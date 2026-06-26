There’s a particular kind of early morning anxiety in my household – the quiet space just before my 5-year-old autistic son wakes and we set about with the morning routine, where the feeling of “how is the day going to start” sits with you, right in the pit of your stomach.

Some days go absolutely fine – he’s his happy, bubbly self. Cooperative, follows his routine and we’re off to school without much hassle or incident.

Other days, not so much… He’s dysregulated and struggling emotionally right from the start, and it makes getting the morning routine done and getting the kids off to school (both him and his older sister) feel like an entire month crammed into a couple hours…

Interestingly, how I handle the dysregulated days can vary – not because of anything my sone does / doesn’t do, but rather because of things I have / haven’t done…

On a day where I’ve slept badly and/or fed myself rubbish the day before, I can feel my own grip slipping - my patience thinning, my fuse shortening, the urge to come apart right alongside him growing by the second...

On a day where I’ve slept well and/or fed myself well the day before, it’s a completely different story – I am calm, focused, stable and capable of being the support structure he needs to navigate through his dysregulation…

Had I not understood what I do about the metabolic health – mental health link, it would be easy for me to fall into the trap of thinking this was a me problem… A character flaw... Something to fix with more willpower…

It isn’t.

And this week my social media focus has been wanting to show you why, because the explanation changes everything about how you treat yourself, and once you see it – you cannot unsee it…

My Hardware – Software Analogy

Picture yourself as a computer. Your software is your mind - your consciousness, your thoughts, your mood, your patience, your ability to stay regulated when your child can’t. Your hardware is your biology - your physical brain and the cells of your body.

What’s the thing every caregiver feels but few have been naming out loud…?

Even the most sophisticated software in the world cannot run well on compromised hardware…

This isn’t just a tidy metaphor - there’s a serious, fast-growing field of science underneath it.

The Science: Brain Energy

The brain is the most energy-hungry organ you have. Though it’s only about 2% of your body weight, it consumes roughly 20% of your resting energy, just to run. How well it functions depends on how well it’s fuelled and maintained – in other words, how well it runs depends on its metabolism.

This is the territory of a scientific field called “Metabolic Psychiatry”. Its most prominent voice is Dr Chris Palmer, a Harvard psychiatrist at McLean Hospital, whose Brain Energy theory proposes that mental disorders are, at root, metabolic disorders of the brain - with the mitochondria at the centre of the picture (Palmer, 2022). (Mitochondria are the membrane-bound organelles in your cells, often called the “powerhouses of the cell”: their job is to generate energy and help regulate your cells’ biochemical reactions.)

I want to be precise about what this does and doesn’t mean, because precision is the difference between credibility and hype.

Palmer’s theory is exactly that - a theory - a compelling, well-argued framework that pulls together decades of existing research, but one Palmer himself describes as still being validated, rather than being “settled”. It is also almost squarely focused on the treatment of serious mental illness within clinical settings. That (serious mental illness in clinical settings) is not my lane, and not something I am addressing – rather I am picking up on Dr Palmer’s work, his premise that metabolic health (mitochondrial health) serves as a central pathway in mental health.

My lane, and what I do address, is how metabolic health is shaped by several lifestyle factors - how you eat, how you sleep, how you move, how much sunlight you get, and how you connect with nature – and it can be improved, rather than just degraded by the choices we make. So, I’m not pointing at a single switch, and I’m certainly not making any claims about this curing mental illness or replacing appropriate medical care.

What We Can Say with Confidence

Here’s the best-evidenced part, and it’s the part that matters most for us: the things that grind a caregiver down - chronic stress, broken sleep, poor fuel - measurably degrade both metabolic and mental health, because under the hood they run through the same biology.

And the evidence for what chronic caregiving stress does to the body is sobering. In a study of mothers of adolescents and adults with autism, researchers found these mothers had significantly lower, flatter daily cortisol than other mothers (Seltzer et al., 2010) - a pattern called hypocortisolism. If that sounds like the opposite of “stressed,” here’s the catch: a blunted, flattened cortisol rhythm is exactly the signature seen in PTSD and in burnout. It isn’t the body running hot. It’s the body’s stress system, after years of relentless demand, becoming worn down and dysregulated – unable to mount a defence against stress. The companion study found these mothers faced a stressful event on 65% of days, against 43% for comparison mothers (Smith et al., 2010).

Two honest caveats:

This was measured in parents (mostly mothers) of children with ASD or developmental disabilities, and my extension of the principle to include carers and professionals working with these children is done because they share the same stressor profile, not claiming the study tested them.

The wider literature is careful: not every caregiving experience registers as equally stressful, so this is a pattern observed in a population, not a verdict on any individual. But as a picture of what chronic, unending caregiving load can do to a body, it’s striking, and it lines up with what so many of us feel.

The Two Wreckers I Covered This Week

This week I looked at two of the things that run the hardware down.

The wrong fuel. Not how much you eat - most of us in the modern West have energy to spare. It’s the kind, and how steadily it arrives. Grab whatever’s quick and ultra-processed and you put your brain on a blood-sugar rollercoaster: spike, crash, spike, crash. The brain runs best on a steady supply, not the rollercoaster and when on the rollercoaster, every crash starts its rationing (prioritising what gets energy and what doesn’t) and the first things rationed are the most demanding: patience, calm, regulation.

Broken sleep. Sleep isn’t “off” time - it’s metabolically active maintenance time, when the brain clears waste and resets the stress system. For caregivers up through the night, that service keeps getting interrupted, so the machine never fully recovers. This isn’t a lever most of us can simply pull, and I’d never insult you by saying “just sleep more.” But understanding what it’s doing changes how you treat yourself the morning after, and there are things we can do to safeguard our sleep quality, albeit the quantity may be harder for us to control.

Why This is Actually Hopeful

Run those two down at once, day after day, month after month, and of course your mental software glitches - of course your fuse is short, focus is poor and ability to navigate the stress is compromised. Not because you’re weak or flawed as a person – but because you’re asking your brilliant biological machine to run on the incorrect fuel and with no essential maintenance but then blaming yourself when it runs rough.

That short fuse isn’t a character flaw - it’s a hardware state.

And here’s the genuinely hopeful part: a hardware state is something you can change. While the hardware can be run down, the emerging science - including Dr Palmer’s framework - makes a compelling case that it can also be built back up. Not magically and not overnight, but the direction is real.

And that isn’t about merely enduring better... It’s about becoming genuinely harder to break - so you can keep showing up, consistently, for the people who depend on you.

Next week, that’s where we go: what tending your biological hardware actually looks like - not another impossible to-do list, but the few things that genuinely move the needle.

I’m glad you’re here.

— Ricky

References

Palmer, C. M. (2022). Brain Energy: A Revolutionary Breakthrough in Understanding Mental Health—and Improving Treatment for Anxiety, Depression, OCD, PTSD, and More. BenBella Books.

Seltzer, M. M., Greenberg, J. S., Hong, J., Smith, L. E., Almeida, D. M., Coe, C., & Stawski, R. S. (2010). Maternal cortisol levels and behavior problems in adolescents and adults with ASD. Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, 40(4), 457–469.

Smith, L. E., Hong, J., Seltzer, M. M., Greenberg, J. S., Almeida, D. M., & Bishop, S. L. (2010). Daily experiences among mothers of adolescents and adults with autism spectrum disorder. Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, 40(2), 167–178.

This article is for education and support. It isn’t medical advice, and nothing here is a substitute for professional care.