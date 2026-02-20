This week, leaked plans from the government’s upcoming Schools White Paper landed like a gut punch for every family in England raising a child with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The headline?

Children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) - which are the legally binding protections that took most families months, often years, of fighting to secure - will face mandatory reassessment when they transition from primary to secondary school, starting from 2029.

The stated goal?

To move to a new tiered system in which EHCPs are reserved for only the most complex cases, with a lighter-touch Individual Support Plan (ISP) replacing full legal protection for the majority of children currently covered.

The actual goal?

Buried in a single sentence of the BBC’s reporting, it is rather less palatable: “As the government seeks to control rapidly rising costs, this will mean a smaller proportion retain these plans.”

Let’s be precise about what that means:

It does not mean “improve outcomes.”

It does not mean “deliver earlier support.”

It means “Control costs.”

It means “Fewer SEND children with legally protected rights to specialised support.”

That is the engine driving this reform - they’re cost cutting.

Here’s the BBC article: Pupils with SEND to have support reviewed after primary, leaked plans suggest

What SEND Families Actually Know

If you are raising a child with SEND, you do not need me to explain what getting an EHCP costs - not necessarily in money (although many families end up having to pay privately for assessments in their desperate bid to get their children the help that’s needed), but especially in everything else:

The exhaustive documentation

The assessments you often fund yourself because the local authority’s process moves too slowly

The tribunals

The letters

The appointments attended while managing a child whose needs don’t pause for paperwork

The slow erosion of your energy, your relationship, your health

All in service of securing a piece of paper that should have been your child’s right from the outset. And when it finally comes through - when that EHCP is in place and your child’s school knows precisely what support they are legally required to provide - there is a quiet exhale. Not relief, exactly, but a reduction in the ambient terror of navigating a system that defaults to no.

Now the government is signalling that exhale may be premature.

My own son - who has an EHCP in place for his autism and will transition from primary to secondary school in 2032 - is a case in point. His EHCP sets out in precise, legally binding terms the specific levels and types of support and intervention he must receive to give him the best possible chance in his education and his life. This is not bureaucratic box-ticking either, because without that support he simply cannot function within a mainstream school environment. The evidence is clear, the need is real, and the consequences of removing or diluting that provision would be serious and lasting.

Getting the EHCP in place was a long, stressful and frequently demoralising process. It required persistence, documentation, challenge and advocacy at every turn - at a time when our family already had more than enough to carry. We got there in the end, but now, if these plans proceed as leaked, families like mine face the prospect of repeating that entire process at the point of secondary transition from 2029 onwards.

Having lived through it once, the thought of doing so again - against a revised system explicitly redesigned to reduce the number of children who qualify - is not just frustrating. It is genuinely daunting and distressing beyond words.

My family is not alone in this either - there are hundreds of thousands of families across England in exactly this position.

That reassessment gate at the primary-to-secondary transition means the fight does not end. For families whose children start school today, the clock is already ticking.

The ISP - offered to all SEND children as the new baseline - is being presented as an expansion of rights (the government’s own spokesperson described it as “an expansion of children’s rights”), but let’s be very clear: a plan with “some kind of legal status” is absolutely not the same as a legally enforceable right. The history of SEND provision in England is, at its core, a history of soft promises that didn’t hold, and the EHCP exists precisely because those softer frameworks failed the children they were meant to protect. EHCPs give families like mine a mechanism for ensuring our SEND children get the support that’s needed - not more failed promises. But now things look set to default back to how they used to be.

Now Let’s Talk About the Money

The government’s argument is, essentially, that the system is financially unsustainable. And on that narrow point, they are not wrong. Councils have accumulated billions in SEND-related deficits. Two weeks ago, the government announced a £5 billion write-off of council SEND debt - a staggering intervention required because eight in ten English councils faced insolvency.

However, financial unsustainability is not a fixed law of nature - it is the result of choices and the choices the British government has made with public money over even just the last decade (across both major parties) deserve to sit alongside any conversation about what it can and cannot afford for our children.

Here are the ten most costly examples, ranked by their burden on the taxpayer. Every figure below is verified by the National Audit Office, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, and/or official government sources.

The Arithmetic of Political Choice

Let us be clear about the scale of what sits above. We are not talking about rounding errors or administrative inefficiency. We are talking about verified, documented, publicly reported failures totalling well over £150 billion across the last decade alone - spanning both Labour and Conservative governments, across defence, health, infrastructure, housing and immigration.

And yet, when it comes to the rising, documented, legally mandated need of children with disabilities and developmental differences, the answer is to reassess their legal rights at every transition point and reduce the number who qualify for enforceable protection.

The government’s answer is cost-cutting to plug a SEND funding gap the OBR estimates at around £6 billion.

Six billion pounds. Against a backdrop of one hundred and fifty billion in documented waste.

This is not a government that has run out of money - it is a government that has made choices about where the money goes, and is now making another choice about whose children bear the cost of their failures.

What Comes Next

The full Schools White Paper is expected imminently - possibly as early as Monday. The detail will matter enormously, particularly:

What legal weight the new ISP actually carries

What the reassessment criteria look like

Who sits on the “expert panels” that determine whether a child retains their EHCP

SEND campaign groups are already mobilising. Backbench Labour MPs, whose postbags will fill quickly once this lands with families, may prove a significant obstacle to the most extreme elements of the reform.

But mobilisation requires awareness, and awareness requires people willing to say, plainly, what this is: a decision to reduce legal protections for vulnerable children, driven by cost concerns that exist alongside - not instead of - hundreds of billions in demonstrable government waste.

SEND families, like mine, have been fighting for our children for years - now it looks like many of us will be fighting again…

The least we are owed is the truth about why!

If this resonated with you, share it with another SEND family, a teacher, a GP, or anyone who believes children’s legal rights should not be the first casualty of government overspending. The more voices in this conversation, the harder it is to ignore.