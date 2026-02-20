The UK Government is Setting an Expiry Date on the Legal Rights of SEND Children
While tens of billions vanish into failed projects, political vanity schemes and systemic mismanagement, UK SEND families are being told the legal protections they fought for are under review...
This week, leaked plans from the government’s upcoming Schools White Paper landed like a gut punch for every family in England raising a child with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
The headline?
Children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) - which are the legally binding protections that took most families months, often years, of fighting to secure - will face mandatory reassessment when they transition from primary to secondary school, starting from 2029.
The stated goal?
To move to a new tiered system in which EHCPs are reserved for only the most complex cases, with a lighter-touch Individual Support Plan (ISP) replacing full legal protection for the majority of children currently covered.
The actual goal?
Buried in a single sentence of the BBC’s reporting, it is rather less palatable: “As the government seeks to control rapidly rising costs, this will mean a smaller proportion retain these plans.”
Let’s be precise about what that means:
It does not mean “improve outcomes.”
It does not mean “deliver earlier support.”
It means “Control costs.”
It means “Fewer SEND children with legally protected rights to specialised support.”
That is the engine driving this reform - they’re cost cutting.
Here’s the BBC article: Pupils with SEND to have support reviewed after primary, leaked plans suggest
What SEND Families Actually Know
If you are raising a child with SEND, you do not need me to explain what getting an EHCP costs - not necessarily in money (although many families end up having to pay privately for assessments in their desperate bid to get their children the help that’s needed), but especially in everything else:
The exhaustive documentation
The assessments you often fund yourself because the local authority’s process moves too slowly
The tribunals
The letters
The appointments attended while managing a child whose needs don’t pause for paperwork
The slow erosion of your energy, your relationship, your health
All in service of securing a piece of paper that should have been your child’s right from the outset. And when it finally comes through - when that EHCP is in place and your child’s school knows precisely what support they are legally required to provide - there is a quiet exhale. Not relief, exactly, but a reduction in the ambient terror of navigating a system that defaults to no.
Now the government is signalling that exhale may be premature.
My own son - who has an EHCP in place for his autism and will transition from primary to secondary school in 2032 - is a case in point. His EHCP sets out in precise, legally binding terms the specific levels and types of support and intervention he must receive to give him the best possible chance in his education and his life. This is not bureaucratic box-ticking either, because without that support he simply cannot function within a mainstream school environment. The evidence is clear, the need is real, and the consequences of removing or diluting that provision would be serious and lasting.
Getting the EHCP in place was a long, stressful and frequently demoralising process. It required persistence, documentation, challenge and advocacy at every turn - at a time when our family already had more than enough to carry. We got there in the end, but now, if these plans proceed as leaked, families like mine face the prospect of repeating that entire process at the point of secondary transition from 2029 onwards.
Having lived through it once, the thought of doing so again - against a revised system explicitly redesigned to reduce the number of children who qualify - is not just frustrating. It is genuinely daunting and distressing beyond words.
My family is not alone in this either - there are hundreds of thousands of families across England in exactly this position.
That reassessment gate at the primary-to-secondary transition means the fight does not end. For families whose children start school today, the clock is already ticking.
The ISP - offered to all SEND children as the new baseline - is being presented as an expansion of rights (the government’s own spokesperson described it as “an expansion of children’s rights”), but let’s be very clear: a plan with “some kind of legal status” is absolutely not the same as a legally enforceable right. The history of SEND provision in England is, at its core, a history of soft promises that didn’t hold, and the EHCP exists precisely because those softer frameworks failed the children they were meant to protect. EHCPs give families like mine a mechanism for ensuring our SEND children get the support that’s needed - not more failed promises. But now things look set to default back to how they used to be.
Now Let’s Talk About the Money
The government’s argument is, essentially, that the system is financially unsustainable. And on that narrow point, they are not wrong. Councils have accumulated billions in SEND-related deficits. Two weeks ago, the government announced a £5 billion write-off of council SEND debt - a staggering intervention required because eight in ten English councils faced insolvency.
However, financial unsustainability is not a fixed law of nature - it is the result of choices and the choices the British government has made with public money over even just the last decade (across both major parties) deserve to sit alongside any conversation about what it can and cannot afford for our children.
Here are the ten most costly examples, ranked by their burden on the taxpayer. Every figure below is verified by the National Audit Office, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, and/or official government sources.
HS2: Up to £80 billion, for a fraction of the original vision
When HS2 was first approved in 2012, the full network connecting London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds was costed at £32 billion. Today, with the northern leg cancelled and the Manchester and Leeds extensions gone, the remaining London-to-Birmingham stretch alone carries estimated costs approaching £80 billion - with no agreed completion date, no agreed final cost, and no agreed list of benefits it will deliver. As of March 2025, not a single metre of track had been laid. The Public Accounts Committee described it as “a cautionary tale in how not to run a major project” and concluded it now offers “very poor value for money” for the taxpayer. The question, its chair noted, had become not what value HS2 would deliver, but what possible benefit the government could now salvage “from this mess.”
NHS Test & Trace: £29.3 billion, zero measurable impact on the pandemic
NHS Test and Trace was allocated a two-year budget of £37 billion - roughly the annual budget of the entire Department for Transport. Actual spend reached £29.3 billion. The Public Accounts Committee found the programme “cannot point to a measurable difference to the progress of the pandemic” and that it failed to deliver on its central promise of averting further lockdowns - two of which happened anyway. Consultants were paid £1,000 a day throughout the programme’s entire life. The PAC chair’s verdict was unsparing: “British taxpayers cannot be treated by government like an ATM machine.”
Ministry of Defence Procurement: A permanent £16.9 billion black hole
The NAO reported a £16.9 billion black hole in the defence equipment programme in 2023. This is not a one-off failure - it is a structural condition. Specific disasters include the Ajax armoured vehicle: £5.5 billion spent, over a decade late, with vibration so severe it injured soldiers during testing and left vehicles restricted to 20mph. The Nimrod MRA4 reconnaissance aircraft consumed £4 billion before being scrapped - it never entered service. Cancelled contracts have wasted £4.8 billion since 2010 alone. The PAC described the MoD’s procurement systems as “broken and repeatedly wasting billions of taxpayers’ money.”
Asylum Seeker Hotel Accommodation: £15.3 billion projected; £8 million a day at peak
I appreciate this is a contentious one but understand that I write this as an economic migrant to the UK myself - so I would argue I come at it from a better-informed position than most, and certainly not from a place of ignorance.
Home Office spending on asylum support rose from £739 million in 2019-20 to a peak of £4.7 billion in 2023-24, of which £3.1 billion went specifically on hotels. At the height of use in June 2023, 51,000 asylum seekers were housed in over 400 hotels across the UK at a cost of £8 million a day. Hotel accommodation costs on average £158-170 per person per night - compared to just £20 per night for standard dispersal accommodation. The ten-year asylum accommodation contracts, originally estimated to cost £4.5 billion, are now projected to cost £15.3 billion - more than triple the original estimate, confirmed by the NAO. The government’s own forecast in March 2021 was a maximum of £70 million per year for hotel use - it reached £3 billion. The three private contractors delivering the accommodation made £380 million in profit from these arrangements and the owner of the largest provider became a billionaire in 2025.
Covid PPE Scandal: £9.9 billion written off in unusable equipment
The Covid Counter Fraud Commissioner’s interim report, published June 2025, confirmed that failed PPE contracts cost the taxpayer £1.4 billion, with £762 million deemed permanently unrecoverable because defective equipment was not tested until after warranties had expired. The DHSC’s own accounts, audited by the NAO, tell the fuller story: of the £13.6 billion spent on PPE since 2020, £9.9 billion has been written down as unusable or worthless - including £4 billion incinerated to generate power, in the PAC’s own words, taxpayers’ money literally going up in smoke.
A government VIP “high-priority lane” awarded £4 billion to politically connected firms - later ruled unlawful by the High Court - including a jeweller from Florida and a hedge fund registered in Mauritius. Zooming out, the Commissioner’s final report of December 2025 found £10.91 billion lost to Covid fraud and error in total, with just £1.79 billion recovered. The rest - more than £9 billion - remains gone.
Government Consultancy Spend: £3.4 billion annually, up 60% since 2019
Public sector spending on management consultants ballooned from £2.1 billion in 2019/20 to £3.4 billion in 2023/24 - a 60% increase in four years with no crisis to justify it. The government’s own consultancy framework had swollen to £5.7 billion before being belatedly scaled back. The NAO admitted the government lacks basic clarity on what it spends, on whom, and what it receives in return. The top seven consultancy firms account for over 40% of all government consultancy spend. New controls announced in late 2024 acknowledged the need to save £1.2 billion - itself an admission that the money had been flowing without adequate scrutiny for years.
Covid Bounce-Back Loan Fraud: £4.9 billion written off
The Covid business support loan scheme was deliberately designed without standard fraud checks in order to get money out quickly. The result was predictable. An estimated £4.9 billion was written off due to fraud and error. The government’s own Counter Fraud Minister at the time resigned, describing the response as “lamentable” and stating publicly that he was “simply not able to defend” the government’s track record in Parliament. Criminal gangs systematically exploited the scheme. Recovery efforts have recouped a fraction of what was lost.
PFI Hospital Contracts: £2.7 billion annually to private firms, for hospitals already built
Private Finance Initiative contracts signed by successive governments locked NHS trusts into paying peak annual repayments of £2.7 billion to private companies - for hospitals that cost a fraction of that to build. These are not performance-linked payments - they are guaranteed profit streams flowing to private firms regardless of outcomes, for decades. Many trusts are now repaying multiples of the original construction cost for buildings that have long since been operational. This is structural waste embedded in law, invisible in the headlines, and ongoing every single year.
The Rwanda Scheme: £700 million, four voluntary relocations
This one requires no embellishment. The previous government spent £700 million of public money on a scheme to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. The Supreme Court ruled it unlawful. No compulsory deportations ever took place. Four people went voluntarily. The Home Office’s own figures confirm the per-person cost at scale would have reached approximately £228,000 - compared to around £53,000 to process a claim through the existing UK system. The current Home Secretary, on taking office, called it “the most shocking waste of taxpayer money I have ever seen.” More Home Secretaries visited Rwanda than asylum seekers were sent there.
Failed Asylum Housing Projects: £100 million on sites never used
While the government was spending billions on hotels, it simultaneously spent nearly £100 million on alternative large-scale sites that largely never functioned. The Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, the Northeye site in East Sussex, and the Linton-on-Ouse base in Yorkshire were all procured, contracted or prepared at significant public expense. Most were either never used, abandoned mid-preparation, or quietly dropped after community and legal challenges. The PAC confirmed the waste. The government confirmed it would not be using Scampton after the groundwork had been laid. The barge contract was not renewed.
The Arithmetic of Political Choice
Let us be clear about the scale of what sits above. We are not talking about rounding errors or administrative inefficiency. We are talking about verified, documented, publicly reported failures totalling well over £150 billion across the last decade alone - spanning both Labour and Conservative governments, across defence, health, infrastructure, housing and immigration.
And yet, when it comes to the rising, documented, legally mandated need of children with disabilities and developmental differences, the answer is to reassess their legal rights at every transition point and reduce the number who qualify for enforceable protection.
The government’s answer is cost-cutting to plug a SEND funding gap the OBR estimates at around £6 billion.
Six billion pounds. Against a backdrop of one hundred and fifty billion in documented waste.
This is not a government that has run out of money - it is a government that has made choices about where the money goes, and is now making another choice about whose children bear the cost of their failures.
What Comes Next
The full Schools White Paper is expected imminently - possibly as early as Monday. The detail will matter enormously, particularly:
What legal weight the new ISP actually carries
What the reassessment criteria look like
Who sits on the “expert panels” that determine whether a child retains their EHCP
SEND campaign groups are already mobilising. Backbench Labour MPs, whose postbags will fill quickly once this lands with families, may prove a significant obstacle to the most extreme elements of the reform.
But mobilisation requires awareness, and awareness requires people willing to say, plainly, what this is: a decision to reduce legal protections for vulnerable children, driven by cost concerns that exist alongside - not instead of - hundreds of billions in demonstrable government waste.
SEND families, like mine, have been fighting for our children for years - now it looks like many of us will be fighting again…
The least we are owed is the truth about why!
If this resonated with you, share it with another SEND family, a teacher, a GP, or anyone who believes children’s legal rights should not be the first casualty of government overspending. The more voices in this conversation, the harder it is to ignore.