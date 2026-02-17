Ricky’s Substack

Ricky's Substack

Jennifer Hargreaves
Feb 17

A painful article to read. My son was diagnosed with high functioning ASD at 6. He's now 27. I studied Nutrition to help him. He has sensory and blood sugar regulation issues too. I changed his diet - with all the drama - but it made a huge difference. I also found a Functional Medicine specialist who helped with biochemistry issues.

I lived in Bromley at the time and took them to tribunal for secondary school placement. He got a place at Northease Manor School in Lewes so we relocated. He's just completed a BA Counselling Psychology.

As parents it is a never ending fight and stress. Sometimes we choose our battle - wanting to do something to level the playing field. We took that approach. Others just accept things as they are. Just not me.

You might find Trudy Scott helpful. I think she is a SAFFA too living in the US. Her blogs are really helpful with parents sharing what works - particularly Gaba and 5HTP. Dr Kurt Woeller is someone to check out on biochemistry - it's his specialism.

I always advise early intervention due to brain pruning processes in the young. Action before 7 is ideal.

Another recommendation is Dr Natasha Richardson.

Good Luck

