Start With Nutrition - It's The Lowest Hanging Fruit For Improving Metabolic Health

Food is not just fuel...



It's so much more than just an energy source...



For people under chronic stress, like the SEND community, what you eat either helps build your anti-fragility or it actively erodes it...



The instinct under chronic stress is completely understandable - I get it, I experience that same temptation too...

- You're exhausted...

- You have no time...

- The easiest food wins...

- Often the most pleasurable AND easy food wins...



Ultra-processed, fast food delivers a short-term dopamine hit and a glucose spike - a temporary relief from a depleted state - that pleasure hits home.



However, here's what's happening underneath:

- That glucose spike triggers an insulin response. Repeated spikes, day after day, drive insulin resistance. Insulin resistance impairs the brain's ability to use glucose efficiently.

- A brain struggling to use glucose efficiently has less capacity to regulate emotion, tolerate frustration, and maintain the executive function needed to manage a complex, demanding role.

- The food choices you make under stress directly reduce your capacity to handle that stress.

- The spiral accelerates.



The reverse is equally true:

- Species appropriate, essential nutrient focused, lower-inflammatory nutrition stabilises blood glucose, supports mitochondrial function, and reduces the neuroinflammation that drives anxiety and cognitive fog!



Species appropriate is an important term here because as human beings we're not universal digesters - like all other living organisms on this planet, we have a defined and optimal species appropriate approach to nutrition (it's what my book deals with - I have researched this extensively...).



Don't think of this in terms of "it's just your diet" - it's actually a neuroscience conversation and an important one for your ability to show up consistently for those counting on you most (including yourself).



For SEND professionals managing sustained physical and emotional demands, it may be the highest-leverage intervention available, and the one most consistently overlooked.



#Nutrition

#MetabolicHealth

#BloodSugar

#SENDWellbeing

#AntiFragility

#MetabolicPsychology