The Animal-Based Dad Podcast: Guest Interview Series: Episode 02 – Christopher Brandlin

Ricky Du Plessis
Apr 07, 2025
About my guest:

Christopher Brandlin came from the Health and Fitness Industry before practicing law, as he was a fitness trainer and all-natural bodybuilder during college and law school. During law school as a full-time student, Mr. Brandlin also ran his own business as a personal trainer, and he competed in triathlons and All-Natural Bodybuilding on the weekends - he also won Mr. Los Angeles Natural in 2010 while being published in Muscle and Fitness Magazine.

Even after he became licensed as an attorney, he earned an Associates of Applied Sciences degree in Dietetics from Central Arizona College in 2015. He also obtained his MBA degree in Finance from Fayetteville State University in 2022. He also became a licensed Real Estate Broker in California in 2015. He has been licensed to practice law in California since 2011 and holds an AV Preeminent Rating with Martindale Hubbell. He is also licensed to practice in the State of Texas.

Further, he has been recently admitted to the Supreme Court of the United States and is currently finalizing his PhD in Public Policy and Administration to become Dr. Brandlin.

Christopher is currently running for the U.S. House of Representatives for the 3rd District of Nevada as part of his ambitions & desire to improve the lives of the American people.

Mr. Brandlin is also known as The Carnivore Lawyer® as he promotes the Carnivore Diet and makes efforts to provide legal service to the carnivore community.

All in all, he is a man I have come to greatly respect for his passion, commitment and enthusiasm to help others improve their own metabolic health via lifestyle strategies!

Where to find him:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopher-p-brandlin-esq-mba-broker-dtr-51a753247/

Campaign Page for Congress Race:

https://www.chrisbrandlin.com/

Law Firm:

https://brandlinlaw.com/

The Animal-Based Dad Podcast
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast - where science meets real-life strategies for optimizing metabolic health and overall well-being. This podcast dives deep into the lifestyle factors that influence human metabolic health & wellness, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, supplementation, grounding, and light exposure.
What to expect:
- Guest Interview Series (Mondays): Unscripted conversations with top researchers, doctors, scientists, health coaches and thought leaders in metabolic health, biohacking, and longevity.
- Deep Dive Series (Thursdays): Topic specific & science-backed deep dives into the key principles of metabolic optimization.
The aim is simple - to arm you with actionable & evidence-based strategies you can apply today to start correcting, optimizing, and enhancing your health span across your lifespan.
Who is this show for?
If you’re health-conscious, curious about metabolic health, and looking for practical, science-backed solutions, this podcast is for you! Whether you’re new to the space or a seasoned biohacker, you’ll find valuable insights to take your well-being to the next level.
