Share post
The 5-Pillars of Metabolic Health: A Blueprint for Lifelong Health

Deep Dive Series
Ricky Du Plessis
Apr 17, 2025
Transcript

In this special solo episode of The Animal Based Dad Podcast - Deep Dive Series, Ricky takes a break from the mini-series with Roderick (who's enjoying well deserved time off over Easter) to dive deep into the powerful framework behind his upcoming second book.

This is your first look at Ricky’s 5-Pillars of Metabolic Health - a concept forged from personal experience, ancestral wisdom, and cutting-edge science. From sleep and sunlight to grounding and movement, Ricky explores how these foundational elements are interconnected, and why most modern health advice misses the bigger picture.

Expect real talk, lived insight, and a passionate breakdown of:

  • Why nutrition alone isn't enough.

  • The overlooked power of natural light exposure.

  • Grounding: woo-woo or well-proven?

  • How modern life has hijacked our biology - and what to do about it.

  • A teaser at Ricky’s model in development providing a “hierarchy” that could reshape your approach to health forever.

If you're ready to stop hacking symptoms and start addressing root causes, this episode is your roadmap.

And don't worry – the mini-series with Roderick picks back up next Thursday (April 24th) with the circadian rhythm deep dive!

The Animal-Based Dad Podcast
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast - where science meets real-life strategies for optimizing metabolic health and overall well-being. This podcast dives deep into the lifestyle factors that influence human metabolic health & wellness, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, supplementation, grounding, and light exposure.
What to expect:
- Guest Interview Series (Mondays): Unscripted conversations with top researchers, doctors, scientists, health coaches and thought leaders in metabolic health, biohacking, and longevity.
- Deep Dive Series (Thursdays): Topic specific & science-backed deep dives into the key principles of metabolic optimization.
The aim is simple - to arm you with actionable & evidence-based strategies you can apply today to start correcting, optimizing, and enhancing your health span across your lifespan.
Who is this show for?
If you’re health-conscious, curious about metabolic health, and looking for practical, science-backed solutions, this podcast is for you! Whether you’re new to the space or a seasoned biohacker, you’ll find valuable insights to take your well-being to the next level.
