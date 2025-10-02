We live in a time of the strangest contradiction in my opinion - mental health awareness has never been higher - we talk openly about anxiety and depression, we’ve destigmatized therapy, we acknowledge that mental health is health, corporations offer mental health days, schools teach emotional regulation, social media is flooded with mental health content - and yet, suggest to someone struggling with severe anxiety that their diet might be contributing to their suffering, and watch what happens…

You’ll likely be met with polite dismissal at best, or at worst, labelled as crazy or some sort of ‘diet conspiracy theorist’ peddling dangerous misinformation. You might even be accused of minimizing real mental illness, of victim-blaming, of pushing pseudoscience…

I have experienced this very paradox many times, most recently with a friend from church. He’s suffering with severe anxiety - the kind that makes daily life feel insurmountable. After he shared a prayer request, I reached out privately. Not to dismiss his suffering or suggest prayer wasn’t valuable (I’m a Christian myself and have experienced the power of prayer firsthand), but to make him aware of the emerging fields of metabolic psychiatry and metabolic psychology.

I sent him resources, offered to help him navigate the information and I emphasized this was an adjunct to prayer and whatever other support he was receiving, not a replacement.

His response? Polite thanks, then silence – nothing changed.

“You can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make it drink” comes to mind and I say that with exactly zero judgement but rather an intense sense of helplessness because here I have something I KNOW WILL HELP HIM AND HIS SITUATION, but I cannot force him to see it through my perspective if he isn’t open to it…

This experience crystallized something I’ve been wrestling with: why is nutrition (the one aspect of mental health most adults have complete agency over) so thoroughly neglected? Why, in an era of unprecedented mental health awareness, do we treat metabolic interventions as fringe nonsense?

It baffles me…

Hardware and Software: A Different Way to Think About the Body-Mind Connection

I’ve found that most people struggle to grasp how profoundly our biology affects our mental state. We’ve been so conditioned to see the mind as separate from the body that bridging that gap requires a different framework - so, I use an analogy:

Think of yourself as a computer.

Your biology (your brain, your metabolism, your cellular machinery) is the hardware.

Your consciousness (your mind, your sense of self, your awareness) that’s the software.

You might have the most sophisticated, beautifully designed software ever created, but if you’re trying to run it on hardware that’s poorly maintained, underpowered, or damaged, it simply won’t work as it should – the software, regardless of how great it is, cannot repair or fix hardware issues – the hardware needs to be appropriately looked after. Likewise, having great hardware doesn’t mean that your software is going to be perfect, it still needs upgrades, bug fixes and continued development.

The key insight here is that the two go hand in hand and are not independent of each other – you NEED TO LOOK AFTER BOTH…

This isn’t controversial when we apply it to obvious scenarios:

If someone suffers a traumatic brain injury, we don’t question that their personality might change or their cognitive abilities might be affected. We understand that physical damage to the hardware affects the software running on it.

If someone has a brain tumour pressing on specific regions, we don’t dismiss their symptoms as “all in their head.” We recognize the physical reality affecting mental function.

If a person is severely hypothyroid, we acknowledge that their depression and cognitive fog have a biological basis. We don’t tell them to just think more positive thoughts.

If someone has a concussion, we don’t suggest their confusion and emotional dysregulation are purely psychological issues requiring only talk therapy.

Yet somehow, when it comes to the chronic, cumulative effects of nutritional deficiencies, metabolic dysfunction, systemic inflammation, and blood sugar dysregulation, we balk at the idea... We compartmentalize and insist that “real” mental illness is purely neurochemical or psychological, unconnected to the food we eat and the metabolic state we maintain…

It’s a bizarre blind spot.

Your brain is an organ – is it not…? Not just that, but it’s also arguably the most metabolically demanding organ in your entire body, consuming roughly 20% of your total energy expenditure despite being only 2% of your body weight...

It requires specific nutrients to synthesize neurotransmitters.

It depends on stable energy delivery for optimal function.

It’s profoundly affected by inflammation.

Its structure is literally built from the fats you consume.

The hardware matters and nutrition is a vital part of how we maintain the hardware!

The Growing Evidence: Metabolic Psychiatry Isn’t Fringe Science

For those willing to look, the evidence is mounting rapidly. Metabolic psychiatry and metabolic psychology aren’t fringe fields promoted by wellness influencers - they’re emerging disciplines supported by rigorous research and championed by serious academics and clinicians at leading institutions.

Dr. Christopher Palmer, founder and director of the Metabolic and Mental Health Program at McLean Hospital and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, has been at the forefront of this work (Palmer, 2022). His research and clinical practice demonstrate remarkable improvements in treatment-resistant psychiatric conditions when metabolic interventions are applied. His book Brain Energy synthesizes decades of research showing that mental disorders are, at their root, metabolic disorders of the brain. Palmer’s work is supported by over 50 researchers worldwide, including prominent figures at leading institutions, and is backed by substantial research funding, including a $3 million donation establishing the Metabolic and Mental Health Program at McLean Hospital (McLean Hospital, 2024).

The mechanisms are becoming clearer:

Mitochondrial dysfunction sits at the heart of many mental health conditions. Your mitochondria are the energy-producing powerhouses of your cells, and your neurons are exceptionally dependent on them. When mitochondrial function is impaired - through nutrient deficiencies, chronic stress, poor diet, inflammation - your brain literally doesn’t have the energy it needs to function optimally. This manifests as depression, anxiety, cognitive fog, and emotional dysregulation (Hollis et al., 2015; Gardner et al., 2003). Research utilizing magnetic resonance spectroscopy has demonstrated significant alterations in brain energy metabolism in patients with depression, including reduced ATP production and mitochondrial dysfunction in key brain regions (Allen et al., 2018; Moretti et al., 2003). Multiple studies have confirmed that depression is associated with lower-than-normal levels of ATP production in the brain, and that mitochondrial respiratory function correlates negatively with depressive symptom severity (Scaini et al., 2023).

Blood sugar dysregulation creates a neurological rollercoaster. When you consume a high-carbohydrate, high-sugar diet, you experience repeated spikes and crashes in blood glucose. Your brain, which depends on stable energy supply, experiences these crashes as emergencies. This triggers the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, creating symptoms that are indistinguishable from anxiety (Kay, 2019). Research has demonstrated that symptoms of poor glycaemic regulation closely mirror mental health symptoms such as irritability, anxiety, and worry, and that reactive hypoglycaemia - low blood sugar following meals - can significantly impact mental health (Reis et al., 2016; Salzer, 1966). Many people living with diagnosed anxiety disorders may actually be experiencing reactive hypoglycaemia, with blood sugar fluctuations producing physiological stress responses that manifest as psychological symptoms. A case study demonstrated substantial improvement in generalized anxiety disorder symptoms following dietary modifications to stabilize blood sugar, with symptoms returning when the patient briefly reverted to her previous high-glycaemic diet (Reis et al., 2016).

Chronic inflammation has emerged as a major player in depression and anxiety. The gut-brain axis research has revealed that intestinal permeability, microbiome disruption, and systemic inflammation can directly affect mood, cognition, and emotional regulation (Carabotti et al., 2015; Foster and Neufeld, 2013). The bidirectional communication between the gut microbiota and the central nervous system influences stress reactivity and mood regulation through multiple pathways including the Vagus nerve, immune system, and production of neurotransmitters (Bravo et al., 2011; Cryan and Dinan, 2012). Studies have demonstrated that dysbiosis and inflammation in the gut are linked to causing several mental illnesses including anxiety and depression, with elevated inflammatory markers such as TNF-α and cytokines shown to increase permeability of the blood-brain barrier and directly influence brain function (Clapp et al., 2017). Foods that promote inflammation - particularly refined carbohydrates, seed oils, and ultra-processed foods - can literally inflame your brain through these pathways.

Nutrient deficiencies directly impair neurotransmitter synthesis. Your brain needs specific building blocks to make serotonin, dopamine, GABA, and other crucial signalling molecules. You need adequate B vitamins (especially B6, B9, and B12) as cofactors in these synthesis pathways. You need specific amino acids from protein as the raw materials. You need minerals like magnesium and zinc. You need omega-3 fatty acids for neuronal structure and function. When these are deficient, your neurotransmitter systems simply cannot work as designed.

Ketogenic and low-carbohydrate interventions have shown remarkable promise in treating various psychiatric conditions. The mechanisms appear to involve improved mitochondrial function, reduced inflammation, more stable energy supply to the brain, and enhanced production of GABA (a calming neurotransmitter) (Palmer et al., 2019). A groundbreaking pilot study at Stanford Medicine found that a ketogenic diet not only restored metabolic health in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder but also significantly improved their psychiatric conditions (Sethi et al., 2024). Participants with schizophrenia showed a 32% reduction in Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale scores, while overall Clinical Global Impression severity improved by an average of 31%, with 79% of participants showing at least one-point improvement. The study also demonstrated complete reversal of metabolic syndrome in all participants who maintained adherence to the diet. Additional research has confirmed benefits across multiple psychiatric conditions, with a retrospective analysis of 31 inpatients showing that ketogenic diet intervention produced improvements in treatment-resistant depression, bipolar illness, and psychotic disorders (Danan et al., 2022). The biological mechanisms underlying these improvements include enhanced mitochondrial biogenesis, reduced oxidative stress, improved glucose metabolism, stabilization of neural networks, and rebalancing of excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitter systems (Choi et al., 2024; Laurent et al., 2024).

This isn’t speculation - these are measurable, observable effects with clear biological mechanisms!

Yet despite this evidence, nutritional psychiatry remains on the periphery of mainstream mental health treatment. Psychiatrists are trained to prescribe medications that affect neurotransmitter systems but rarely receive meaningful education in how nutrition affects those same systems. Therapists are trained in cognitive and behavioural interventions, but seldom consider the metabolic context in which thoughts and behaviours occur…

You are not separate from your biology!

The Both/And Framework: Why This Isn’t Either/Or

I need to be crystal clear about something: I am not suggesting that nutrition replaces prayer, therapy, medication, or any other intervention that helps people…

This is both/and, not either/or…

I’m a Christian. I pray - I’ve experienced profound spiritual healing and the power of prayer in my own life. I would never suggest that someone struggling with mental health should abandon their spiritual practices or their faith community’s support.

I also recognize that therapy can be tremendously valuable. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, in particular, has strong evidence for treating anxiety and depression. Trauma-informed therapies help people process and heal from experiences that have shaped their mental health. The therapeutic relationship itself can be healing.

And for some people, psychiatric medications are lifesaving. I’m not anti-medication - I’m all for appropriate interventions as/where needed, but what I am suggesting is that we’re missing a crucial piece of the puzzle - we’re trying to solve a multifactorial problem with a limited toolkit.

Imagine someone with severe anxiety - they’re praying, they’re in therapy and they might even be on medication - all of these can help. However, if their diet is creating chronic blood sugar instability, if they’re deficient in key nutrients, if their gut is inflamed and their microbiome is disrupted, if their mitochondria are struggling to produce adequate energy - then they’re trying to get better while actively maintaining the biological conditions that make anxiety worse…

It’s like trying to heal a wound while repeatedly irritating it… The other interventions might help, but you’re fighting against unnecessary headwinds.

The beauty of the metabolic approach is that it doesn’t compete with other interventions - it enhances them. Better metabolic health means:

Medications may work more effectively (or be needed at lower doses)

Therapy can go deeper because you’re not fighting through brain fog and emotional volatility

Prayer and spiritual practices happen in a body and brain that can actually respond and engage

Sleep improves, which affects everything else

Energy increases, making it possible to do the other work of healing

Emotional regulation becomes easier when your brain has stable fuel

I don’t for the life of me understand why people tend to default to the ‘either/or’ view when this is about giving yourself every possible advantage. It’s about removing obstacles and optimizing the hardware so the software can run as it’s meant to.

The Agency Factor: Why Nutrition Is Low-Hanging Fruit

Here’s what makes nutrition particularly powerful: for most adults, it’s the aspect of mental health over which they have the most direct, immediate agency.

You can’t always control your circumstances - you can’t eliminate all stress, you can’t always afford therapy, you can’t necessarily change your medication (nor should you without medical supervision) and you can’t force spiritual experiences to happen…

BUT YOU CAN CONTROL WHAT YOU EAT…

Three times a day (or however often you eat), you make choices that directly affect your metabolic state, your inflammation levels, your nutrient status, and your brain’s energy supply.

I don’t say this to minimize how challenging dietary change can be, I am acutely aware having walked that road myself, and I address the complexities well in my book “Conquering King Stomach”. Food is deeply tied to culture, comfort, social connection, and habit - changing what you eat requires real effort, strategy and often real sacrifice.

But it’s still within your control in a way that many other factors aren’t.

This is why I call it “low-hanging fruit.” Not because it’s easy, but because it’s accessible. You don’t need a prescription for it, you don’t need insurance approval to do it, and you don’t need to wait for an appointment before getting started - you can start today!

And the effects can be surprisingly rapid. While deep healing takes time, many people notice improvements in mood, energy, and mental clarity within days to weeks of metabolic interventions.

For someone feeling helpless in the face of their mental health struggles, this kind of agency can be transformative because it moves you from passive victim to active participant in your own healing – who wouldn’t welcome that…?

Five Practical Nutritional Principles: Understanding Human Physiology

If we’re going to use nutrition as a tool for mental health, we need to understand what we’re actually designed to eat, and the evidence increasingly points to a simple truth: humans are hypercarnivores!

That’s not ideology, it’s the fundamental truth of our physiology and again, I unpack this well within “Conquering King Stomach”, but for ease of reference:

· Look at our digestive system. We have high stomach acidity (pH 1.5-3.5), similar to scavengers and carnivores, designed to break down protein and kill pathogens in meat. We have a relatively short digestive tract compared to herbivores, suited for nutrient-dense foods that don’t require extensive fermentation. We lack the digestive machinery that true omnivores possess for breaking down plant materials efficiently.

· Look at our nutritional requirements. There are essential amino acids (from protein) and essential fatty acids (from fat) that we must consume to survive. There are no essential carbohydrates. Our bodies can manufacture all the glucose we need through gluconeogenesis.

· Look at our evolutionary history. Isotope analysis of ancestral remains consistently shows heavy reliance on animal foods. Our brain expansion coincided with increased meat consumption. We evolved in contexts where animal foods were the most reliable, nutrient-dense sources of energy and nutrition.

This doesn’t mean plants are poison or that you can never eat carbohydrates. But it does mean that building your diet around animal foods aligns with your physiological design in ways that a plant-based or carbohydrate-dominant approach does not and there’s consequences (positive or negative) to whether or not your dietary approach aligns with your inherent physiological requirements or not…

With that framework, here are five practical principles:

Prioritize Animal Protein at Every Meal

Protein should be the foundation of your diet, and animal protein is superior to plant protein in every measurable way: digestibility, amino acid profile, bioavailability, and nutrient density.

Aim for at least 1 gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight (or 2g per kg), distributed across your meals. This means if your ideal weight is 150 pounds (68 kg), you should be aiming to eat ~150 grams of protein daily, so 50g per meal if eating 3 meals.

Why this matters for mental health: Protein provides the amino acids needed for neurotransmitter synthesis. Tryptophan converts to serotonin. Tyrosine converts to dopamine. These aren’t optional - they’re mandatory. Additionally, protein is highly sating and promotes stable blood sugar, reducing the spikes and crashes that mimic and worsen anxiety.

Practical implementation: Build each meal around a palm-sized (or larger) portion of meat, fish, or eggs. Beef, lamb, pork, chicken, fish, shellfish, eggs - all excellent choices. Don’t fear fatty cuts; the fat is valuable (which brings us to the next point).

Embrace Animal Fats, Eliminate Seed Oils

Fat has been wrongly vilified for decades. Your brain is roughly 60% fat by dry weight. Every cell membrane in your body is made of fat. Many hormones are synthesized from cholesterol. You need fat, and you need the right kinds of fat.

Animal fats (tallow, lard, butter, ghee, duck fat) are what humans have consumed for millennia. They’re stable, non-inflammatory, and contain fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) crucial for mental health.

Seed oils (soybean, corn, canola, sunflower, safflower, cottonseed, grapeseed) - the industrial fats that now dominate our food supply - are a different story. They’re high in omega-6 polyunsaturated fats that oxidize easily, promote inflammation, and disrupt cellular function. The evidence linking high omega-6 consumption to inflammation and mental health problems is substantial.

Why this matters for mental health: Chronic inflammation is a major driver of depression and anxiety. The omega-6 to omega-3 ratio in modern diets is catastrophically skewed (often 20:1 or worse, when 4:1 or lower is ideal). By eliminating seed oils and eating animal fats, you dramatically reduce inflammation and provide your brain with the structural fats it needs.

Practical implementation: Cook with butter, ghee, tallow, or lard. Eat fatty cuts of meat. Include fatty fish, like salmon and sardines, for omega-3s. Read labels obsessively and avoid seed oils so far as practically possible - this means be wary of most restaurant food, packaged snacks, salad dressings, and processed foods.

Minimize or Eliminate Refined Carbohydrates and Sugar

Carbohydrates aren’t essential, but they’re also not inherently evil. The problem is quantity, quality, and processing.

Refined carbohydrates and sugar create the blood sugar rollercoaster mentioned earlier: rapid spikes followed by crashes, triggering stress hormone release that manifests as anxiety, irritability, brain fog, and fatigue. Over time, this pattern leads to insulin resistance, which is associated with depression, cognitive decline, and increased dementia risk.

Why this matters for mental health: Your brain functions best on stable energy. The glucose spikes and crashes from refined carbs create neurological instability. Additionally, high-carb diets promote inflammation, disrupt gut health, and impair mitochondrial function - all relevant to mental health.

Practical implementation: Eliminate obvious sources first, like soda, candy, pastries, bread, pasta, cereal, chips. If you include carbohydrates, choose whole-food sources in limited quantities: root vegetables, squash, occasional fruit. Many people find that very low-carb or ketogenic approaches (under 50g carbs daily) produce the most dramatic improvements in mental clarity and emotional stability.

Include Organ Meats and Nose-to-Tail Eating

Muscle meat is excellent, but organ meats are nutritional powerhouses that our ancestors prioritized. Liver, in particular, is the most nutrient-dense food on the planet and should be included but not overconsumed.

Liver contains massive amounts of real vitamin A (retinol), B vitamins including B12 and folate, iron, copper, and choline - all crucial for brain function and mental health. Other organs offer their own unique nutritional profiles: heart is rich in CoQ10, kidney provides selenium and B vitamins, brain provides omega-3 DHA and cholesterol.

Why this matters for mental health: Nutrient deficiencies are common contributors to mental health problems, but they’re hard to detect and often subclinical. Organ meats provide nutrients in forms and quantities impossible to achieve with muscle meat alone or with supplements. They’re nature’s multivitamin, designed perfectly for human physiology.

Practical implementation: Start with liver. Aim for 100-200 grams weekly. If you can’t stomach the taste, try liverwurst, pâté, or freeze-dried organ supplements. Branch out to other organs as you’re comfortable. Many people find that once they start eating organs regularly, their cravings for junk food diminish - your body recognizes it’s finally getting what it needs.

Consider Time-Restricted Eating or Fasting

When you eat matters almost as much as what you eat. Constant grazing keeps insulin elevated, impairs metabolic flexibility, and prevents the cellular cleanup processes that happen during fasting.

Time-restricted eating (eating within a defined window, like 8 hours) or occasional extended fasting (24+ hours) can enhance metabolic health, reduce inflammation, promote autophagy (cellular cleanup), and improve mental clarity.

Why this matters for mental health: Many people report that fasting produces remarkable mental clarity, stable mood, and reduced anxiety. The mechanisms likely involve enhanced mitochondrial function, increased production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), and the metabolic shift to ketone production (ketones are an exceptionally clean fuel for the brain).

Practical implementation: Start with a 12-hour overnight fast (7pm to 7am, for example). Gradually extend to 16:8 (eating within an 8-hour window). Many find that eating two larger meals works better than multiple small meals. Listen to your body, but don’t mistake initial adjustment discomfort for harm - metabolic flexibility takes time to rebuild if you’ve been running on glucose for decades.

The Invitation

I can’t make my friend from church change his diet, just the same as I can’t make anyone take these ideas seriously - all I can do is offer the information and my own experience.

But here’s what I know:

We are biological AND spiritual beings.

Our ‘hardware’ matters and goes hand-in-hand with our ‘software’.

The fuel we provide, the nutrients we consume, the metabolic state we maintain - these directly affect our mental and emotional experience!

If you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, or any mental health challenge, you owe it to yourself to address the metabolic dimension. Not instead of prayer, therapy, or appropriate medical care, but alongside them.

The low-hanging fruit is right there - it’s within your grasp and within your control.

You don’t need permission - you don’t need a prescription, and you don’t need to wait.

You can start with your next meal.

Your hardware deserves appropriate care and maintenance – just as your software deserves to run on a system that’s properly optimized, correctly powered, and appropriately cared for.

The paradox is real - we talk about mental health constantly while ignoring one of the most powerful tools we have at our everyday disposal, but you don’t have to participate in that paradox.

You can lead yourself to water AND you can choose to drink…

