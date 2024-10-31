The modern dietary landscape is dominated by approaches that prioritize calorie counting, macronutrient tracking, and dietary restriction, frequently designed to counterbalance the adverse effects of ultra-processed and carbohydrate-heavy diets on human physiology. However, the premise of humans as Hypercarnivores offers a unique perspective on why an intuitive approach to eating - relying on intrinsic hunger and satiety cues - may not only align with human evolutionary biology but also be more effective for achieving optimal health outcomes. My argument is that a hypercarnivorous model, emphasizing nutrient-dense animal-based foods, facilitates an intuitive eating approach that naturally aligns with hunger and satiety signalling, rendering calorie counting obsolete. This discussion is grounded in the physiological, hormonal, and evolutionary aspects of human diet and metabolism.

The Physiology and Evolutionary Basis of Humans as Hypercarnivores:

Evidence from evolutionary biology and comparative anatomy supports the argument that humans evolved as Hypercarnivores, relying predominantly on animal-sourced foods (Speth, 2010; Organ et al., 2011). Hypercarnivores, by definition, consume diets consisting of at least 70% animal-based foods. Studies of stable isotope ratios in fossilized human bones and other archaeological evidence suggest that Homo sapiens’ ancestors consumed a diet rich in protein and fat with minimal carbohydrates, indicating physiological adaptations for a hypercarnivorous diet (Richards & Trinkaus, 2009). For instance, humans display relatively low insulin levels and a low capacity for endogenous glucose production, suggesting adaptations for gluconeogenesis - the metabolic pathway that synthesizes glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, primarily amino acids and glycerol (Ben-Dor et al., 2021).

Additionally, human digestive anatomy, including a relatively small cecum and longer small intestine, supports a diet that relies on nutrient-dense animal foods rather than fibrous plant matter, as seen in true omnivores or herbivores (Milton, 1999). These characteristics are consistent with hypercarnivorous adaptations that favour a nutrient-dense diet. A hypercarnivorous diet is not only evolutionarily appropriate but aligns well with intuitive eating because animal-based foods naturally provide a high satiety index and are highly compatible with hormonal signalling mechanisms, particularly those of leptin and ghrelin (Liddle, 2006).

Hormonal Signalling and Intuitive Eating in a Hypercarnivorous Context:

Intuitive eating relies on the body’s innate ability to regulate hunger and fullness through hormonal signalling pathways. The key hormones involved in hunger and satiety regulation are ghrelin, leptin, insulin, and cholecystokinin (CCK). Ghrelin, secreted primarily by the stomach, is often termed the “hunger hormone” as it stimulates appetite. Conversely, leptin, produced by adipose tissue, plays a critical role in signalling satiety to the hypothalamus, thus decreasing appetite (Klok et al., 2007). CCK, secreted by the small intestine, also promotes satiety, particularly in response to protein and fat intake (Liddle, 2006).

Hyper palatable foods high in refined carbohydrates, sugars, and artificial additives - hallmarks of a typical modern diet - interfere with these hormonal signals. For example, high-sugar foods cause rapid spikes in insulin levels, leading to insulin resistance over time and impairing leptin signalling. This disrupts the body’s ability to recognize satiety, contributing to overeating (Lustig, 2013). In contrast, a hypercarnivorous diet minimizes carbohydrates, emphasizing high-protein and high-fat animal foods that trigger strong satiety signals and stabilize blood glucose and insulin levels. Proteins and fats stimulate the release of leptin and CCK more effectively than carbohydrates, leading to more reliable satiety cues (Liddle, 2006).

Intuitive Eating as a Superior Alternative to Caloric Restriction:

Caloric restriction as a strategy for weight management and health optimization is widely advocated, but it has inherent limitations when compared to intuitive eating within a hypercarnivorous framework. Firstly, calorie counting requires individuals to meticulously track their intake, which can lead to an unhealthy obsession with food and impair long-term adherence. In contrast, intuitive eating - when rooted in a diet that aligns with human physiology, such as a hypercarnivorous diet - eliminates the need for tracking calories, as satiety is naturally achieved through nutrient-dense foods.

Research indicates that intuitive eating is associated with better psychological well-being, reduced risk of disordered eating behaviours, and improved dietary adherence (Tylka & Wilcox, 2006; Smith & Hawks, 2006). Furthermore, a meta-analysis examining intuitive eating interventions found that individuals practicing intuitive eating showed improvements in metabolic markers, reduced binge-eating episodes, and maintained healthier body weights compared to those adhering to calorie-restrictive diets (Van Dyke & Drinkwater, 2014). These findings suggest that intuitive eating aligns better with long-term health outcomes and avoids the pitfalls associated with caloric restriction, such as metabolic slowdown and nutrient deficiencies.

Why Intuitive Eating is Easier with a Hypercarnivorous Diet

Animal-sourced foods, due to their high density of essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids, and complete proteins, are uniquely suited to satisfying human dietary requirements in a way that does not necessitate overconsumption. Additionally, because proteins and fats are metabolized slowly, they provide sustained energy, reducing the frequency and intensity of hunger signals compared to high-carbohydrate diets (Liddle, 2006). This is especially relevant to a hypercarnivorous model, where a meat-centric diet results in meals that naturally satiate without the need for caloric restriction.

The amino acid profile of animal-based foods is critical to the synthesis of neurotransmitters, including dopamine and serotonin, which influence satiety and mood (Fernstrom, 2013). These neurotransmitters are essential for maintaining stable energy levels and supporting mental well-being, further contributing to adherence to an intuitive eating model. Additionally, hypercarnivorous diets support metabolic flexibility, enabling individuals to shift between fat and glucose as fuel sources without experiencing the energy crashes commonly associated with carbohydrate-based diets (Volek & Phinney, 2011).

Optimal Health Outcomes and Long-Term Sustainability:

The ultimate objective of any dietary approach is to promote optimal health outcomes. A hypercarnivorous model, facilitating intuitive eating, has been shown to improve various health markers. Studies indicate that a diet high in animal fats and proteins improves lipid profiles, reduces markers of systemic inflammation, and enhances insulin sensitivity (Forsythe et al., 2008; Volek et al., 2009). Furthermore, hypercarnivorous diets reduce the risk of obesity-related comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, which are often exacerbated by high carbohydrate intake (Lustig, 2013).

Notably, a study by Smith et al. (2011) found that individuals following a high-protein, animal-based diet reported greater satiety, consumed fewer calories overall, and showed significant improvements in body composition compared to individuals on a high-carbohydrate, calorie-restricted diet. This suggests that a hypercarnivorous approach, aligned with intuitive eating, allows for sustainable health improvements without the physiological and psychological challenges associated with calorie restriction.

Conclusion

In summary, human physiology and evolutionary history support the classification of humans as Hypercarnivores, and this model offers a compelling argument for the superiority of intuitive eating over calorie counting. By aligning dietary choices with human physiology, prioritizing nutrient-dense, animal-based foods that support natural satiety mechanisms, individuals can achieve optimal health outcomes more sustainably. A hypercarnivorous diet not only facilitates intuitive eating by naturally aligning with hormonal hunger and satiety signals but also eliminates the need for calorie counting and dietary restriction. This approach is both psychologically beneficial and physiologically effective, making it a superior strategy for achieving and maintaining health.

References:

- Ben-Dor, M., Gopher, A., Hershkovitz, I. & Barkai, R. (2021). "The evolution of the human trophic level during the Pleistocene." *American Journal of Physical Anthropology*, 174(3), 322-333.

- Fernstrom, J.D. (2013). "Role of precursor availability in control of monoamine biosynthesis in brain." *Physiological Reviews*, 93(4), 1495-1524.

- Forsythe, C.E., Phinney, S.D. & Volek, J.S. (2008). "Dietary saturated and monounsaturated fat have differential effects on weight loss and body composition in overweight men and women." *Metabolism*, 57(6), 811-818.

- Klok, M.D., Jakobsdottir, S. & Drent, M.L. (2007). "The role of leptin and ghrelin in the regulation of food intake and body weight in humans: a review." *Obesity Reviews*, 8(1), 21-34.

- Liddle, R.A. (2006). "Cholecystokinin cells." *Annual Review of Physiology*, 68, 31-50.

- Lustig, R.H. (2013). "Fructose: it’s 'alcohol without the buzz'." *Advances in Nutrition*, 4(2), 226-235.

- Milton, K. (1999). "A hypothesis to explain the role of meat-eating in human evolution." *Evolutionary Anthropology*, 8(1), 11-21.

- Organ, C., Nunn, C.L., Machanda, Z. & Wrangham, R