world. And to get the unproven earthing benefit - if it turns out to be real - you need exactly the same thing.

The same habit/action can take care of both - get outside and make direct, skin-level contact with nature. Walk barefoot on the grass. Get your hands in the soil. And when you do, you’re not only getting the microbial exposure - you’re almost certainly also getting daylight on your skin and some gentle movement, both of which we’ve already seen are doing you good in their own right.

Which means this pillar is very nearly free of risk and rich in upside. If the earthing electron theory turns out to be nothing, you’ve lost precisely nothing - you were outside in nature anyway, collecting benefits that are already well-established. And if there turns out to be something to it, that’s a bonus on top.

16. What this is, and what it isn’t

Now for the responsible caveat bit because it’s important and I don’t want anyone mistaking what I am doing here.

I’m not a doctor, and nothing in this essay is a diagnosis or a prescription for the treatment of a diagnosed condition. If you’re living with a diagnosed illness and you have support that’s keeping you well, please hear me plainly: none of this is me telling you to walk away from that. A good way to think about looking after your metabolic health is as an adjunct - something you do in addition to the care your medical professionals have put in place, and something worth raising directly with them.

But I’ll be just as straight with you about the other side of that, because it’s a large part of why I’ve written all this down. Most conventional medical training has almost no handle on the metabolic foundation I’ve spent this essay building - it simply isn’t where the classical model has been trained to look. Much of what I’ve unpacked is frontier work and the textbooks & courses most physicians have been trained on are well over a decade old (at least), so it’s not their fault as such.

So, this isn’t information to shelve the moment someone hasn’t heard of it - it’s information to bring into those conversations - to put in front of your doctor, to ask them to look into (earnestly), to sit alongside the care you’re already getting and potentially make it work better, rather than something to be waved away because it falls outside the usual frame.

Think back to the seaworthy vessel one last time - attending to your metabolic health is you maintaining and even strengthening your vessel. It doesn’t replace the repair yard, and it doesn’t replace the lifeboat, but equally, no amount of outside help saves a vessel that’s quietly rotting from the inside because nobody ever thought to work on the maintenance whilst out at sea. The maintenance is yours to do and doing it may help everything else - every other kind of help you draw on - do its job better.

So here is the claim, stated as carefully as I can put it:

Improving your metabolic health builds your capacity to withstand chronic stress. It is not a substitute for care - it is the foundation that sits underneath care, and it belongs in the conversation.

17. It’s not in your head - it’s in your biology

So, let me end by taking you all the way back to where we started.

I opened with a question: why is it that two people, facing what looks like the same stress, can meet such different fates - one worn down and broken by it, the other somehow carrying it and even growing stronger? And I asked you to notice something from your own life - the week your load felt manageable, and the other week when that very same load nearly took you under - the load didn’t change, something in you did.

Well - now you know what that something is. It isn’t your willpower, and it isn’t your character, and it certainly isn’t that some people were simply handed a stronger constitution and you weren’t. What changes how the same weight lands on you is your capacity - the metabolic state of the hardware you’re running on. That’s the whole answer to the puzzle I set at the start, and it’s the thing I most want you to walk away holding - it’s not in your head, it’s in your biology.

And the reason that’s such good news is because if the difference is biological, then it isn’t fixed, and it isn’t luck - it’s something you can deliberately build. You can’t always choose the hand you’re dealt; chronic, inescapable stress is, for many of us, simply the hand on the table, and no amount of wishing folds it. But you are not stuck playing that hand as the depleted, unmaintained version of yourself - you get to work on your vessel.

So, remember not to try boil the ocean – you cannot work on all five pillars at once, especially if you’re only just starting out - that’s how good intentions die in a week.

Find the one pillar that resonates with you, the one that speaks to the part of your life that you’re most ready to work on consistently, and start there, through that single gateway. The others aren’t going anywhere; you’ll come to them further along the journey, when the time is right for each.

This is a marathon, not a sprint – it’s a lifelong journey. So, as you progress, hold on to why you’re doing it. This was never about vanity, or optimisation, or chasing some number. Your mind and your body - your software and your hardware - are not two separate things; they are one intrinsically linked system, and tending to the physical foundation is how you steady the whole of it. Every hour you put into your metabolic health is an hour spent making yourself more seaworthy and better able to take the weather that’s coming, whatever it turns out to be.

I hope that bit stays with you longest - building your seaworthiness is not just about surviving the storm. Done steadily, over time, it is how you become the kind of vessel the storm can no longer sink, and then, eventually, the kind that the hard passage actually forges and strengthens rather than wears away.

That is anti-fragility, and it is available to you. Not by being ground away trying to merely endure the stress you can’t escape, but by becoming, deliberately and from the inside out, someone built to carry it.

The load may not change, but you can, and that is the point.

References