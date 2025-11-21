For months, I’ve been telling people we’re building “psychology-enhanced nutrition coaching for high performers.”

Thing is, that’s not what we’re building at all - the opportunity is significantly larger and so is my calling…

What we’re actually building is something I thought would have to wait for ‘much later’ because I fell into the old-world, industrial-age way of thinking about start-ups… You know, the whole mindset of “narrow down your niche as HARD as possible, do just that and then hope to expand later…”

And it’s not that that’s the wrong way to do things - I can see the utility… However, I cannot help but notice how it completely MISSES THE BOAT in terms of the ever accelerating possibilities made available by the advancements in AI and it perpetuates one of my BIGGEST bugbears with regard to health apps & coaching - it silos metabolic health, when I know full well that metabolic health is complex and has AT LEAST five interworking and interdependent governing factors (lifestyle factors), namely my “The Five Pillars of Metabolic Health” concept that I have been talking about for years now:

Nutrition Movement Sleep Light Exposure Grounding

Last weekend, while admiring some of the work my brilliant CTO (Joel) is doing for another of his projects, it hit me… and it changes everything about how metabolic health transformation actually happens.

Let me explain…

The Problem No One in Health Tech Is Solving

Here’s something the health app industry doesn’t talk about:

95% of users abandon their apps within 12 months.

Not because the apps don’t work - they often do. Rather, people abandon them because comprehensive lifestyle change is cognitively overwhelming and life is, well, messy at best…

MyFitnessPal, Noom, every fitness tracker - they all suffer from the same fatal flaw: they force everything at once. Track your calories AND your steps AND your water intake AND your workouts - And, and, and, and…

That all seems fine when motivation is high and life is playing along, but the moment things go awry - your brain sees that and goes: “I should do all of this, but I can’t do all of this right now...”

And poof… Just like that:

Abandonment.

Back to square one…

This is “The Execution Gap” and it’s driven by cognitive dissonance when life gets “too busy” or “too messy” or whatever…

The good news is: We’re solving the execution gap…

The great news is: We’re doing it in a way which puts YOU in the driving seat of YOUR own health journey…

My Own Journey Through Cognitive Dissonance

The concept itself is solid - I know this because I’ve lived it.

The gap between knowing what to do and actually doing it has been the story of my entire health journey:

I knew whole foods were important way before I consistently ate them.

I knew daily non-exercise movement mattered before I actually included it daily.

I knew sleep mattered before I actually prioritised it accordingly.

That implementation gap - the space between knowledge and action—that’s where most of us live, stuck and frustrated.

But, it doesn’t have to stay that way…

I realized some months ago that the implementation of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and Differential Psychology in metabolic health focused lifestyle coaching was the secret to closing that gap!

To help people understand not just what to do, but why they’re not doing it.

To create those “aha moments” that finally make things click.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

My entire philosophy around metabolic health is built on the five pillars: Nutrition, Movement, Sleep, Light Exposure, and Grounding. These aren’t random wellness trends I picked up from Instagram - they’re fundamental biological requirements. Interconnected systems that evolved together over millions of years - demonstrably meaningful to our metabolic health!

The problem faced is twofold:

Asking someone to tackle all five simultaneously is like asking them to learn five languages at once while juggling chainsaws - it creates paralysis, resistance and cognitive dissonance so strong that people just... bounce off completely. People are unique, as are their lives and the chaos they are trying to navigate, so there’s no one-size-fits-all and where some wish to start by focusing on nutrition, others would prefer to start with sleep, and others still think movement is the best starting point, etc.

People are open to starting with what makes, at least some, sense to them - the thing they have some familiarity and interest in. However, they are NOT going to voluntarily tackle the concepts which are alien to them…

I know this intimately because I lived it myself.

It took me years - literal years - to accept the science around light exposure and circadian biology. When I first heard someone (Roderick Lambert) talking about how looking at screens after dark was sabotaging my metabolism, my immediate reaction was “Yeah, right. That sounds like woo-woo nonsense.”

I resisted it - hard - because it conflicted with everything I thought I knew about how the body works. Because it meant changing comfortable habits, and because accepting it would mean admitting I’d been getting something fundamental wrong for decades - I simply wasn’t ready for nor open to that at the time…

But eventually, the evidence wore me down - I tried it, reluctantly and sceptically, but much to my shock - within two weeks:

My sleep quality transformed.

My morning energy improved even further.

My afternoon crashes eased even more.

Everything else I was doing - the nutrition, the movement and my sleep - suddenly worked better because this one piece had clicked into place.

That’s when I realized that transformation doesn’t happen all at once - It happens in layers, one realization at a time, each building on the last, but we all start with different layers and approach them all in a different sequence…

And so, looking at what Joel is doing for his other project, it hit me - like a ton of bricks…

We’re not falling into the old way of doing things by building “one app” - we’re seizing this brave and adventurous new age by the proverbial horns and building an ecosystem of complimentary products instead…

The Breakthrough Moment

The multi-agent architecture Joel’s been building for his other project facilitated my ‘penny drop’ moment. It’s brilliant - especially the depiction of this AI assistant he’s building that maps different cognitive functions to actual brain regions. He’d named each agent after neurological structures. Cortex. Logic. Motor. Limbic, etc.

I loved the elegance of it - the biological grounding and the way each name immediately communicated function, so I wondered how I might do the same with the five pillars and psychology agent idea, after all - I conceptualized the below several months ago, it’s always been my vision & desire to build a multi-agent solution, but I got caught up thinking we could only do one at a time…

And suddenly I thought: what if we applied that same agentized structure but without trying to boil the ocean…

What if instead of thinking about it as a single product, we start thinking about it as a team?

What if we stopped treating this like an app, appreciate how AI changes the game and instead create a team of experts?

What if we arranged those experts into an ecosystem of complimentary product options?

What if creating this ecosystem meant we didn’t force people to try do everything at once or to try do something they aren’t up for yet?

The more I thought it through, the more obvious it became - we aren’t going to build a single comprehensive health coach - We are going to build a team of absolute specialists and arrange them into an ecosystem of specialized products that work together to help users understand and pursue their health goals in a ‘psychology-enhanced’ way!

An expert per pillar of metabolic health.

Each metabolic health expert paired with our psychology-enhancement engine, forming a team.

Each able to stand alone as a team per pillar or integrate seamlessly with the others into a more complex team.

Most importantly: users choose which domain to work on based on what they’re actually ready to accept.

Want to fix your nutrition first? Great - start there. Work with that team and prove the model works for yourself. Build trust in the system and learn about the interdependencies with the remaining pillars. Experience transformation. Then when you’re ready - when your cognitive dissonance has been gradually overcome through education & results - you add whatever you’re ready to work on next: sleep optimization? Then movement? Then light exposure? Then grounding?

One pillar at a time, or bundle them however you are comfortable - the point is transformation over time, but led by YOU and done on your own terms!

It’s so simple it’s almost embarrassing that I didn’t see it sooner…

Meet the Team

I spent the next few days naming these agents - if they’re going to stop being ‘just machines’ and start being the team of experts I have envisioned, they need good names… We needed something memorable, biological, scientifically grounded - something that would scale across all five domains while maintaining cohesion.

Here’s what what landed on:

SYNAPSE™ (psychological intelligence) - your primary AI coach & interface

NEXUS™ (systems integration) - observes cross-domain patterns, surfaces interdependencies & opportunities

MITO™ (Nutrition Expert) - Biological nutrition coaching focused on nutrient density & bioavailability

KINETO™ (Movement Expert) - Mobility-first biomechanics, functional strength & longevity focus

SOMNO™ (Sleep & Recovery Expert) - Sleep architecture, circadian optimization

HELIO™ (Light Exposure Expert) - Photobiology, circadian entrainment

TERRA™ (Grounding Expert) - Bioelectrical connection, inflammation reduction

Now, let me introduce them one at a time before showing you how this all comes together:

SYNAPSE™

SYNAPSE™ is our core psychology engine - the CBT and Differential Psychology expert and our behavioural coach. SYNAPSE™ is universal - included for everyone because SYNAPSE™ is the one who understands you (your patterns, your triggers, your cognitive distortions, your unique psychology) and is the one that guides and coaches you.

In fact, SYNAPSE™ is the the only agent in the team that you directly interface with, talk with and build context and relationship with.

SYNAPSE™ is built on CBT and Differential Psychology, and is an expert in creating those personalized breakthrough moments that help you turn knowledge into action.

But SYNAPSE™ needed help because in order to be truly brilliant at behavioural change, we can’t also expect SYNAPSE™ to understand how nutrition affects sleep, how light exposure impacts metabolism, how stress cascades through all five systems - that’s too much for one agent. But understanding that interworking is absolutely critical - remember metabolic health is not siloed…

So we created NEXUS™

NEXUS™ is the systems integration expert. NEXUS™ sits at a different level - while SYNAPSE™ handles coaching and the domain experts provide specialized knowledge, NEXUS synthesizes everything. NEXUS™ understands metabolic interdependencies, spots leverage points, knows that your progress in one domain will help to improve others and, critically, can highlight where plateaus or patterns of self-sabotage may be driven by biological triggers due to misalignment in other pillars.

Together, SYNAPSE™ and NEXUS™ are the coaching layer and core team, common to every possible combination of product within our ecosystem.

They work together to understand you, psychologically and biologically, and guide you toward your goals in a way no other health app can!

Understanding YOU, your personality type, motivation styles, likes & dislikes and what is the best way to communicate with YOU in YOUR specific situation.

Delivering the domain specific coaching in a ‘hyper-personalized’ way, facilitating those critical “Aha” moments that help you turn theory into lasting change and improvement.

Appreciating the complexity of not just the chaos you are trying to navigate in this thing called life, but also that of your own body - highlighting where the interdependencies and interworking of your metabolic systems are yielding fruit or perhaps could do with some dedicated attention.

Together, they are a coaching powerhouse - poised to completely revolutionize the personal health game forever, and that’s where they then team up with our domain specific experts, and this is where the real magic happens!

MITO™

MITO™ for nutrition - named after mitochondria, the cellular powerhouses that turn food into energy. MITO™ provides the scientific foundation for biologically appropriate nutrition - not calorie tracking, not whatever tastes good - evidence-based guidance on nutrient density and bioavailability to ensure you are fuelled optimally!

KINETO™

KINETO™ for movement - from the kinetic chain, the musculoskeletal system. KINETO™ focuses on daily movement integration, mobility and functional strength, not just gym sessions. Restoring the movement capability that modern sedentary life has stolen, but which is critical to longevity and quality of life!

SOMNO™

SOMNO™ for sleep - from the Latin for sleep. SOMNO™ optimizes sleep architecture, routine and your recovery. Sleep is HUGELY important, for example it facilitates the working of your glymphatic system that literally clears metabolic waste from your brain while you sleep, something that cannot happen adequately within good quality sleep. So, SOMNO™ is not just tracking hours in bed, but rather about actual restoration!

HELIO™

HELIO™ for light exposure - from Helios, the sun. HELIO™ provides protocols grounded in photobiology and circadian biology because whether you are able to appreciate it yet or not, light plays a HUGE role in your metabolic health... From morning bright light to evening light reduction and even how modern artificial light interferes, HELIO™ is an expert and seeks to help you re-align with the requirements of your biology.

TERRA™

TERRA™ for grounding - from earth. She guides reconnection to the planet’s electromagnetic field, restoring the bioelectrical connection that rubber shoes and elevated buildings severed. A connection which a growing body of evidence suggests plays an important role in inflammation management, plus it cannot be argued that getting more time outside, in nature is really good for the soul too!

Seven agents - Five domains - One Ecosystem for integrated transformation at YOUR own pace!

Why This Solves the Retention Crisis

Here’s what makes this revolutionary:

Traditional health apps: 5-10% retention at 12 months because they’re feature-based and interchangeable - nothing keeps you there and you can easily get stuck on the treadmill of ‘feature chasing’ always hopping to the ‘next best’ thing to come out but never really getting any actual traction and results in your own health journey…

The BioSymm Product Ecosystem: We expect 70-80% Year 1 retention because we’re relationship-focused. SYNAPSE™ works to understand and help YOU navigate YOUR triggers, YOUR patterns, YOUR cognitive distortions in pursuit of YOUR health goals. This is essentially like having a personal therapist, a highly effective coach and a best friend all wrapped up into the same person… This is why our ‘psychology-enhanced’ approach is brilliant - it’s power for affecting real change in your life is unparalleled. Switching to a different app means losing that accumulated context - losing a coach who actually understands you.

And here’s the beautiful part: the longer you use it, the better it gets. SYNAPSE™ learns - NEXUS™ identifies patterns - The relationship deepens - The results GROW!

After a year, switching away from BioSymm feels like starting over with a therapist who knows nothing about you. That level of personalisation is our biggest competitive advantage for our users - the thing that drives REAL results like nothing else in the health app space has achieved before, And, that switching cost - that’s our biggest competitive moat!

The health app industry has terrible unit economics because they can’t retain users. We’re building something users won’t want to leave because the value compounds over time - We’re rewriting the game!

We’ve Already Proven This Works

Before we designed the full ecosystem, we tested the core concept in Alpha with a single domain—nutrition (the early working prototype of what becomes MITO™.

The results blew us away:

89% of users achieved their goals (50% fully, 39% partially)

0% abandonment rate among engaged testers

Tested across 5 countries with both male and female users

Category creation confirmed: Users compared us to the big AI tools like Chat GPT, not to health apps like MyFitnessPal or Noom

But here’s what really validated our approach: users kept saying “This works, but I need coaching that understands WHY I struggle and is personalized to me…”

They were literally asking for our Psychology-Enhanced approach - they want personalization no health app, nor the big Generalist AI tools are giving…

Users wanted MORE psychology-driven coaching, not less. That insight drove us to make and focus on SYNAPSE™ and NEXUS™ as our core coaching team, and to build the full modular ecosystem where personalization isn’t an add-on—it’s THE competitive advantage spanning all five pillars.

How It Actually Works in Practice

You start with the coaching team (SYNAPSE™ & NEXUS™) plus one domain - for most people, that’ll probably be MITO™ because nutrition is familiar, it’s something everyone already knows matters and thus, the barrier to entry is low.

So you sign up for nutrition coaching. SYNAPSE™ starts working with you, drawing on MITO™ for scientific expertise. Within a few weeks, you’re eating better than you ever have. Not through willpower or restriction, but because SYNAPSE™ helped you understand why you were self-sabotaging. You saw the pattern - you broke it.

Energy improves - Weight drops - You feel genuinely different.

Six months in, something interesting happens. NEXUS™ has been analysing your data across domains, not just what you’re eating, but your reported energy levels, mood patterns, hunger timing, etc.

NEXUS™ spots something: your nutrition is perfect, but you’re still getting 3pm hunger spikes and weekend cravings. That’s not a food problem - that’s leptin and ghrelin dysregulation driven by sleep disruption.

So SYNAPSE™ surfaces this insight: “You’ve mastered nutrition. I’m seeing fantastic progress. But there’s a pattern in your data that suggests your sleep quality is limiting your results. Your hunger hormones are fighting you. Want to explore that?”

And here’s the magic: by now, you trust the system. You’ve experienced transformation. The cognitive dissonance that would have made you dismiss sleep coaching six months ago? Gone. Dissolved by results.

You add SOMNO™. Sleep optimization begins and within two weeks, the afternoon hunger disappears because you finally addressed the root cause.

That’s the power of NEXUS™. NEXUS™ doesn’t upsell you - NEXUS™ uses YOUR data to reveal WHY the next domain matters for YOUR specific context.

Twelve months in, nutrition and sleep are solid. NEXUS™ identifies that movement is the next logical frontier. SYNAPSE™ suggests adding KINETO™.

Eighteen months in, you’re finally ready to hear about how your light exposure is affecting your circadian rhythm and sabotaging the sleep work you’ve done. You add HELIO™, and suddenly everything clicks into place.

By the second year, you’re running the full ecosystem - all five pillars optimized - Complete metabolic transformation.

But it didn’t happen by forcing you to accept everything at once. It happened progressively, layer by layer, each step, in the sequence which made sense both for YOUR body and YOUR life circumstances - proving the value before the next.

This is how people actually transform. Not through information dumps, not through comprehensive plans that demand total commitment, but through progressive realization backed by experiential proof.

What This Means for You

If you’re stuck in the knowledge-action gap:

SYNAPSE™ will finally help you understand WHY you’re not doing the things you know you should do. Not more information - actual psychological insight.

If you’ve tried comprehensive health programs and bounced off:

Start with ONE domain that makes sense to you. Prove it works. Build from there.

If you’re already doing well in one area:

Add the domains where you’re struggling. NEXUS™ will show you how they’re connected and why fixing one might unlock the others.

If you’ve given up on health apps entirely:

This isn’t a health app. It’s a coaching team that actually understands you. After 6-12 months, SYNAPSE™ will know you better than any human coach could because SYNAPSE™ has perfect memory, has infinite patience and YOU will actually want to invest in that relationship!

This Changes How We Go to Market

I’m genuinely excited about this in a way I haven’t been about anything in years.

This ecosystem approach isn’t just clever product strategy - it’s real. It’s how transformation actually happens. It honours where people are while guiding them toward where they could be.

It solves the cognitive dissonance problem that’s plagued my Five Pillars framework since I first articulated it. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve talked to someone about metabolic health and watched their eyes glaze over when I get to light exposure or grounding. “Yeah, nutrition and exercise make sense, but the rest sounds a bit... out there.”

Fair enough. Start with nutrition then. Prove it works. Build from there.

This also changes everything about how we can go to market. Instead of trying to appeal to everyone interested in “metabolic health” (which is frankly too vague), we can target specific communities with specific entry points:

Low-Carb community? SYNAPSE + MITO using your nutritional principles enhanced with behavioural psychology to see 100% of your results instead of plateauing at 60% and getting frustrated…

Functional movement enthusiasts? SYNAPSE + KINETO focusing on mobility and daily movement integration.

Biohackers obsessed with sleep? SYNAPSE + SOMNO.

Each community gets an entry point that makes sense for them. Then NEXUS intelligently guides them toward complementary domains when they’re ready and we end up where we know everyone needs to be: Holistic Lifestyle Architecture that truly shifts the needle in the pursuit of optimal health and longevity!

What’s Next

This is hot off the press - it now get’s integrated into our upcoming Crowdfunding campaign and we seek investment to help make it a reality…

This is the most excited I’ve been about anything in years!

Not because it’s clever product strategy (though it is).

Because it’s real - it’s how transformation actually happens and we can deliver its benefits to YOU in a way that really works for YOU!

And I think we might actually change how people approach metabolic health.

Let’s find out.

Ricky