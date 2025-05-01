Why Test-Based Personalized Nutrition is Absolutely Brilliant

Discover the hidden epidemic of Omega-3 deficiency affecting ~97% of the population and what you can do about it.

In this episode, non-fiction author and metabolic health advocate Ricky Du Plessis dives into the concept of test-based personalized nutrition with Zinzino, sharing how their innovative Omega-6 to Omega-3 balance test and bioavailable Balance Oil+ are transforming health outcomes.

Learn how chronic inflammation, cognitive decline, and poor immune function are all tied to nutritional imbalances, and how you can take control with simple at-home solutions.

Plus, Ricky opens up about his own journey from struggling with metabolic health to becoming a trusted voice in nutritional wellness.

Whether you're into biohacking, longevity, or just feeling your best, this episode delivers actionable insights backed by science.

