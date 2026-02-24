The proposed revisions released this week are wrapped in the language of ambition and moral mission, but strip back the framing, and what emerges is a managed reduction in legal support - dressed as systemic improvement, which will cause additional harm to SEND families through mechanisms the reforms simply fail to address.

I live in England, I have a special needs son with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), but I also happen to be a metabolic health author who has spent a significant amount of time studying the relationship between chronic stress, metabolic health and health outcomes - both physical and especially mental. So, when the government published its SEND Reforms White Paper & Consultation Paper on Monday 23 February 2026, I downloaded them and went through them wearing both hats simultaneously:

As a SEND father, investigating how these reforms might impact my son’s EHCP and his potential future.

As a metabolic health author and SEND parent/carer advocate, wanting to understand the potential impacts on parent and carer stress and wellbeing.

Before I get to the science (and the blind spot that concerns me most) I need to address the elephant in the room, because context matters enormously here…

The government presents this reform as a response to funding pressures and system failure. It cites an 87% rise in high needs spending over six years as evidence of unsustainable cost. What it does not volunteer is that the same government (and several successive governments before it) oversaw:

£80 billion spent on HS2

£29 billion on a Test and Trace system that failed

£15 billion in asylum hotel accommodation costs

Billions more written off in pandemic procurement fraud, failed military procurement contracts, etc.

I documented the top ten examples of governmental wastage of public funds in detail in my previous article, and it totalled well over £150 billion across the last decade alone...

The government that claims it cannot sustain the current SEND system is the same government that has repeatedly found money for everything except the children who need it most!

That context matters because it completely reframes everything that follows…

The proposed solution to an “adversarial” system (one where parents fought because legally enforceable rights existed to fight for) is, in significant part, to remove the legal mechanism that made advocacy possible in the first place – and I am compelled to highlight that is not fixing ‘adversarialism’ - it is ending the fight by disarming one side…

The Specialist Provision Packages - approximately seven (criteria yet to be fully defined) - will determine who retains a legally enforceable EHCP and who is moved to a school-led Individual Support Plan (ISP) with no equivalent legal force. The government projects EHCP numbers returning to “today’s levels by 2035” (DfE, 2026), but today’s levels are at a record high. What this projection actually describes is a reduction in legally protected rights, delivered across a decade, and framed as inclusion.

That is the political reality – like it or not, this is a cost cutting exercise, and I am not the sole voice highlighting that fact either, you will find numerous examples in the coming weeks & months as more and more well-informed parents / SEND advocates digest the proposed reforms and articulate their thoughts on what it means in reality for SEND families…

Now that I have touched on that part, I will now move on to the part nobody else is talking about...

There is something these documents do not adequately reckon with - something that sits beneath every policy proposal, every funding commitment, every new framework. Something that will determine whether these reforms succeed or quietly collapse into the same exhaustion that consumed everything before them.

That thing is the very health & well-being of the parents & carers the system depends upon, and it has been systemically failed for decades already… I suspect that all these reforms will do in reality is deepen that crisis, inadvertently causing additional harm rather than being a help!

To be clear, that isn’t a political statement or argument - it’s a biological fact, and the science is unambiguous – allow me to explain why and how…

What SEND Parenting Does to the Human Body

Before we examine what, the reforms add, we need to establish what SEND parents & carers are already carrying physiologically – the baseline as it were.

Research by Seltzer et al. (2010), published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, compared mothers of children with autism to a nationally representative comparison group using daily diary methods and salivary cortisol measurements. What they found was striking: mothers of children with autism showed significantly disrupted cortisol regulation throughout the day. Their pattern of HPA axis dysregulation was described by researchers as being consistent with profiles seen in combat soldiers and others experiencing constant, unrelenting psychological stress (University of Wisconsin–Madison, 2009).

This matters enormously because the HPA axis (the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal system) is the body’s central stress response mechanism. Under acute stress, it is adaptive. Cortisol mobilises energy, sharpens focus, prepares you for action. The system is designed to activate and then return to baseline.

SEND parenting does not allow return to baseline – the stress is both higher than raising children without additional needs AND it is chronic…

The result is not merely heightened stress, but something more insidious. The system, chronically exhausted by sustained activation, eventually begins to flatline and spiral into depletion. And depletion has consequences that compound over time.

Those consequences are well-documented – for example: Sustained HPA dysregulation drives all of the following (in amongst others):

Disrupted sleep architecture

Elevated systemic inflammation

Insulin resistance

Suppressed immune function

Accelerated cellular ageing

Significantly increased risk of cardiovascular disease

Significantly increased risk of mood disorders.

The concept that frames this accumulation of physiological damage is allostatic load - the term coined by Dr Bruce McEwen to describe the cumulative biological cost the body pays when its stress response systems are chronically over-recruited (McEwen & Stellar, 1993). Research consistently demonstrates that sustained allostatic load leads to impaired immunity, atherosclerosis, obesity, bone demineralisation, and measurable atrophy of nerve cells in the brain (McEwen, 2004; Juster, McEwen & Lupien, 2010).

This is the physiological environment SEND parents are already operating in before the reforms add a single additional stressor.

And then there’s the economic dimension, which amplifies everything…

The Sutton Trust’s Double Disadvantage report (2025) found that 27% of SEND parents have changed their working hours to support their child, 16% have left employment entirely, and 14% have gone into debt to fund support their child should receive from the state. Financial stress activates the same HPA pathways as caregiving stress. It compounds sleep disruption, reduces access to stress-buffering resources like exercise and nutrition, and removes the psychological safety that financial security provides.

This is the baseline - this is what SEND parents & carers are carrying before the new system asks anything further of them, and it’s important we acknowledge that!

What the Reforms Add to That Load

The consultation paper is, in places, a candid document about the failures of the current system. It uses language that would not be out of place in a trauma-informed clinical assessment: “lengthy, adversarial and bureaucratic processes,” families “forced to battle complex legal and funding systems,” parents having to “prove what their children can’t do” in order to access support (DfE, 2026).

These are the government’s own words - which makes what follows all the more troubling.

Here is what the reforms do, not in political terms, but in physiological ones.

1 - They create a sustained, prolonged period of high-stakes uncertainty.

The reforms introduce a new assessment process, beginning September 2029, at each phase transition point: the end of primary school, the end of secondary school (at 16), and the transition out of post-16 education (at 18-19). At each of these points, children currently holding EHCPs will be assessed against the new Specialist Provision Packages - those who qualify retain an EHCP and its legal protections, but those who do not move to an ISP, where accountability shifts to the school rather than the local authority.

From a stress biology perspective, this creates something specific and particularly damaging: anticipatory stress with extended duration and uncertain outcome.

Research consistently demonstrates that unpredictable stressors produce greater and more persistent cortisol elevation than predictable ones of equivalent severity (Wong, Seltzer et al., 2012). The brain’s threat detection systems remain in sustained activation when they cannot resolve ambiguity. A parent whose child faces a binary, high-stakes assessment (one that will determine the legal enforceability of their child’s support no less) governed by criteria that are still being developed let alone work out all the inevitable teething issues, is a parent whose nervous system is operating under exactly these conditions. Not for weeks, but for years instead…

2 - They remove the structural safety net that, however imperfect, provided a degree of psychological certainty.

The shift from LA-enforced legal duty to school-led ISP process is framed in the consultation paper as empowering and flexible. Through the lens of stress physiology, it is something else: a reduction in perceived control.

Research is unambiguous on this point. It is not the objective severity of a stressor that determines its biological impact - it is the degree of control the individual perceives over the outcome. Uncontrollable stressors produce significantly greater and more persistent HPA activation than equivalent stressors where the individual retains meaningful agency (Juster, McEwen & Lupien, 2010).

For parents who have already experienced schools failing their children - something the consultation paper explicitly acknowledges is widespread (DfE, 2026) - being told to trust school-led provision without legal enforcement is the complete opposite of reassuring. The complaints mechanism that replaces legal duty requires parents to identify failures, document them, and challenge institutional actors who hold far greater systemic power. That process is itself a chronic stressor. It is reactive, escalatory, and adversarial by design – meaning that in reality all that we are doing here is simply relocating the battleground while also disarming one side.

3 - They increase the advocacy burden on the people least equipped to absorb additional demands.

The reforms repeatedly frame parental engagement as central to the new system:

ISPs will be co-designed with families

Parent voice will shape local decision-making

Families are described as essential partners in delivery

This aspiration is not wrong in principle, but it carries a hidden physiological cost the document does not reckon with.

Increased parental engagement in a complex system is only a neutral or positive development if parents have the cognitive and emotional reserves to engage effectively. The prefrontal cortex (the brain region responsible for sustained attention, planning, decision-making and emotional regulation) is directly impaired by chronic stress (McEwen, 2004). A parent in chronic stress depletion does not ‘choose’ to disengage from their child’s education - their neurobiology makes sustained, high-quality engagement progressively harder to maintain.

Asking more of people whose cognitive and emotional resources are already chronically depleted is not empowerment. It is an uncosted additional demand on a system already running at capacity, and it conveniently transfers the burden of delivery from the state - which has legal accountability - to parents, who have none of the systemic power but all of the emotional stakes.

The Child at the Centre of the Cycle

Here is the dimension that makes this argument not just important, but urgent.

SEND parents’ health outcomes are not separate from their children’s outcomes. They are biologically and behaviourally interconnected through mechanisms that are well-established in the developmental science literature.

Chronically dysregulated cortisol impairs emotional regulation, reduces attunement, and depletes the cognitive resources that responsive caregiving requires (McEwen, 2004). A parent in chronic stress depletion cannot consistently provide the regulated, attuned caregiving environment that children with SEND disproportionately need. This is not a moral failing and not a character flaw of the parent - it is a physiological consequence, and it is predictable!

Furthermore, research in epigenetics and developmental stress biology indicates that children of chronically stressed parents can show altered stress response patterns themselves, through both direct biological mechanisms and the environmental effects of dysregulated caregiving (Juster, McEwen & Lupien, 2010).

And perhaps most directly relevant to the reforms themselves: a depleted parent is a less effective advocate. The new system requires parents to be more engaged, more vigilant, more capable of constructive challenge. The children of the most stressed parents are therefore structurally most likely to fall through the gaps of a system that now depends on parental advocacy for effective delivery.

This is not a hypothetical concern - it is a self-reinforcing negative cycle, written in plain physiological logic: system stress depletes parents, depleted parents advocate less effectively, weaker advocacy means poorer provision, poorer provision increases family stress. The reforms, by intensifying advocacy demands while reducing legal protections, tighten this cycle rather than breaking it…

The Sutton Trust (2025) has already documented that more affluent, better-resourced parents are significantly more likely to secure EHCPs, special school places, and satisfactory support under the current system. Under a reformed system that replaces legal entitlement with advocacy-dependent delivery, that inequality does not diminish - it structurally worsens. The parents with the fewest reserves (financial, cognitive, emotional) will be least able to engage with the new system’s demands, and it is their children will pay the price!

The Blind Spot This Reform Programme Cannot Afford

A programme of this scale and complexity will live or die on implementation, and implementation depends on people - parents, carers, educators and professionals - having sufficient capacity to engage constructively with a decade of phased change.

What the document contains no meaningful analysis of is the biological cost to parents of what it is asking:

There is no health impact assessment for carers

No acknowledgement that the reforms extend the chronic stress load of an already critically burdened population

No recognition that the same parents being invited to partner in building the new system are operating, in measurable physiological terms, at or beyond their regulatory limits.

This is the blind spot, and it matters because it is not peripheral to the reform’s success - it is central to it.

A system that asks more of the people most depleted by the current system, without resourcing their capacity to participate, is not building a partnership. It is extracting from people who have already given far too much, and it is doing so against a backdrop where the same government has demonstrated, repeatedly and expensively, that money exists when the political will exists to spend it.

SEND families are not asking for exceptional treatment – we are asking for our children’s legally established needs to be met. The consultation paper, beneath its careful language of inclusion and partnership, proposes a system in which that legal certainty is progressively narrowed and the gap is filled by expecting more from the parents least able to give it.

What Needs to Change

The reforms need a parallel track - not a footnote, not a reference to family hubs, but a substantive commitment to the health and wellbeing of parents and carers as a distinct policy priority!

This means formally recognising SEND parents as a population with specific, documented, measurable health risks that are directly connected to system design. It means conducting a proper health impact assessment of the proposed changes. It means resourcing parent and carer wellbeing not as an afterthought but as a prerequisite for the inclusion agenda the government claims to be committed to!

It also means being honest about something the science makes clear: you cannot build an inclusive education system on the depleted energy of chronically stressed parents. The oxygen mask principle applies here (put your own on first before trying to help others). If we are serious about better outcomes for children with SEND, we have to be serious about the health of the people who love them, care for them and advocate for them every single day.

The government has called this a “moral mission” but I cannot take that framing seriously until the fiscal priorities reflect it because the science is telling us something the consultation paper hasn’t heard yet…

I strongly suggest it’s time to listen.

If you’re a parent or carer of a child with SEND and this resonates with your experience, I’d encourage you to share it and to submit a response to the government consultation. The consultation is open until 11:59pm on 18 May 2026, and parent voices are specifically invited. Your experience is evidence.

You can respond in three ways:

Online: https://consult.education.gov.uk/send-strategy-division/send-reform-putting-children-and-young-people-firs/

By email: SENDreform.CONSULTATION@education.gov.uk

By post: SENDAP Reform, Sanctuary Buildings, Great Smith Street, London, SW1P 3BT

Your response matters.

References

Department for Education (2026). SEND Reform: Putting Children and Young People First — Government Consultation (CP 1509). HM Government.

Juster, R-P., McEwen, B.S. & Lupien, S.J. (2010). Allostatic load biomarkers of chronic stress and impact on health and cognition. Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, 35(1), 2–16.

McEwen, B.S. (2004). Protection and damage from acute and chronic stress: allostasis and allostatic overload and relevance to the pathophysiology of psychiatric disorders. Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, 1032, 1–7.

McEwen, B.S. & Stellar, E. (1993). Stress and the individual: mechanisms leading to disease. Archives of Internal Medicine, 153(18), 2093–2101.

Seltzer, M.M., Greenberg, J.S., Hong, J., Smith, L.E., Almeida, D.M., Coe, C. & Stawski, R.S. (2010). Maternal cortisol levels and behavior problems in adolescents and adults with ASD. Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, 40(4), 457–469.

Sutton Trust (2025). Double Disadvantage? Socio-economic inequalities in the SEND system. The Sutton Trust.

University of Wisconsin–Madison (2009). For mothers of children with autism, the caregiving life proves stressful. UW–Madison News.

Wong, J.D., Seltzer, M.M., Greenberg, J.S., Hong, J., Almeida, D.M. & Coe, C.L. (2012). Stressful life events and daily stressors affect awakening cortisol level in midlife mothers of individuals with autism spectrum disorders. Aging and Mental Health, 16(8), 939–949.