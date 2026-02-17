My son is 4, he has diagnosed ASD (Autistic Spectrum Disorder) with sensory issues and also suspected ARFID (Avoidance Restrictive Food Intake Disorder) which is currently going through the assessment & diagnosis process.

For those unfamiliar with ARFID, it means feeding him is one of the hardest things my family does every single day because his sensory issues are such that eating is a real challenge for him – not just the taste & texture of the foods, but even the look and smell of them, meaning the battle starts before the food gets anywhere near his mouth…

It’s a Disorder, not a “Choice”

To be perfectly clear, his ARFID is not “fussiness” and it’s not “just a phase.” It’s a genuine sensory challenge that makes eating an extreme battle - for him and for all of us.

Imagine watching your 4-year-old tell you he’s hungry (crying because he’s physiologically hungry) while being mentally incapable of eating the food in front of him - his body is telling him to eat, but his brain won’t let him - the sensory overload overwhelms everything else and he’s rejecting food before we can even get it to his mouth.

He wants to eat - He can’t.

And you’re standing there - his parent, the person whose entire purpose is to nourish and protect this child, and you can do nothing but watch him suffer through what can only be described as significant internal turmoil.

You can’t fix it

You can’t force it down his throat

You know eating will help him regulate and calm his brain, but his brain won’t let him eat

You’ve tried everything - tough love, bribery, different foods, different environments - nothing works consistently and EVERY mealtime is a battleground – some wins, many losses and always stressful…

That feeling of helplessness - watching someone you love so dearly struggle with something as fundamental as eating - is pure hell…

Jekyll and Hyde Effect

When he’s eaten well and he’s regulated, he’s the most wonderful, funny, affectionate little boy you could ever meet - he lights up the room and is an absolute delight!

When he hasn’t eaten well, and this is the part that’s hard to say out loud, it’s hell on earth. The emotional dysregulation is extreme, the meltdowns are intense, and it’s heart-breaking to witness, let alone deal with and try resolve.

Each day starts with a question – “which version of him are we getting today…?” The whole household walks on eggshells and every afternoon, picking my daughter up from school the conversation she starts on the way home is always the same:

“I wonder if he’s eaten today or are we in for screaming and meltdowns...”

She’s in year 6 – she shouldn’t have to think about that, but she does because this is our reality and we can’t shield her from it.

My wife without question carries the heaviest load as primary carer and the parent he has fixated on (needs to always be with her as part of his coping mechanisms). The toll it takes on her (physically, but especially mentally & emotionally) is something I witness every day and struggle to adequately describe. The stress on her, on me, on our marriage, on our daughter, on the family unit - it’s relentless…

And the worst part?

None of this is his fault and none of it is our fault either…

He didn’t choose to have sensory issues that make eating an extreme challenge - He didn’t choose ASD - Neither did we…

It’s been thrust upon us all, and it’s the reality we need to navigate while working towards improved outcomes!

The Paradox

On the plus side, there’s help available for my boy, and we ARE EXTREMELY GRATEFUL for it:

He has an EHCP (Education Help and Care Plan)

He’s been placed (after much advocacy from us) into a good local infant school with teachers specifically trained to help SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) children

He gets DLA (Disability Living Allowance) which helps us with taking care of specialist interventions, toys, etc. to help with his development

We’re currently going through the process of getting his ARFID assessed and diagnosed so that he can access the appropriate support for that.

So, all in all, the system – while incredibly slow and frustrating - does eventually provide support for children with special needs, and for that we are extremely thankful!

However, that same system has a HUGE blind spot, a MASSIVE gap and that’s what keeps me up at night…

There is literally NOTHING in the system to support us as parents/carers with OUR OWN well-being… All focus is on the child, but we are the foundation upon which his support and well-being are built and we remain unsupported.

Our mental health, our ability to cope, our well-being as the people holding everything together goes totally ignored and uncatered for - the system has nothing practical for us…

The worst part is that the system itself and the associated guidance all recognise that parent/carer well-being is foundational to child outcomes - Everyone says parent/carer wellbeing is paramount:

Official SEND guidance says it

The research confirms it

Every professional we’ve spoken to acknowledges it

But where’s the actual support…?

The stakes are high here – if our health fails (mental or physical), his care suffers and his outcomes suffer – our health and well-being is CENTRAL to meeting his needs and helping him achieve the best possible outcomes, it’s not vanity or excess – it’s a CENTRAL REQUIREMENT FOR SUCCESS OVER THE LONG-TERM… But it’s overlooked and left unsupported…

I’ve come to call this “The Special Needs Parent/Carer Paradox” meaning the gap between what everyone agrees matters and what anyone actually provides as support.

It’s not just my wife & I who are facing this issue either - every special needs family has their own version:

Different diagnosis different challenges…

The same exhaustion, the same isolation, and the same being told to “take care of yourself” while being given absolutely nothing to do that with.

To use an analogy from the aviation industry - the system tells us to “put our oxygen mask on first before helping others” but in reality, it offers no “oxygen mask” to reach for and we are left to fend for ourselves as the unsupported foundation of our children’s outcomes.

The Numbers Behind the Feeling

Here’s the thing - this isn’t just my subjective experience as a stressed-out dad - the research literature backs it up…

Studies show that parents and carers of children with special needs experience stress hormone profiles comparable to combat soldiers - not occasionally, but daily!

Let that sink in a moment…

Combat soldiers receive extensive support systems - psychological debriefing, medical monitoring, structured recovery programmes - they’re rightly recognised as operating under extreme conditions and supported accordingly (which is a great thing!).

But special needs parents and carers?

We get told to “practice self-care” and handed a leaflet…

The chronic stress we live under doesn’t just feel bad - it causes measurable biological damage:

HPA axis dysregulation : your body’s stress response system gets stuck in overdrive

Chronic inflammation : linked to depression, anxiety, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive decline

Disrupted sleep architecture : even when you get the chance to sleep, the quality is compromised, leading to further health issues

Neurotransmitter depletion : the very brain chemicals you need for mood regulation, motivation, and emotional resilience get burned through

Mitochondrial dysfunction: your cells literally can’t produce energy efficiently anymore

This is the part that most people - including most mental health professionals - miss entirely.

Stress isn’t just a psychological problem – it’s a metabolic health problem too and chronic caregiver stress is demonstrably on par with being on the frontlines of active military conflict – it’s an unparalleled disaster for parent / carer health outcomes – both mentally and physically!

Why This Matters More Than People Realise

Anyone who knows me understands that I’ve spent years obsessed with metabolic health. I’ve written & published a book about how diet affects it (Conquering King Stomach) and I’m busy on my 2nd book already. I also host a podcast about it (The Animal-Based Dad Podcast) and I founded a company aimed at developing metabolic health solutions (BioSymm Technologies). In fact, I have been advocating for the importance of metabolic health online for years already and it’s no doubt been a deep personal obsession of mine since long before my son’s birth and challenges.

So, when I started experiencing the reality of special needs parenting, something clicked that I couldn’t ignore:

The metabolic health crisis among special needs parents/carers is hiding in plain sight.

Most of the mental health support a person can choose to seek out - therapy, counselling, support groups - all focus almost exclusively on the psychological side:

Coping strategies

Cognitive reframing

Emotional regulation techniques.

And these things matter - they genuinely do - but they’re only half the picture!

If your biology is depleted - if your HPA axis is dysregulated, your neurotransmitters are burned through, your mitochondria are struggling - then even the best psychological strategies fail… Not because the strategies are wrong, but because your body doesn’t have the biological capacity to execute them consistently…

I have come up with three analogies which, while a bit ineloquent, I think help to drive the point home well:

The PC Hardware & Software Analogy: This of yourself as a PC for a moment - Your mind (psychology) is your “software” and your body (biology) is your “hardware”. You can have the best, most beautiful software in the world, but it simply can’t run on broken, rundown and/or incompatible hardware… Similarly, your mind has to run over the physical cells of your brain – they are entwined not separate and this is why your metabolic health is foundational to your mental health – if the very cells of your brain are metabolically compromised, your mind and mental health are compromised – there’s no way around that reality!

The Poker Hand Analogy: You can think of life as a game of poker in that you are ‘dealt a hand of cards (circumstances like having a child with special needs) you don’t get to ‘pick your cards’ and the hand you are dealt is the hand you must play - you can’t change the cards (your child’s needs, the caregiving reality). Of course, situations and outcomes can be improved if ‘you play your hand well’ but playing well requires skill (psychological strategies) and that requires a correctly functioning and sharp mind… Now remember, your mind is only as sharp & well-functioning as your biological hardware allows - when biology is depleted, even the best strategies fail…

The Seaworthy Vessel Analogy: Building on, you can think of yourself as a vessel out in the middle of the ocean. Sometimes storms come and the seas are rough (your challenges of your child’s special needs) and the rough seas won’t calm just because things are unfair or unasked for (your child’s needs don’t vanish). So, the focus must be on strengthening the vessel to withstand the storms of life, because having excellent navigation tools & strategy (psychology) but an unseaworthy vessel (compromised biology) still means increased risk of sinking… No matter how we look at it, building metabolic resilience (strengthening the hull) is paramount to ensuring you can actually navigate those storms and not be wiped out by them…

Now again, anyone who knows me will know that I am not the sort of person to sit back and simply “accept” living in hell or sit back and wait to be rescued… Knowing what I do about metabolic health and its foundational role in mental health, I have decided that I might as well build the tools & support systems my family so desperately needs, and if I am going to do it for us, then I might as well do it for the whole community of special needs parents & carers because I want it to make a meaningful difference to as many people as possible who are currently stuck living out this paradox…

In fact, it’s caused me to pivot completely on what my team and I are doing at BioSymm Technologies – our sole focus and mission is now to serve this community with practical tools and solution which will deliver real world help!

What I want to Build

I refuse to accept that “this is just how it is.”

If research shows special needs parents and carers experience stress comparable to combat soldiers, why don’t they receive combat-level support systems…?

Almost as if ‘fated’ I assembled a team last year for BioSymm Technologies who are arguably ideal to help me address this specific issue:

Dr. Clarence Bissessar, PsychD - Clinical psychologist with 15+ years specialising in CBT, BABCP accredited, Oxford postgraduate CBT programme contributor, NHS specialist

Dr. Jerry Sims, MB BS MSc MRCGP - Award-winning medical doctor with 40+ years clinical experience, certified in Functional Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine, specialising in metabolic health

Joel Smalley, MBA - 25+ years in digital transformation, AI, and privacy-first systems architecture

And me, Ricky Du Plessis, MSc - a special needs parent who lives this reality, with deep knowledge of metabolic health and also well over decade of experience in delivering complex technology programmes.

Together, I want us to build AI-powered support systems & tools which deliver personalized:

Emotional Support in real time

Stress Management Tools for the real world

*Psychoeducation , in bite-size pieces and specifically aimed at metabolic health and its role in mental health and capacity to cope well with difficult situations (*Psychoeducation is an evidence-based therapeutic intervention that provides individuals and their families with essential knowledge about mental health conditions, symptoms, and treatment options)

Lifestyle Change Coaching to help users achieve incremental victories en route to major overall positive change in the long-term

This approach addresses BOTH the psychological AND the metabolic health foundations that chronic caregiver stress destroys, and I want us to deliver it through an evidence-based, metabolic health focus lens with unparalleled personalization:

Not generic wellness advice

Not another meditation app

Not something that demands more time and energy from people who have none to spare.

Rather, my vision is support that:

Is available 24/7 because crises don’t wait for appointment slots!

Is affordable because strained budgets are part of the reality!

Is private because your health data belongs to you!

Addresses mental health AND metabolic health together because you can’t fix one without the other!

Is personalised to YOUR reality not someone else’s generic idea of what your life looks like!

Why I’m Telling You This

I’m not writing this to sell you something - there’s nothing to buy yet – rather, I’m in research mode and that’s deliberate…

I’ve seen too many health tech products built by people who’ve never lived the problem they claim to solve - they build what they think people need, launch it, and then wonder why nobody uses it.

I won’t make that mistake!

My family’s experience is one story - one set of challenges. If I’m going to build something that serves our entire community of special needs parents and carers, I need to understand the challenges we all share - the overlapping threads that should define what gets built first.

And I need to hear from two groups of people to achieve this:

If You’re a Special Needs Parent or Carer

You know things that no research paper can capture - the brutal honesty of the reality you face – you have an idea of the things that actually help versus the things people tell you should help but don’t. The barriers that make accessing support nearly impossible.

I want to hear from you:

What’s actually hard for you right now?

What support have you tried that didn’t work and why?

What would genuinely help if it existed?

Your voice will directly shape what gets built - not as a nice-to-have, but as the foundation of what we provide!

If You’re a SEND / Special Needs Professional

You work supporting families like mine - you see patterns that individual families can’t. You have the objectivity and expertise that comes from working across many different cases and circumstances. You know what advice gets ignored, what actually moves the needle, and where the real gaps in the current support toolkit are.

I need your professional insights:

What barriers do parents/carers actually face in accessing support?

What gaps exist in the current toolkit that frustrate you?

Does the idea of addressing metabolic health alongside psychological support resonate with what you observe in practice?

Your expertise shapes what we build and how we build it.

My Ask

I’m looking for people willing to have a 20-30 minute confidential conversation with me.

No sales pitch - No obligations - No commitment beyond an honest chat.

Whether you’re a parent/carer living this reality or a professional working with these families - if this resonates, I want to hear from you.

Book a call directly: https://calendar.app.google/65DyVbV74PZLTs5i8

Email me at: ricky.duplessis@biosymmtechnologies.com

Or just reply to this post / drop me a message and I’ll get back to you.

And if you know someone who should see this - whether they’re a special needs parent, a SENCO, a clinical psychologist, or anyone working in this space - please share it.

The more voices that shape this, the better it will be!!

One Last Thing

If you’re a special needs parent or carer reading this and you’re exhausted, overwhelmed, and barely holding it together - I see you - I am one of you!

You’re not broken - the system is, and I intend to do something about it.

When we strengthen the foundation, everyone benefits - especially the children who need us at our best!

PS: you find out more about my team and I here - www.biosymmtechnologies.com