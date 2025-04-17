The 5-Pillars of Metabolic Health: A Blueprint for Lifelong Health

In this special solo episode of The Animal Based Dad Podcast - Deep Dive Series, Ricky takes a break from the mini-series with Roderick (who's enjoying well deserved time off over Easter) to dive deep into the powerful framework behind his upcoming second book.

This is your first look at Ricky’s 5-Pillars of Metabolic Health - a concept forged from personal experience, ancestral wisdom, and cutting-edge science. From sleep and sunlight to grounding and movement, Ricky explores how these foundational elements are interconnected, and why most modern health advice misses the bigger picture.

Expect real talk, lived insight, and a passionate breakdown of:

Why nutrition alone isn't enough.

The overlooked power of natural light exposure.

Grounding: woo-woo or well-proven?

How modern life has hijacked our biology - and what to do about it.

A teaser at Ricky’s model in development providing a “hierarchy” that could reshape your approach to health forever.

If you're ready to stop hacking symptoms and start addressing root causes, this episode is your roadmap.

And don't worry – the mini-series with Roderick picks back up next Thursday (April 24th) with the circadian rhythm deep dive!

