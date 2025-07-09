Ricky’s Substack

Ricky’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alec McQueen's avatar
Alec McQueen
14h

Ricky, a fine essay, all excellent points. But, as I posted on a similar arguing Dr Ken Berry video this morning: with all this being unarguably true, why is it that the vast majority of authorities and dietary “experts” tell us to eat a predominantly plant based diet? The evidence is clear that it is unhealthy: why are they doing it???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Ricky Du Plessis and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ricky Du Plessis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture