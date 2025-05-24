“You’re not a caveman. Stop eating like one.”

That’s the punchline we’ve heard for years - on billboards, in health articles, and from dieticians preaching low-fat meals and food pyramid orthodoxy, and most of all from the plant-based ideologues...

It sounds reasonable enough - after all:

We now live in cities & suburbs, not caves…

We drive cars, ride bikes and use public transport to get around…

We order food by tapping glass screens…

We Google symptoms instead of rubbing herbs on wounds…

So why would anyone seriously suggest we emulate our prehistoric ancestors?

Well, because, contrary to what the modern world looks like on the surface, underneath it all, human beings are still cavemen!

Not metaphorically – but biologically…

You’re not a caveman here & now in 2025, but your body still thinks you are because the fact is the blueprint of Homo sapiens simply hasn’t changed meaningfully in over 40,000 years. Our hormones, genes, gut bacteria, circadian rhythms, and even psychological wiring are all calibrated for a very different environment than the one we live in today (Lieberman, 2013).

We are ancient hardware trying to run on modern software and the result for most is an inevitable system crash manifesting as obesity, chronic disease, autoimmune disease, depression, infertility, and chronic fatigue.

The mismatch between our Palaeolithic biology and our post-industrial lifestyles is no longer just a theoretical idea - it’s the foundation of what scientists now call evolutionary mismatch theory, and this mismatch is at the heart of the chronic disease epidemic plaguing the modern world (Gluckman & Hanson, 2006).

I am a staunch advocate that the key to effectively addressing and reversing this chronic disease epidemic lies not in more pharmacology, but rather in correcting our lifestyles and environments to align rather than mismatch!

This isn’t an anti-modernity manifesto, and I am not suggesting we reject electricity, ditch your mobile phone, or abandon civilization to go live in isolation deep in the woods. Instead, I am advocating for using modernity wisely by harnessing technology to serve our biology rather than wage war against it. We don’t need to live in caves to be healthy, but we do need to understand the ancient operating system running beneath our modern skins and align our lifestyles accordingly if we want optimal results.

We’re going to unpack this idea piece by piece and we'll start with the evolutionary timeline - why biology doesn't move as fast as culture, and then move through the key areas where ancestral habits and modern environments collide: my “5 – Pillars of Metabolic Health”:

Nutrition Movement Sleep Light exposure Grounding

This is your invitation to understand our past, and how this informed our very biology, so you can take control of your future.

Evolution Doesn’t Move That Fast - Our Blueprint Is Still Palaeolithic

Biologically speaking, you're as closely matched to a hunter-gatherer from 40,000 years ago as you are to your own great-grandparents. That’s not poetic exaggeration - it’s scientific fact.

Roughly 99.9% of human evolutionary history took place in the Palaeolithic era. For over two million years, we evolved as nomadic foragers, eating wild animals and seasonal plants, sleeping under stars, and moving constantly through varied terrain (Eaton, Shostak & Konner, 1988). Agriculture didn’t appear until about 12,000 years ago - a mere blink of an eye in evolutionary terms. Electricity, cities, ultra-processed food, and screen-based life - that all arrived within the last 0.05% of human history.

Despite these radical changes in our environment, our genes simply haven’t kept pace. Genomic studies comparing modern humans to our ancient ancestors show that we’re almost indistinguishable on a genetic level. A 2014 analysis of ancient DNA revealed that even 7,000-year-old Mesolithic humans from Europe were genetically closer to us than many might expect (Lazaridis et al., 2014). The bodies walking around in shopping malls and scrolling social media are running the same biological software that once helped us stalk mammoths, find firewood, and survive seasonal famines.

This disconnect - where our biology expects one thing, but our environment delivers another - is known as evolutionary mismatch. It’s a foundational idea in evolutionary medicine, and it helps explain everything from why we get sunburns to why we're chronically stressed, inflamed, and metabolically unstable (Nesse & Williams, 1994).

Consider this: Our nervous system evolved in a world where the rustle of leaves might signal a predator. Today, that same threat response is near constantly triggered, whether it be by an inbox full of emails, a boss chasing down deadlines, creditors chasing overdue payments or a flashing phone notification – except the result isn’t survival, it’s burnout.

The same goes for metabolism - our bodies are hardwired to conserve energy, because food scarcity was once the norm. Now, food is not just omnipresent, but also insanely different and our biology hasn’t caught up. Instead, it’s still trying to store fat “just in case.” When the body lives in a feast-and-scroll culture but expects feast-and-famine, chaos ensues.

None of this means we’re broken – it shows that we are mismatched.

As evolutionary biologist Daniel Lieberman puts it, most modern illnesses are not the result of bad genes, but of good genes operating in the wrong environment (Lieberman, 2013). We haven’t failed evolution - evolution just didn’t see neon lights, vending machines, and desk jobs coming…

This is where the concept of re-aligning lifestyle to be species-appropriate enters the conversation and why I have built my 5 – Pillars of Metabolic Health” concept. You see, just as zoos know to design enclosures to mimic the natural habitats of wild animals to keep them healthy, we need to design our modern lifestyles that mimic key aspects of our ancestral past - not nostalgically, but strategically, because when just like those animals, if we are stuck in a misaligned environment, our health suffers…

“It is not that we are broken. It is that we are living in a context that breaks us.” (Maté, 2003)

So let’s explore the misalignment as it relates to each of my 5-pillars of metabolic health, starting with nutrition.

Pillar 1: Nutrition – Hypercarnivores in a ‘Carbotoxic’ World

If evolution wrote a recipe for the human diet, meat would be the main ingredient – full stop…

For most of our species’ history, we weren’t munching salads or sipping smoothies. We were hunters - scavengers at first, then toolmakers, then apex predators. We used stone blades to tear into carcasses, smashed bones for marrow, and developed cooperation strategies to take down animals many times our size. Crucially, we did this not just to survive, but to thrive!

Isotope analyses of ancient bones tell the story clearly: early Homo sapiens - and even earlier species like Neanderthals - ate diets high in animal protein, at levels comparable to other apex carnivores (Bocherens et al., 2011; Ben-Dor et al., 2011). The nitrogen isotopes preserved in their remains, combined with archaeological evidence like butchered bones and stone tools, all point to one conclusion: meat was not an occasional treat - it was the dietary foundation.

In fact, some researchers argue that humans were effectively hypercarnivorous for much of our evolutionary past - getting the majority of calories from animal sources and relying on plants only as fallback foods during scarcity to avoid starvation (Ben-Dor & Barkai, 2021).

This stands in stark contrast to the common idea that humans are “natural omnivores” in the modern sense - equally suited to kale, quinoa, and tofu as we are to steak or liver. The truth is messier. Yes, we are omnivores in recent history, but we learned how to facilitate omnivory via cooking, processing & agriculture and it all happened very recently in our overall history. The bottom line is that our evolutionarily optimized diet is one based on nutrient density, bioavailability, and metabolic efficiency, and that animal foods check all those boxes because they offer:

Complete proteins with all essential amino acids.

Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, K2) in bioactive forms.

Highly absorbable minerals like iron and zinc.

Cholesterol and saturated fat - key ingredients for hormones and brain function.

By contrast, many plant foods are locked behind defences: lectins, oxalates, phytates, and fibre structures that reduce nutrient absorption or irritate the gut (Carnes, 2020). And while we’ve learned to cook, ferment, and process plants to reduce some of this, it doesn’t erase the biological difference. Plants can supplement a human diet, but they didn’t build the human brain, and they are not optimal in comparison to whole natural animal sources.

That brain - massive, hungry, and metabolically expensive - was fuelled by energy dense animal fat and protein. The very architecture of our body reflects this past - we have smaller guts and larger brains than our primate cousins, a shift that only makes sense in the context of high-quality nutrition from animal sources (Aiello & Wheeler, 1995).

So, what happened?

We didn’t gradually swap animal foods for kale. The change started at the end of the Upper Pleistocene when we made the shift from hunter-gatherer to agriculture-based societies and even so, the most dramatic difference – the leap from eating nutrient-dense, evolutionarily consistent foods to a tsunami of refined carbohydrates, seed oils, artificial flavourings, and ultra-processed convenience meals – happened within the last century.

This is not evolution - it’s disruption.

That’s not just speculation - these foods are metabolically alien to our biology:

Refined sugars and flours hijack our insulin and dopamine systems.

Industrial seed oils, introduced less than 100 years ago, are rich in unstable omega-6 fats that oxidize easily, drive inflammation, and damage mitochondria (Ramsden et al., 2013).

These foods are energy-dense but nutrient-poor, meaning they create the paradox of being both overfed and undernourished - a state that promotes fat gain, hormonal imbalance, and chronic disease.

To make matters worse, plant-based diets - often promoted as the antidote to the Standard Western Diet (SWD) - are rarely compared to ancestral-style, animal-based diets. Instead, their benefits are highlighted in contrast to processed junk food, which is an intellectually dishonest comparison. Of course, a plate of lentils and vegetables is better than a drive-thru meal - but is it better than a nutrient-rich ancestral plate of steak, liver, fermented vegetables, and bone broth? That’s a different conversation…

The issue isn’t just what we’re eating - It’s also what we’re missing.

Organ meats, marrow, collagen, wild fats, mineral-rich bones - these were staples of ancestral diets and are virtually absent from modern menus. We're not just dealing with toxins - we're starving for the very inputs our biology evolved to expect.

We are cavemen - nutritionally displaced in a world that feeds us food-like substances instead of real food.

To reclaim health, we don’t need to eat like we live in the Stone Age. But we do need to prioritize what evolution has always rewarded: nutrient density, digestibility, and biochemical compatibility and the bottom line is that this means “animal-based, low-carb, whole foods”.

Pillar 2: Movement – Built to Play, Hunt & Survive, Not to Sit

Our bodies are simply not built for being sedentary - they are adaptive, living systems sculpted by millions of years of motion; slow, fast, functional, playful, purposeful, and for most of human history, movement wasn’t a health intervention or a chore to tick off on a wearable tracker - it was life!

We walked to find food, sprinted to catch prey or escape danger, climbed to reach fruit or vantage points, squatted by fires, lifted and carried heavy loads across shifting terrain. This wasn’t exercise - it was existence, and it shaped every corner of our physiology.

Compare that to today - most of us spend the majority of our waking lives sat on our arses - at desks, in cars, on public transport or on couches - rarely engaging our full range of motion, and moving in linear, repetitive ways that bear little resemblance to the rich, varied movement patterns of our ancestors.

The consequences are deep and far-reaching. Inactivity doesn’t just result in stiffness or weight gain - it affects everything from insulin sensitivity and mitochondrial function to mood and cognition. A short-term study that asked participants to reduce their step count from 10,000 to under 1,500 per day found significant reductions in insulin sensitivity and muscle mass within just two weeks (Krogh-Madsen et al., 2010). These weren’t sedentary people to begin with - the body simply began to unravel when deprived of its expected rhythm of motion.

Movement, it turns out, isn’t optional - it’s one of the 5 core signals that keep our metabolic machinery tuned. When we stop moving, we don't just grow unfit - we become biochemically confused.

It’s also not just about quantity either - evolution didn't prepare us for elliptical machines and bicep curls. The movements that defined us were dynamic, compound, and complex. They engaged multiple joints & muscle groups at a time, required balance, coordination, spatial awareness and engaged our full range of motion. They were embedded in context: stalking prey, digging roots, carrying children, building shelters. These weren’t exercises - they were acts of survival, creativity, and connection.

Even today, when anthropologists study hunter-gatherer tribes like the Hadza, they find movement patterns that reflect this ancestral design. The Hadza walk many kilometres daily, but also rest often. Crucially, their resting postures—like deep squats or kneeling - still engage musculature and promote mobility. Their days include short bursts of running, climbing, carrying, all embedded in the natural rhythm of the day. They are not training. They are simply living and in doing so, preserving metabolic health, flexibility, and resilience well into old age (Raichlen et al., 2020).

Modern life, by contrast, has excised movement from the script. We commute, sit, scroll, and outsource our physicality to machines. When we do move, it's often in prescribed slots of time - gym sessions, yoga classes - that may tick boxes but don’t fully reintroduce the complexity and frequency of movement our biology expects.

So, what do we do with this mismatch?

We don’t need to mimic a forager’s day down to the minute, but we do need to think of movement not as a task but as a texture. Something that’s woven into the fabric of daily life:

Walking not just for steps, but for headspace.

Lifting not just to bulk, but to reawaken strength and function.

Climbing stairs, crouching down to sit, spending time on the ground.

Reclaiming the kinds of movements that shaped our structure, because without them, that structure begins to degrade.

Perhaps most importantly, we need to rediscover play - not every movement must be measured. We once moved with curiosity, exploration, and joy. Our ancestors didn’t count reps - they played, practiced, wrestled, danced, ran for the fun of it. That’s not childish - it’s human and it’s the key to consistency because you do what you enjoy – it’s not a task or a chore, it’s fun!

Remember that when we stop moving, we don’t just lose muscle - we lose a key language our body uses to speak health into being…

Pillar 3: Sleep – Circadian Chaos vs. Caveman Consistency

Before the electric bulb, before smartphones, before even candles, human beings lived under a single, reliable cue: the sun. For millions of years, sunrise meant movement, foraging, action. Sunset meant stillness, firelight, safety, and sleep.

I will state this as plainly as possible - Sleep isn’t optional, it’s a deeply embedded and essential biological process, anchored in the rhythm of natural light and dark.

Today, that rhythm is in tatters…

Modern sleep patterns are disconnected from natural cues because artificial light floods our evenings, screens keep us mentally alert deep into the night, and the demands of work, parenting, and stress pull us further and further from the biological night. But despite the changes in our environment, our biology hasn’t caught up. Our circadian system, the internal clock that governs everything from hormone release to digestion and cellular repair, is still expecting a world ruled by sunrises and sunsets - not deadlines and notifications.

When we disrupt this system, the effects ripple across the entire body.

The circadian rhythm is not just about sleep. It regulates the release of melatonin at night and cortisol in the morning, orchestrates insulin sensitivity, primes digestive enzymes, and even controls immune responses. Sleep isn't passive recovery either - it's an active biological process. Hormones like growth hormone, testosterone, and melatonin surge during sleep and the glymphatic system, the brain’s waste clearance mechanism, becomes active only during deep sleep, flushing out toxins and metabolic byproducts linked to neurodegeneration (Xie et al., 2013).

Without high-quality, consistent sleep, that entire recovery architecture begins to collapse and so does your health!

In ancestral terms, our sleep was shaped by environmental reliability. The absence of artificial light meant natural darkness prevailed, with firelight the only source of glow - warm, low in blue spectrum, and conducive to melatonin production. Sleep came in phases - sometimes segmented, sometimes communal - but it was fundamentally aligned with the solar cycle. Most importantly, it was respected as a vital biological function, not squeezed into the margins of a hectic schedule.

Modern lifestyles have turned sleep into a negotiable afterthought. Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin. Social jet lag - where weekend and weekday sleep patterns diverge - throws internal clocks out of sync. Sleep deprivation seems to be treated like sort of stupid badge of honour, especially in high-performance cultures that prize productivity over physiological sanity.

The damage isn’t just fatigue - chronic sleep disruption is strongly associated with:

Insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome.

Elevated cortisol, leading to fat retention and immune suppression.

Increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Cognitive decline, poor memory consolidation, and emotional dysregulation.

Depression and anxiety, both as a cause and consequence.

A 2010 study published in Sleep found that people sleeping less than six hours per night had a 48% greater risk of developing or dying from heart disease, and a 15% greater risk of stroke, compared to those getting seven to eight hours (Cappuccio et al., 2010). Sleep is not optional. It is a biological imperative.

What’s more, it’s not just duration that matters, but timing.

Melatonin release is tightly tied to the absence of blue light. Delaying sleep by just an hour or two under bright artificial lighting can shift internal clocks by days, a phenomenon known as circadian misalignment. Jet lag, night shifts, late-night scrolling - they all send the same signal: "the world is not what you evolved for."

So, what does an ancestral approach to sleep look like?

It starts with re-establishing respect for light and darkness. That means morning sunlight exposure to anchor the circadian rhythm, minimizing blue light at night, and building wind-down rituals that tell the body: it's time to sleep. It means prioritizing consistent sleep and wake times, even on weekends, and treating the bedroom as a place of rest, not a second office or entertainment hub.

It also means understanding that sleep isn’t just about individual performance - it’s a foundational layer of health, meaning you can’t out-eat, out-move, or out-supplement bad sleep.

In the context of evolutionary mismatch, sleep disruption may be one of the most insidious and underappreciated forms of modern stress. We don't need to return to caves, but we do need to return to rhythm - the ebb and flow of natural light and dark, activity and rest, day and night.

Because when sleep falls apart, everything else follows.

Pillar 4: Light – Designed for the Sun, Trapped by LEDs

We are solar-powered organisms - before food, before fire, before even tools - there was light.

The sun has always been our most powerful environmental cue. It governs the timing of sleep and wake cycles, influences hormone production, and calibrates almost every system in the body. We are, in a very real sense, solar-powered. Yet, we live much of our modern lives indoors, under flickering LEDs, eyes locked on screens late into the night – worse still, much of the mainstream narrative has us purposely avoiding natural sunlight as if the sun is trying to kill us…

But biology doesn’t forget - and it doesn’t adapt quickly...

Our physiology is built around full-spectrum natural sunlight. The first rays of morning sunlight trigger a cascade of hormonal signals: cortisol rises (naturally), alertness increases, melatonin production stops. This early light anchors the circadian rhythm - our internal clock that keeps digestion, metabolism, immune function, and brain chemistry in sync. Without morning light, the system drifts, and the downstream effects accumulate leading to fatigue, mood swings, insulin resistance, sleep disruption.

Meanwhile, UVB rays in midday sunlight initiate vitamin D synthesis, a process that supports bone density, immune resilience, hormone production, and mood regulation. Vitamin D is not just a “supplement” - it’s a hormone precursor that interacts with over 2,000 genes in the human genome (Holick, 2007) and it’s synthesized on the skin, not in a bottle.

Yet most modern humans spend 90% of their time indoors (Klepeis et al., 2001), shielded from natural light and overexposed to artificial lighting. The consequences? Circadian confusion, vitamin D deficiency, immune dysregulation, and increased disease risk across the board.

Even more disruptive is the artificial light at night, known as ALAN, which saturates cities, bedrooms, and screens. This light, particularly in the blue spectrum, tricks the brain into thinking it's daytime:

Melatonin is suppressed.

Sleep onset is delayed.

The circadian system falls out of alignment.

This isn't just about sleeping late - chronic exposure to ALAN has been linked to increased risks of obesity, depression, certain cancers, and even cardiovascular disease (Cho et al., 2015).

The evolutionary mismatch is stark. For millions of years, humans lived in sync with the solar cycle. Firelight - warm, orange, and low in intensity - was the only nocturnal glow. Today, we carry pocket-sized sun simulators into bed and wonder why sleep feels fragmented and energy scarce.

But light isn’t just about avoiding damage. It’s about restoring function.

Reconnecting with natural light, especially morning light, can reset biological rhythms, improve mood, sharpen cognition, and enhance sleep quality. Time outdoors is not recreational - it’s therapeutic. Studies show that even brief exposure to natural daylight improves serotonin levels and reduces symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (Lam et al., 2006). Bright light therapy is now being used to treat everything from depression to dementia to hormonal imbalances - not by adding chemicals, but by restoring light input.

And then there’s “photo biomodulation” - the clinical use of red and near-infrared light to stimulate mitochondrial repair, reduce inflammation, and promote cellular regeneration. This technology, often used in recovery and regenerative medicine, mimics the wavelengths we would have received naturally from sunrise and sunset. It’s another example of how modern tools can help reintroduce ancestral signals we’ve lost.

But the solution doesn’t need to be high-tech. It can be as simple as stepping outside first thing in the morning, turning off overhead lights in the evening, and embracing the dark. It can mean walking in daylight, reading by lamplight, and winding down with fire-like hues rather than blue-white backlights.

We evolved under the sun. Our biology expects the rhythm of day and night, the warmth of midday UV, and the dim flicker of dusk. When we forget that, everything downstream - sleep, energy, immunity, hormones - gets thrown off course.

We’re not meant to live in darkness, but we’re not meant to live in 24-hour daylight either.



Pillar 5: Grounding – Reconnecting to the Earth

We evolved in nature, not concrete and not isolated from the earth. For most of human history, our feet touched the ground - not metaphorically - literally.

We walked barefoot on soil, slept on the earth, and lived immersed in natural electromagnetic fields we never questioned, because we never escaped them. Today, we’re physically and electrically cut off from the planet beneath us, insulated by rubber soles, synthetic flooring, high-rise buildings, and digital saturation. It’s easy to write this off as trivial - after all, what does standing on dirt have to do with health, but emerging evidence suggests the answer is quite a lot.

The idea is called grounding or earthing, and it refers to the act of making direct physical contact with the Earth’s surface - typically by walking barefoot on grass, sand, or soil, or using conductive systems indoors that replicate this connection. This contact allows for the transfer of free electrons from the Earth into the body, helping to neutralize excess positive charges - specifically, those that contribute to chronic inflammation and oxidative stress.

That might sound unorthodox, but the science is catching up and a growing body of evidence indicates that grounding can:

Reduce markers of inflammation (Chevalier et al., 2013)

Improve heart rate variability (HRV), a key marker of nervous system balance

Enhance sleep quality and reduce cortisol levels

Improve wound healing and reduce pain

One randomized controlled trial found that grounded individuals had significantly lower night-time cortisol levels, better alignment of circadian cortisol rhythm, and improved sleep compared to a control group (Ghaly & Teplitz, 2004). Another study showed changes in white blood cell activity and cytokine levels after grounding following exercise-induced muscle damage - suggesting accelerated recovery via anti-inflammatory pathways (Brown et al., 2010).

How does this fit into an evolutionary framework?

Our ancestors were never not grounded. Every step, every sleep, every moment of rest occurred in physical contact with the Earth. Their electrochemical systems developed within this background field, and many researchers argue that chronic disconnection is another form of biological mismatch.

Of course, grounding isn’t a panacea, and it’s not a replacement for other pillars of health – in fact no one pillar replaces any of the others, they are all foundational and interlinked - but it may be one of the simplest, lowest-cost, and most natural ways to restore a signal our biology quietly expects.

It also speaks to something deeper: our estrangement from the natural world. We weren’t built for a life spent inside boxes - cars, houses, cubicles, screens. We were made for open skies, raw ground, and sensory connection to place. Grounding isn’t just about electrons - it’s also about reorienting the body to the rhythms of Earth.

That might look like:

Barefoot walking in the park.

Sitting on the ground beneath a tree.

Using a grounded sleep mat in an apartment 20 stories up.

It’s not about perfection - it’s about contact because disconnection doesn’t just happen metaphorically. We’ve physically unplugged from the ecosystem we evolved in and grounding is one way to plug back in.

Rethinking Modernity – Moving From Mismatch to Mastery

By now, it’s clear: the human body we inhabit today was sculpted by forces very different from those that surround us. Our biology is ancient, but our modern environment is not. And the collision between the two explains much of what we now call chronic illness. However, this essay isn’t a eulogy for modern life - it’s a blueprint for how to live in it without being broken by it.

The truth is, we live in an era of astonishing comfort, safety, and possibility:

Food is abundant, heat is at our fingertips, infection is no longer a death sentence, and information moves at the speed of thought.

These are not things to reject - they’re things to repurpose.

Modernity, in itself, is not the problem - the problem is misalignment and using tools without considering our biology first.

Technology can disrupt, but it can also realign.

Blue light is harmful when it floods our eyes at midnight, but blue-blocking glasses can shield us while preserving our circadian rhythm. Our diets can be wrecked by convenience, but grass-fed meat delivery, organ supplements, or ancestrally-informed meal kits can bring nutrient density back to busy lives. We don’t sprint from predators anymore, but cold plunges, saunas, or high-intensity training can mimic the acute hormetic stressors our nervous systems evolved to handle.

You can’t live like a Palaeolithic forager in the 21st century and you don’t need to, but you can build a life that works with your biology, instead of constantly against it.

That’s the core idea of bio-alignment the practice of using modern tools to recreate the environmental signals that human physiology evolved to expect. It’s not regression, it’s not nostalgia - it’s biological realism.

It might look like:

Prioritizing sleep like it’s medicine.

Treating movement as a way of being, not a task to complete.

Eating real food, not because it’s trendy, but because it built your brain.

Reclaiming sunlight and grounding not as rituals, but as inputs and as vital to health as oxygen or water.

Leveraging wearables and apps not to chase optimization, but to regain awareness.

Modernity gives us the ability to monitor heart rate variability in real time. To order pasture-raised meat from regenerative farms. To use red light panels, blackout curtains, grounding mats, sun lamps, or infrared saunas - all things that mimic the signals we've lost.

This is strategic adaptation.

We are no longer living in caves, but we still carry cave-era code. Our genes, our hormones, our neurotransmitters - they don’t know what a Zoom call is. They know light, dark, movement, stillness, hunger, satiety, cold, heat, and connection. Those are the levers and while the world has changed beyond recognition, those levers are still available to us - if we choose to pull them.

It starts by asking better questions:

What does my body expect?

What inputs have I lost?

What signals have I drowned out with noise?

Then we build - not a utopia, not abandoning civilization to return to the wild, but rather a bridge to connect the biology that made us to the modern lives we want to live - because mastery isn’t about overpowering nature, it’s about understanding what you are, and shaping the world around that truth.

Conclusion

You may not live in a cave - but your body doesn’t know that.

It doesn’t recognize rush hour traffic, fluorescent lighting, or microwave dinners. It doesn’t understand conference calls, calorie labels, or social media dopamine loops. What it does recognize - deep in your cells and systems - is the environmental inputs it evolved under...

Nutrition: Species appropriate, nutrient dense, bioavailable and seasonal. Movement: Daily rhythms of activity both strenuous and non-strenuous, accounting for the majority of your waking hours. Sleep: Consistent, high-quality and aligned with the natural rhythms of light & dark. Light Exposure: Daily exposure to natural full spectrum sunlight and avoidance of man-made artificial light after dark. Grounding: Electrical & physical connection with the earth.

We’re not sick because we’re fragile - we’re sick because we’re mismatched, wired for a world we no longer inhabit, surrounded by comforts that confuse our biology, and deprived of inputs that once kept us whole. Chronic illness, fatigue, inflammation, anxiety - these aren’t just personal failures. They’re biological consequences of an environment that no longer fits the code we were born with.

But we are not powerless because once you understand the mismatch, you can begin to correct for it.

This isn’t about rejecting technology, retreating from the world, or romanticizing the past. It’s about using everything modern life offers and applying it through the lens of “biology-first” thus using it to serve rather than detract from what your body really needs.

And when you start to give it the signals it expects - real light, real food, real movement, real rest - everything begins to change, not overnight, but inevitably.

Because biology doesn’t need to be hacked - it needs to be respected.

References: