Almost everyone who gets a mental health diagnosis ends up asking the same question…

“Is this just how my life is going to be now?”

That’s the question the Metabolic Psychiatry Summit 2026 was built to answer…

And it starts October 21st 2026.

Over five days, 41 psychiatrists, researchers, dietitians, and people who have recovered their own mental health will walk you through:

The life sentence myth: why a diagnosis may not mean what you were told, and the new science giving people real hope

The body-mind link: why the brain runs on energy, and what happens to your mood when that energy supply breaks down

Inside the research: what happens when people with depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia change how they feed their brain

Breaking the cravings cycle: why sugar and ultra-processed food keep your mood stuck, and how people finally get free

For spouses and parents: how to support someone you love through a metabolic approach

And here’s what makes it different from most online events…

Speakers aren’t allowed to pitch anything. No products, no courses, no supplements.

Just the people doing this work, telling you everything they know.

I’m one of them, and I can’t wait for you to hear it.

No flights, no hotels, no time off work. Watch every session free during the summit, from home, on your phone or laptop.

You just have to register to save your seat (it’s free).

Register here: Metabolic Psychiatry Summit 2026

Kind regards

Ricky Du Plessis