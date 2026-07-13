Ricky’s Substack

Ricky’s Substack

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The Wiltster's avatar
The Wiltster
Jul 13Edited

This. "I am not telling you what to eat. I am handing you the criteria and showing my working. The conclusion is yours to draw."

That might be the most honest statement in a nutrition piece you've ever read. Pity that many, if not most, nutrition pieces and nutrition influencers aren't nearly as forthcoming!

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Tom Kirkman's avatar
Tom Kirkman
Jul 13

Excellent read, thank you.

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