I’ve spent several years advocating for metabolic health as a result of my own health journey - If you’ve followed my journey, you already know how deeply this topic matters to me. From my own personal lifestyle shifts, to social media posts to writing books & articles, and even starting up a relevant podcast - I’ve poured myself into promoting better human health through my “5-pillars of metabolic health” concepts and seeking to raise people’s self-awareness.

For a long time, I thought the logical next step would be to pursue a PhD in human physiology – a means of formalizing my passion, establishing my credibility by digging formally into the science, and to contributing something meaningful to the academic discourse.

A noble ambition to be sure, but the more I considered it alongside my existing career (my 9-5 day job as a project & programme management professional) something just didn’t sit right...

Not because I don’t respect the research – I absolutely do and deeply so! In fact, I have endless admiration for the scientists working at the cutting edge of human physiology and metabolic health – they are the giants upon whose shoulders the rest of us stand. But the more I reflected on it, especially with my 40th birthday looming (yes, the cliché is very real – this particular milestone does indeed bring about a tremendous amount of soul searching), the more I realized that chasing a PhD would’ve been more about serving my own ego than making real impact, because here’s the truth:

While I want to learn from those in the labs, I don’t want to be in the lab myself...

Advancing the research itself is not what calls to me…

I want to be in the trenches of day-to-day life with the people I aspire to help, translating all that brilliant research into practical tools, strategies, and daily habits that help ordinary people (like me) change their lives and health outcomes via lifestyle change.

The catch is I have exactly zero interest in becoming a coach, and so the question becomes one of “well, what do I want to do – what is the impact I aspire to leave before I am gone – what do I want my legacy to be…?”

Yes, I did warn you that there had been some significant soul searching going on as I approach 40…

We Have the Science - What We Lack is Implementation and That’s My Interest

We live in an age of information overload. You don’t have to dig far to find high-quality research on metabolic health, but how many people are actually using that information to change their lives by implementing lifestyle change…?

That’s the gap I care about!

That’s where my fire is!

It’s why I post about metabolic health almost daily. It’s why I write articles, why I am writing books, and creating podcast episodes. It’s why I’ve spent so much time trying to figure out not just what makes us healthy, but how to actually help translate that into the actions required for people to become healthy...

I find myself caught somewhere between the world of scientific research and lifestyle coaching…

Not a scientist, with no real ambition to become one (outside of the hubris of wanting to be “Doctor Du Plessis” – which I have decided not to entertain).

Not a coach, with no real ambitions of becoming one because working one-on-one or in groups with people is simply not what gets me out of bed in the mornings.

And so, I have given tremendous consideration to my options and what opportunities my future may hold…

All-in-all, I have sat back and considered my strengths and aptitude, recognizing that the same qualities which have made me tremendously successful in my 9-5 day job (in mobile telecommunications), lend themselves well to my ambitions in human metabolic health…

I am a natural and effective leader - it’s why I have thrived in project & programme management, especially as a consultant with zero organisational / line management authority over anyone else – I get things done by knowing how to work effectively with people rather than relying on any ‘authority’ to ‘make them do it’.

I am gifted with sufficient intelligence and inquisitiveness that I am able to gain a working understanding of the finer technical details of things, such that I am able to hold intelligent conversations with the true geniuses of the subject matter (for example the engineers I work with) and this allows me to lead / manage intuitively rather than blindly following process for process sake – it’s why I did an MSc. rather than any of the standard project management accreditations.

I love being on the cutting edge of advancement, it’s why I found my specialization in the “wild west” that is new product/technology/capability introduction - where we are doing brand new things – often one of the very first in the world to do them too, figuring out how to make them work best and thereby paving the way for others to use them as BAU.

I have recognised that I can use my gifts, skills and experience to do something substantial which will help advance the general public shift from a reactive health mindset to a preventative health mindset and associated lifestyle change, at a scale which would simply not be possible if I were to choose to become a coach…

I have recognised that I have, over the course of years, built an extremely impactful network of people around me and that strategic partnerships exponentially increase the potential of what I believe I have to offer…

I have spent a great deal of time thinking about the fact that people tend to be distracted by the flashy new things (think gadgets & gizmos), often neglecting the fundamental basics of lifestyle and recognised that for the overwhelming majority, you are simply not going to change the appeal of the flashy new things – it will always be enticing and demand their attention…

Therein, I have hit what I believe to be my ‘master-stroke’ and I am massively exciting about what comes next…

And so, I chose to pivot – there will be no PhD, rather I will build a team and we will create new, cutting-edge technologies, which don’t distract from the fundamentals of human biology but rather redirect focus to them and help people structure lifestyles which serve their metabolic health in a preventative manner…

Suffice to say – I have chosen to ‘mid-life crisis’ in a somewhat unorthodox way…

Introducing: BioSymm Technologies Ltd

I am tremendously pleased to announce that I have partnered with two absolutely superb doctors:

Dr Clarence Bissessar

Dr Jerry Sims

Together we have founded a new tech company called BioSymm Technologies Ltd.

Our goal? To build technology-based tools that make implementing metabolic health strategies not just easier, but unavoidable. Tools that shift our cultural baseline from reactionary healthcare to preventative, proactive wellbeing. Tools that help people get ahead of the game - not just recover from falling behind it.

This isn’t a detour from my passion - it’s a doubling-down on the synergy which makes sense for me!

BioSymm Technologies is where my two worlds meet: my experience & specialisation in leading new technology introduction and my deep, lived passion for human metabolic health and lifestyle optimization.

This is how I leave my mark – this is how I play my part in championing and advancing the metabolic health field!

The Road Ahead

We’re in the very early stages, it’s a part-time (out of hours) gig and I won’t pretend to have it all figured out, but I’ve never been more energized and determined…

BioSymm Technologies is my unconventional mid-life shift - a leap not into crisis, but into conviction.

I believe we can build tools that genuinely change lives - that help people improve and extend their health-span, not just their lifespan. Technologies that put power back into the hands of the individual, allowing them to seize and exercise agency and help them use it wisely.

And most of all, I believe we can bridge the chasm between knowing what to do and actually doing it – we are building implementation tools and strategies which take the brilliance of the scientists and researchers I spoke of earlier and turn it into real-world lifestyle change!

That’s the mission - that’s the mark I want to leave!

Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far - I can’t wait to share what we’re building.

This is going to be a game changer folks!

— Ricky