Why Supporting BioSymm Technologies Makes Sense

My team and I at BioSymm Technologies Ltd are solving the metabolic health implementation gap by building the world’s first psychology-enhanced, biology-focused modular AI metabolic health coaching ecosystem.

In other words, we believe the biggest obstacle in the global metabolic health crisis isn’t ‘knowing what to do’ it’s ‘actually doing it - consistently’ (i.e. the execution gap), and we have come up with a brilliant way to close the implementation gap!

What Makes BioSymm Different:

Unlike overwhelming health apps or expensive coaches, BioSymm gives you a team of specialized AI agents - each an expert in a specific domain of metabolic health:

🧠 SYNAPSE™ - Your psychological intelligence coach (closes the execution gap with CBT & behavioural psychology)

🔗 NEXUS™ - Your systems integration expert (connects everything, spots patterns)

⚡ MITO™ - Your nutrition & energy optimization specialist

💪 KINETO™ - Your movement & mobility director

😴 SOMNO™ - Your sleep & recovery expert

☀️ HELIO™ - Your light exposure optimizer

🌿 TERRA™ - Your grounding & nature connection guide

Start with ONE domain or more if you feel ready - Expand when YOU’RE ready for it.

This is metabolic health coaching that meets you where you are psychologically - combining biological science with behavioural psychology to create sustainable transformation, not just more information.

We’re starting with psychology-enhanced nutritional coaching as our Beta focus (SYNAPSE™ + MITO™) and our stretch goals include adding the remaining modules in sequence (NEXUS™ - SOMNO™ - KINETO™ - HELIO™ - TERRA™)

🚀 Join Our Crowdfunding Campaign at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/biosymm-technologies/biosymm

Three ways to become part of our founding community:

• £25 - Beta Insider (early access)

• £100 - Health Pioneer (committed transformation)

• £500 - Founding Member (exclusive, limited to 50 members)