Here’s the uncomfortable truth very few openly tell you about your health, wellness and performance:

Learning about it doesn’t fix it - executing consistently does…

You see, all those books, podcast episodes, articles, etc. from experts who do an amazing job explaining the science, are not what actually makes the difference. You and I live in a world with unparalleled access to information, like never before in all of human history, and yet we live in a time where the burden of lifestyle disease has never been greater.

Think about it for a moment - we, the general public, know more about health and wellness today than ever before, yet we’re more unhealthy, pharmaceutical dependent and disease burdened than ever before.

That’s obviously not because of lack of knowledge - it’s because knowing what you should do is only the first part of the solution, and actually doing it, consistently, is the key part, but that’s where the majority of people are truly struggling.

Our modern, technology-enabled world is so convenience focused that it’s become challenging to consistently do the things our bodies need, in terms of lifestyle factors, for good metabolic health.

But here’s what I also know: This is why coaching is so effective! The magic in coaching is not education - it’s execution support, and that’s why people who work with coaches (on average) have great results and stand out from the crowd.

The Coaching Conundrum

The unfortunate problem with coaching is that it’s not accessible to everyone:

Scheduling : Finding mutually convenient slots amongst already rammed work and personal calendars is not possible for most.

Cost : Coaching is expensive (justifiably so) and in a world with ever increasing cost of living, finding the disposable income for it is not easy for most.

Vulnerability : Being transparent about your flaws with a complete stranger is a daunting task, one most cannot face, yet failing to do so compromises the results of coaching. It requires relationship and relationships take time to build.

Personality fit: For the relationship to be effective, you need the right personality fit (just the same as any other relationship) and no personality types are universally suitable, so finding the right fit becomes another logistical challenge.

These factors, whether individually, in combination, lie at the heart of why the majority of people do not work with coaches, and that’s the conundrum - for most, solving the execution gap requires top tier coaching, yet top tier coaching isn’t accessible for most.

The majority remain unserved.

Until now that is.

What We’re Building

My team of co-founders and I at

have figured out how to make the benefits of top tier health coaching available and accessible to that unserved majority - in a powerful and ground-breaking way!

We’ve built AI-powered metabolic health coaching that combines behavioural psychology with biological science to help people close their implementation gap, sustainably and effectively!

Our founding team brings together:

Myself (CEO) - The vision, metabolic health obsession and new technology introduction expertise

Dr. Jerry Sims (CMO) - Decades of medical expertise with laser focus on metabolic health

Dr. Clarence Bissessar (Head of Behavioural Science) - The psychology that makes execution possible

Joel Smalley (CTO) - Technical execution that helps us build this in cutting edge tech solutions

Together, we’ve created something that addresses the barriers that keep coaching inaccessible:

✓ Available 24/7 - No scheduling conflicts

✓ Affordable at scale - Fraction of traditional coaching costs (costs less per month than the average single coaching session)

✓ Privacy by design - Doesn’t judge or have alternate agendas, making vulnerability & relationship building easier

✓ Adaptive to personality - Matches your communication style and needs

We’re not building another tracking app - we’re building behavioural support that actually helps you execute!

The Results So Far

We completed Alpha testing with a small cohort across five countries earlier in 2025.

90% goal achievement rate.

0% abandonment.

Now we want to evolve our early prototype into the system that completely revolutionizes the health app industry forever…

The Modular Ecosystem Approach

Initially, we envisioned building this out as a single comprehensive app, but in a moment of epiphany, I remembered something critical: people experienced cognitive dissonance when trying to do everything all at once, so logically having one app trying to do everything would be like trying to ‘boil the ocean’.

So we pivoted to a modular ecosystem of seven specialized AI agents built around my Five Pillars of Metabolic Health framework (Nutrition, Movement, Sleep, Light Exposure, Grounding) and split into what we have called teams:

Coaching team

Domain Specific Experts team

Think of a professional athlete or billionaire who is wanting to look after their health and wellbeing - they do not work with just one professional, instead they work with a team of professionals - expertise in core areas delivered as/where most appropriate in & around their busy schedule…

That’s what our modular ecosystem approach allows us to do…

The Coaching Team

SYNAPSE - The psychology-enhanced coach

NEXUS - The systems integration insights

SYNAPSE is the main interface - the only Agent you as the user actually deal directly with - because SYNAPSE is the one we have enhanced using Differential Psychology, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Soft Skills training and Coaching training. This allows SYNAPSE to identify and adjust to using the most effective communication styles and coaching approach for YOU according to YOUR personality type, motivation styles, communication preferences and the realities of YOUR life… No generic nonsense - truly personalized coaching delivered in the most effective way possible.

NEXUS understands how the five pillars of metabolic health are actually interworking and interdependent, allowing us to avoid the pitfalls common to the generic siloed approach to health - your body isn’t functioning in siloes, so your health shouldn’t be treated as siloes.

The Domain Specific Expert Team

MITO - Nutrition

KINETO - Movement

SOMNO - Sleep

HELIO - Light exposure

TERRA - Grounding & connection to nature

You start with whatever lifestyle factor you are ready to tackle first, allowing you to work on what matters most to you, succeed there, then naturally expand to other pillars over time and at your own pace. This creates sustainable behaviour change instead of overwhelming people with everything at once, but still allows people to achieve a holistic approach to their health and wellbeing!

Why This Approach Matters

I’m preparing for ACL reconstruction surgery in January 2026. I’m using BioSymm’s behavioural framework right now - supporting me to maintain my pre-surgery preparation despite the stress and time pressures of maintaining a 9-5 day job while building BioSymm on the side, plus being a husband and father with two young kids (one of whom has special needs, so is quite full on) - I am walking this walk, it’s not just theory we’re trying to apply to others.

Because if this only works for people with unlimited time and resources, it doesn’t work…

It needs to work for high-performing executives + for busy parents + for people juggling multiple priorities who know what they should do but struggle to maintain it.

That’s who we’re building for - That’s the majority who remain unserved by traditional coaching.

The Campaign

We’ve launched our crowdfunding campaign on Idiegogo - find it here:

https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/biosymm-technologies/biosymm

We’re raising funding this way to both enable the development of our vision and build our founding community of backers who will help us shape it by their feedback and input!

This is an opportunity be part of our founding community and we are offering some superb rewards across our three backing tiers: in a UK health tech start-up with:

For ALL Beta Backers:

3-month free trial to experience psychology-enhanced coaching

Then £12.99/month until superseded by our Series A platform

No special backer pricing - this ensures clean market validation data for investors

Specialized backer rewards based on backing tiers.

Why uniform pricing? Because we need to prove people will actually pay for this - clean conversion data = stronger Series A positioning = better long-term product for everyone!

£25 - BETA INSIDER (Perfect for: The curious early adopter who wants in)

You Get:

✅Early Beta invitation (1-month before public launch)

✅Digital “Executive Nutrition Quick Start Guide” by Dr. Jerry Sims

✅Backer community access (Discord or similar)

✅Monthly development updates

✅Recognition as early supporter

£100 - HEALTH PIONEER⭐ (Perfect for: Committed professionals ready to transform their performance)

Everything in Beta Insider, PLUS:

✅Priority early access (6-weeks before public launch)

✅Digital copies of Ricky’s books: “Conquering King Stomach” + “The Five Pillars of Metabolic Health” (That last one is still a work in progress, so you get access before it’s published to the public)

✅ Quarterly group calls with founders (recorded, accessible globally)

✅ Direct feature input - monthly feedback surveys that empower you to help shape what we build

✅BioSymm digital brand kit (be a proud advocate)

✅Founding community status

£500 - FOUNDING MEMBER🏆 EXCLUSIVE - LIMITED TO 50 (Perfect for: Leaders who want maximum influence and lifetime benefits)

Everything above , PLUS:

✅ First access to ALL future products (Movement, Sleep, Light, Grounding modules)

✅ Preferential lifetime rates on future premium tiers

✅ Website recognition as founding member

✅ Direct founder line for suggestions and feedback

✅Exclusive founding member digital badge

✅Future product previews before any other backers

Our initial goal is £50,000 and in reaching this your backing builds SYNAPSE + MITO (plus NEXUS if costs allow), but we don’t stop there because we have stretch goals worked in and for every level achieved we add the next member of the ecosystem!

Every £25,000 we raise beyond our £50,000 goal unlocks development of the next metabolic health expert:

The Development Roadmap:

£50,000 (Base Goal) → SYNAPSE™ (Psychology Coach) + MITO™ (Nutrition Expert) + NEXUS™ (Systems Integration - if dev costs allow)

£75,000 (First Stretch Goal - +£25K) → NEXUS™ development completed (if not in base) OR SOMNO™ (Sleep & Recovery Expert)

£100,000 (+£25K) → SOMNO™ (Sleep & Recovery Expert) development completed

£125,000 (+£25K) → KINETO™ (Movement Expert) development completed

£150,000 (+£25K) → HELIO™ (Light Exposure Expert) development completed

£175,000 (+£25K) → TERRA™ (Grounding Expert) development completed

What This Means for You:

✅ We build it

Each stretch goal funds complete development of that agent—domain expertise, scientific literature training, integration with SYNAPSE and NEXUS.

✅ You get first access

As each agent launches, backers get notification and early access to add them before public availability.

✅ You choose when to upgrade

Each additional agent available at £12.99/month per pillar. Add them when YOUR data (via NEXUS) shows you’re ready.

✅ Your pricing stays Beta-level

These Beta rates (£12.99/month per agent) last until Series A platform launch, when pricing will increase for new users.

What I’m Asking

If this resonates with you:

Take a look at our campaign - here’s that link again: https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/biosymm-technologies/biosymm Share it with anyone who faces this execution gap - or works with people who do Consider backing it if you believe this problem is worth solving

Because the world doesn’t need more health information - It needs better execution support.

And that’s exactly what we’re building, but we need your help to make it a reality!

— Ricky