To quote the great Friedrich Nietzsche...

"To live is to suffer, to survive is to find meaning in the suffering..."

What I have come to understand is that "healthspan" (your level/quality of health across your lifespan) is not guaranteed and it acts more like an investment fund than most people are willing to admit to themselves...

There is work to be done DAILY (investment to be paid in each day) if you want good returns over time and frankly, the investments are seldom convenient and often feel like swimming upstream vs modern western lifestyle & culture...

- Nutrition (needs to be species appropriate).

- Sleep (needs to be of adequate quality, quantity and aligned with circadian rhythm).

- Movement / Exercise (needs to be of adequate type, duration, intensity and frequency).

- Light Exposure (needs to be of appropriate type, duration and timing of in alignment with circadian rhythm).

- Grounding / being earthed (needs to be achieved as often as possible and for as long as possible throughout the day).

These are the 5 foundational inputs into your metabolic health, the 5 things which across the eons of human existence informed our very physiology and as such serve as key triggers & modulators for the numerous crucial and complex systems & processes that make up our bodies - align these correctly as part of your lifestyle and you set yourself up for the best possible healthspan across your lifespan... 🙌

However, unlike our ancestors for whom these things were taken care of almost by default as part of their daily struggle to survive, you and I need to make a concerted effort to correct these key inputs in our lives because the world within which we find ourselves is so heavily geared towards convenience, entertainment and distraction that we are no longer living in a physiologically appropriate manner...

Instead, we lap up convenience while outsourcing as much as possible in favour of comfort & entertainment.

The catch is, the suffering of life hasn't gone away either - it's just been substituted...

Instead of suffering daily toil and the associated inconvenience, we now suffer metabolic dysfunction and the associated chronic diseases...

So, there is suffering either way - you need to choose which suffering you wish to endure and find meaning within...

The choice is yours 👍