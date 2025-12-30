There’s a moment I keep witnessing in the metabolic health space that bothers me - more & more each time I see it.

Someone posts a brilliant explanation of how metabolic health actually works. Maybe it’s about circadian biology, or mitochondrial function, or the cascade of hormonal responses to light exposure - The science is solid, the explanation is clear and their passion is genuine.

Then, the comments roll in:

“Exactly!”

“This is what everyone needs to understand!”

“Finally, someone explaining it properly!”

Etc., etc.

Here’s what troubles me - I look at those enthusiastic commenters, and almost without exception, they’re already ‘in the choir’. They’re the converted, meaning that they’re metabolically aware, health-conscious people who were already doing morning sunlight walks before they read the post.

The post resonates with them, it makes sense, but they’re already walking the walk and therefore it wasn’t actually intended for them and while it’s earned their support, it’s not yielded any actual fruit.

Meanwhile, the person scrolling past at 11 PM with blue light blasting their face, wondering why they can’t lose weight despite “eating healthy” - they don’t even pause. The message doesn’t land, not because it’s wrong, but because they’re psychologically incapable of receiving it in that format…

We’re stuck in a cycle of preaching to the choir, and the choir keeps singing back in perfect harmony while the pews remain mostly empty.

When More Information Makes Things Worse

I spent years thinking the problem was information - If we could just explain things clearly enough, provide enough evidence, make it comprehensive enough, convincing enough - surely people would then just get it…?

But I’ve watched brilliant metabolic health practitioners & professionals create exceptional content that quite literally bounces off the very people who need it most... Worse still, I’ve done it myself – written countless posts with meticulous biological explanations, shared research, built logical arguments, and the result:

The overwhelming majority of the engagement comes from people who already agree with me.

Those I am intending to reach and help, scroll right past without a second thought.

Here’s what I’ve learned:

Detailed explanations don’t automatically equal understanding for the uninitiated.

In fact, they often create the opposite effect.

Imagine someone struggling with their weight - they’ve tried everything, or at least, everything they know about. They’re eating “healthy” (by conventional standards), they’ve bought supplements, they’re following advice from their GP. Then they encounter a post explaining the biological hierarchy of metabolic health: how light exposure governs circadian rhythm, which controls mitochondrial function, which determines metabolic capacity, which influences everything including weight.

The science is correct, the hierarchy is real, but watch what happens in their psychology…

They’ve just been told that everything they’re currently doing is addressing symptoms, not causes:

That their expensive supplements are essentially useless without fixing their light exposure first.

That their evening routine - the Netflix relaxation and/or doom scrolling they rely on after a stressful day - is actively sabotaging their goals.

That the problem isn’t what they thought it was, and neither is the solution.

More often than not his doesn’t result in enlightenment – it results in cognitive dissonance, and in most people cognitive dissonance doesn’t inspire change - it inspires defensive rejection – they run for the hills…

Seeds on Rocky Soil

There’s a Biblical parable that keeps coming back to me as I have been thinking about the issue of cognitive dissonance- the parable about seeds scattered on rocky ground, which explains how even perfect seeds won’t grow on unprepared soil - they just sit there, exposed and vulnerable, until they’re blown away or eaten by birds, or what does grow doesn’t take root properly and is short lived – gone just as quickly as it appeared.

Cognitive dissonance is the rocky soil of behavioural change.

It’s the psychological discomfort that arises when new information conflicts with existing beliefs, behaviours, or vested interests.

For example:

The person who just spent £200 on supplements experiences cognitive dissonance when told light exposure matters more.

The person whose entire evening routine revolves around screens experiences cognitive dissonance when told this is disrupting their circadian rhythm.

The person who’s been following conventional health advice for years experiences cognitive dissonance when told the paradigm itself is flawed.

And here’s the thing about cognitive dissonance - it’s not a minor obstacle. It’s not something you overcome with better explanations or more emphatic delivery. It’s a fundamental barrier that must be psychologically resolved before any information can take root.

The metabolic health space has perfected the seeds. We have exceptional information - scientifically sound, robust and/or clinically validated evidence, increasingly well-communicated information - but we’ve done almost nothing to prepare the soil. We keep scattering those perfect seeds on rocky ground and wondering why the metabolic disease crisis continues to accelerate despite our best efforts.

For me, it’s blindingly obvious that we must ALSO figure out how to solve the cognitive dissonance issue, and that’s complicated because it’s deeply personal and subjective to everyone. However, I think it can be solved, and my team and I are doing it using what I will call “The Logical Gateway Approach”.

The Logical Gateway Approach

Look at that image of the mountain representing metabolic health, with different coloured trails winding up from the base. Each trail starts at a different point, each point representing a specific motivational factor - weight loss, better sleep, mood improvement, regaining energy, health improvement, chronic disease management or even performance enhancement – all of which then converge as they climb toward the same peak.

This isn’t just a nice metaphor - it’s the key insight that unlocks behavioural change at scale, and here’s why:

Different people are psychologically ready to enter through different proverbial doors or gateways. The person struggling with sleep might be completely open to trying new evening routines. The person focused on performance might be eager to optimize their training. The person desperate to lose weight might be ready to examine their nutrition in detail.

But that same person desperate to lose weight might not be ready to hear about how light exposure impacts circadian rhythm. The performance-focused executive might dismiss sleep optimization as less important than getting some training into their busy schedules. The sleep-focused parent might be deeply resistant to examining their nutrition.

Each person has a starting point they are psychologically prepared to work on, but there’s no one-size-fit-all starting point that everyone will agree on, and practically no-one is capable of addressing it all at once to start with – you’ve got to start where they are ready to start – to meet them where they are, not where you believe they need to be!

Meeting people where they are isn’t about dumbing down the science or compromising on truth either - it’s about recognizing that psychological readiness is the gateway through which all information must pass:

Find the door that’s open, and you can guide someone through.

Don’t try to force them through a closed door, no matter how correct your reasoning, because you’ll fail.

This is why what my team and I are building at BioSymm Technologies is based on the concept of “logical entry gates.” Our solution is modular specifically because we recognize the importance of letting people choose their goal and choose which lifestyle factor(s) they’re ready to work on in pursuit of that goal first. Not because it’s the biologically optimal starting point, but because it’s their psychologically available starting point, and that makes all the difference in the long run!

The Five Pillars and the Individual Journey

The biological reality of metabolic health is elegantly simple in my eyes – it’s governed by lifestyle (including environment) factors, and these can be divided into a simple but poignant hierarchy:

We have lifestyle factors which have been with us since time immemorial, which as a result have quite literally informed our biology and how it works – I call these “The Five Pillars of Metabolic Health”.

We have learned enhancements of these five pillars – things we have learned through our ingenuity which augment / improve the impacts of the five pillars.

We have learned practices / tools which work as adjuncts to the five pillars, providing new or additional benefits over & above that of the pillars and enhancements discussed above.

Then finally, we have tech enabled optimisations – the very latest & greatest technology enabled tools for fine tuning and squeezing maximum benefit out of all the above.

To help illustrate what I mean, I created “The Metabolic Health Hierarchy” below, which gives a good overview of the concept and makes it fairly straightforward to understand. For me, biology always comes first, which means I believe we are obligated to first address our core lifestyle factors (the five pillars) before doing anything else, and this is why these are the foundation of the hierarchy.

These are the focus of our modular product ecosystem:

Nutrition - species appropriate, bioavailable and essential nutrient dense.

Movement - appropriate daily exercise and non-exercise movement.

Sleep - circadian aligned, focused on appropriate quality and quantity.

Light Exposure - circadian aligned, appropriate management of natural and unnatural light exposure.

Grounding - regular electrical earthing and immersion in nature.

And here’s what every metabolically-informed person understands: all five pillars influence all goals.

Want to lose weight? Nutrition, light exposure, sleep quality, movement, and grounding all matter.

Want better sleep? Nutrition timing, light exposure, movement, grounding, and your existing sleep habits all influence it.

Want more energy? Every pillar plays a role.

Managing chronic disease? All five pillars interact in complex ways.

This is the biological truth - it’s not negotiable.

But here’s the psychological truth that’s equally non-negotiable: nobody is ready to work on all five pillars simultaneously, and we do not all share the same logical gateway!

The person who wants to lose weight might be ready to change their nutrition but not ready to address their evening screen time. They might be intimidated by the idea of grounding practices. They might feel overwhelmed at the thought of adding structured movement to their already busy life.

Traditional approaches - even well-meaning, scientifically sound approaches – are more often than not siloed “You must fix your x, y or z first because that’s what matters most.” And while they may very well be right, biologically – to most people they’re simply wrong, psychologically. And psychology determines whether biology ever gets a chance to work...

At BioSymm Technologies, we’re taking a different approach:

If you want to lose weight and you’re ready to work on nutrition? Great, we’ll start there.

Prefer to start my working on your movement & exercise? Superb, we’ve got that covered.

Think you need to work on your sleep and circadian alignment rather? No worries, that’s all in our repertoire too.

We start at the point you are ready and psychologically able to start on, helping you make changes and see results there first because we understand the psychological barriers and we know that the most important first step is to resolve, not increase, your cognitive dissonance!

By meeting you where you are and helping you gain incremental wins in the area you want to address first, we build trust in the process and that’s key!

Then, gradually and strategically, we help you understand how the lifestyle factor you’re already working on is influenced by, interconnected with and even dependent upon the others you’re not yet addressing, and we let you pick which next you’re ready to add and work on.

The psychology is clear: The logical entry gate isn’t just about where you start - it’s how you prepare the soil for everything that follows. By choosing the right path to work on first in pursuit of your goal - the mountain peak you’re climbing – and experiencing incremental wins there first, you pave the way for adding the additional factors in due time, and again according to what you are psychologically open to working on next.

This approach is, in my opinion the best approach to addressing and overcoming the issue of cognitive dissonance in pursuit of holistic lifestyle change focused on metabolic health! It allows the cognitive dissonance to begin to dissolve - the defensive rejection transforms into curious openness, and the proverbial rocky soil steadily becomes fertile ground.

When Seeds Finally Take Root

How do I know this works…?

Well, I’ve quite literally walked this road myself, and having been paying attention to the metabolic health space for in excess of eight years already, I’ve seen the same pattern repeated in others too… Plus, I have the distinct advantage of being good friends with a brilliant psychologist who specializes in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), and I have learned a great deal by paying attention to him! (Dr Clarence Bissessar – one of my Co-Founders and our Head of Behavioural Science).

For me the logical entry gateway was nutrition, so I worked on that because I was psychologically able to, but all the while rejecting / dismissing / ignoring the messaging around sleep, light exposure and grounding because I was simply not psychologically open to even consider these… Slowly, over time and as things improved I became more open to working on my sleep, then some years later I matured enough in my understanding of metabolic health to be open enough to consider the evidence for light exposure and lo & behold, it is robust…

The psychology matters - someone starts focused on a single goal through a single pillar. They’re not ‘being difficult’ by being sceptical about the connections to other factors – the cognitive dissonance is too great - they’re simply not psychologically able to hear about the full biological picture – yet...

But, when they make progress, when they see results and they build trust - not just with the information, but with their own capacity to change and sustain the results – it slowly brings about an important psychological shift. They start asking questions:

“I noticed my sleep improved when I changed my nutrition timing - why is that?”

“Could my evening routine be affecting my weight loss?”

“Tell me more about this light exposure thing.”

This is the moment when comprehensive change becomes possible - not because you forced the information on them, but because you prepared the soil so thoroughly that they’re now actively seeking the seeds, so to speak.

Each person’s journey is deeply individual - the timeline is different - the sequence is different - the connections they discover first are different. However, the destination is the same - a holistic understanding of how metabolic health is governed by the lifestyle factors and practices in accordance with the metabolic health hierarchy, and they build a holistic lifestyle approach as a result.

This is how you move from preaching to the choir to actually expanding the congregation. You don’t shout louder from the pulpit - you meet people in the car park and walk them in through whichever door they’re willing to try first.

Understanding that Information Doesn’t Always Equal Transformation

Here’s where most approaches - even psychologically sophisticated ones - still fall short.

Getting the information delivered at the right psychological moment, through the right logical entry gate, using the right framing - that’s crucial. It prepares the soil - it resolves the cognitive dissonance - it opens the door to change.

But information delivery is only the first step - it’s necessary, but not sufficient on its own.

I’ve watched people experience that “aha” moment. The light comes on - they understand the connection between their evening screen time and their sleep quality - they grasp why their nutrition timing matters - they get it, and I mean really get it.

And then... life happens:

The first week goes well, maybe even the first month. But then work gets stressful, or the kids get sick, or they travel, or maybe they just have a bad day and fall back into old patterns.

The understanding is still there, but the behaviour isn’t.

This is where traditional approaches - whether it’s health gurus, apps, or even well-designed programs - tend to abandon people. They’ve delivered the information - the rest is up to you - good luck.

But sustained behavioural change doesn’t work like that… It’s not a light switch - it’s not even a straight line. It’s a messy, non-linear process that requires ongoing support, real-time adaptation, accountability without judgment, and guidance that evolves as circumstances change.

Think about what traditional coaching provides when it works: someone who knows your context, understands your barriers, adapts to your circumstances, celebrates your wins, helps you recover from setbacks, and maintains continuity over months or even years until that change is well and truly engrained as part of your lifestyle. This is why coaching works (when it works).

The problem is traditional coaching has severe limitations, which severely limit the demographic it is actually viable for and generally this rules out anyone who:

Faces scheduling conflicts with their busy lives…

Hasn’t the time of energy to seek out the right personality fit with coaches…

Cannot bring themselves to face the necessary vulnerability with a stranger required for effective coaching…

Finds the costs prohibitive for ongoing support…

This is the execution gap - the chasm between receiving information at the right psychological moment and actually sustaining the behavioural changes required to transform that information into lasting results.

What’s needed is something that combines the psychological sophistication of meeting people at their logical entry gate with the ongoing support structure of effective coaching. Something that can maintain context over time, adapt to changing circumstances, provide accountability without judgment, and scale to meet people wherever they are in their journey.

This is where our solution absolutely shines because we believe that our AI-powered coaching ecosystem becomes not just convenient, but essential. Not as a replacement for the human understanding of psychology and/or metabolic health, but as the delivery mechanism that makes psychologically-informed, biologically-sound guidance accessible to the overwhelming majority of people who, for any of the aforementioned reasons, cannot access traditional coaching.

Why This Matters Now

The global metabolic health crisis isn’t an information problem. We know what works - the research is clear, the biological mechanisms are understood, the interventions are validated.

And yet metabolic disease continues to accelerate, and public health systems (like the NHS) drown under preventable chronic conditions – for example: Type 2 diabetes cases have doubled in 15 years. Meanwhile, the metabolic health movement preaches to an ever-growing choir while the pews remain mostly empty, or at least just not filling as fast as the hospitals and clinics are with sufferers of preventable chronic disease…

I believe this isn’t simply a failure of science – rather it’s a failure of delivery and one I am hellbent on fixing!

Every person struggling with their weight, their energy, their chronic disease - they’re not failing because they lack information. They’re failing because every approach they’ve tried has treated psychology as an afterthought rather than the foundation. They’ve been given perfect seeds scattered on rocky soil and the soil, not the one sowing the seed is blamed when nothing grows.

BioSymm Technologies exists because I’ve seen this pattern play out too many times. I’ve lived it myself - I’ve watched brilliant practitioners create exceptional content that bounces off the people who need it most, and I’ve seen the execution gap swallow good intentions and sound science alike.

But I’ve also seen what becomes possible when you prepare the soil first. When you meet people at their logical entry gate - when you combine psychological sophistication with biological truth - when you provide ongoing support that adapts to real life rather than demanding life adapt to the program!

Our product ecosystem is poised to completely revolutionize the impact of the metabolic health movement. Not because we have better information than everyone else, but because we’ve solved the two biggest issues:

Cognitive dissonance – solved with our logical gateway approach. Execution gap – solved by making all the benefits of top tier therapy / coaching accessible to the overwhelming majority who cannot access top tier traditional therapy / coaching.

Our approach doesn’t just work better - it works for a fundamentally larger population:

The executive who can’t make scheduled coaching sessions.

The parent who won’t share personal struggles with a stranger.

The professional who finds traditional coaching costs prohibitive.

All the people whom the current system has failed - not because they’re unmotivated, but because the system was never accessible to them to start with.

We’re not building another health app - we’re building the bridge between knowing and doing - between preaching to the choir and actually filling the pews - between metabolic health as a privilege for the converted few and metabolic health as a realistic possibility for the struggling many.

The global metabolic health crisis is solvable.

Not through more information - through better psychology.

Not through louder preaching - through strategic entry gates.

Not through demanding people meet us where we are - through meeting them where they are and sticking alongside them through their health journey until they’re ready to fly solo.

If you’re someone who sees this - who recognizes that the biggest problems create the biggest opportunities, who understands that changing how we deliver preventative-health focused interventions could genuinely shift the trajectory of the metabolic health crisis, who wants to be part of building something that doesn’t just capture market share but actually solves the underlying problem - then I’d like to hear from you.

I’m not looking for people who want to invest in just another health tech start-up – I’m looking for people who want to be part of ending the cycle of preaching to empty pews and start driving meaningful change!

You can learn more about my team and I, our approach, and our vision at www.biosymmtechnologies.com

The choir has been preached to long enough - it’s time to change how we spread the message and actually reach the people we are trying to help!

I am Ricky Du Plessis, the Lead Founder & CEO of BioSymm Technologies Ltd, a health tech start-up combining behavioural psychology with metabolic health science to solve the execution gap that keeps millions trapped in preventable chronic disease.