Why Most Health Advice Fails for Chronic Disease

If you walked into a modern doctor’s office because you are struggling with constant fatigue, brain fog, stubborn weight gain, and/or poor sleep, you’d likely leave with a diagnosis of chronic disease, maybe a lab test order, and almost certainly a prescription to manage symptoms… Those who are truly fortunate may have a GP who appreciates the connection between lifestyle and chronic disease, but their training hardly touches on lifestyle at all, and so, while doing their best, they tend to give vague suggestions to “eat healthier and move more.”

This is the reality so many of us face, and to be clear, I don’t blame the GPs - I blame the system itself, because it is rooted in reaction rather than prevention. A system that teaches us to view our health through a reactionary lens:

We are taught to assume everything is OK, unless something goes wrong…

We are taught to wait for something to go wrong, then outsource our agency to someone else and go see “a professional.”

We are then given medications to help manage symptoms - very seldom do those medications actually treat and resolve the root cause issues.

I believe this reactive approach stems from the fact that infection and trauma used to be our biggest medical threats, and to be perfectly clear, for those issues, the reactionary model makes perfect sense.

You want to treat an infection after it presents.

You want to stop bleeding after an accident occurs.

In these scenarios, the response is necessarily acute, decisive, and externalized.

However, infection and trauma are no longer our biggest medical issues and that’s where the problem lies…

Today, the overwhelming burden on healthcare systems worldwide comes from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), also known as ‘chronic diseases’, conditions that are slow to develop, mostly preventable, and deeply rooted in lifestyle and environment. According to the World Health Organization (2023), NCDs now account for 74% of all global deaths – that’s practically 3 out every 4 deaths… Chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, and type 2 diabetes top the list. In the U.S. alone, six in ten adults live with at least one chronic disease; four in ten have two or more (CDC, 2023).

Meanwhile, trauma and infectious disease account for a rapidly shrinking proportion of mortality and healthcare cost in developed nations because modern medicine has largely conquered the acute threats of the past (which is fantastic – don’t get me wrong). However, this shift has created a mismatch between the structure of modern medicine and the nature of modern disease. The system is still geared for heroic intervention, when what we actually need here & now is prevention rather than waiting for an issue to take hold and then seeking a cure...

That’s the critical point: chronic diseases are not sudden events - they are the end result of years, often decades, of biological misalignment…

Disrupted circadian rhythms.

Poor sleep.

Man-made processed & ultra-processed foods/drinks.

Sedentary living.

Chronic stress.

Light pollution.

Nutrient deficiencies.

These are the inputs - the disease is the output and by the time the “diagnosis” arrives, the damage is often well underway.

This is why the reactionary approach fails - it intervenes late, often too late… It tries to medicate the outcomes, more often than not without any attempt to address causes. It assumes we’re fine until we’re not, instead of recognizing the slow, silent deterioration that unfolds from years of mismatch between our biology and our behaviour.

To address chronic disease, we must reclaim our agency and start viewing health through a preventative, biology-first lens. This means aligning our daily decisions - what we eat, how we move, when we sleep, how we interact with light, our contact with the Earth - with the conditions that shaped human evolution.

It’s not about perfection or purity - it’s about course correction because once we accept that our bodies were never designed for the modern environment, we can stop blaming ourselves for “failing” and start taking control by returning to what actually works, with or without a prescription pad.

“What is your body expecting based on how humans evolved?”

This question - so simple, yet so rarely asked - sits at the heart of a biology-first approach. Most modern strategies try to fix human health without understanding the organism being “fixed.” It's as if we’re troubleshooting a Formula One car without first understanding that it runs on high-octane fuel, not diesel. We see warning lights and try to switch them off (i.e. manage symptoms), rather than asking why they came on in the first place.

At its core, the biology-first model doesn’t begin with symptoms. It begins with design. It asks:

What is the default environment for a human being?

What is the species-appropriate input for a Homo sapiens?

And from there, it evaluates everything from diet to light exposure to movement to sleep - not by modern convention, but by biological compatibility.

This isn’t about returning to caves or rejecting technology. It’s about recognizing that biology has rules, and when we break those rules - however subtly, however unintentionally - there are consequences. Chronic fatigue, depression, NCDs, metabolic syndrome, autoimmune disease, infertility, burnout: these are not random afflictions - they are the consequence of mismatch.

I make the case that, for dealing with the chronic disease pandemic, taking a biology-first approach is not only more logical than the current ‘reactionary paradigm - it’s more humane, more effective, and more empowering. Rather than optimizing dysfunction, it restores the baseline. It doesn't just ask what works; it asks what aligns and in a world, that’s drifting ever further from its biological roots, alignment is the most radical thing you can pursue.

1. Biology as the Ground Floor

Every intelligent system is built from the ground up. Physics starts with the laws of nature. Engineering starts with materials and forces. Good architecture starts with geology and load-bearing needs, but modern medicine begins with disease...?

In this paradigm, the body is viewed as a machine that breaks, and the doctor’s job is to repair it. That metaphor is tempting, but it’s flawed because machines are designed and built, whereas organisms evolve and adapt. You can replace a car’s broken part with a new one from the factory, but no such replacement exists for your mitochondria, your gut microbiome, or your hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis. You see, your biology is more than hardware - it’s dynamic software shaped by eons of interaction with the environment.

A biology-first model treats chronic symptoms not as malfunctions, but as signals of deviation from essential input requirements.

To think this way requires a new kind of literacy – evolutionary/adaptation literacy. This means understanding not just what humans can survive under, but what humans thrive under and what we were forged to expect. For example:

Our digestive tract is short and acidic, adapted to digest animal protein, not cellulose-rich plant matter (Ben-Dor et al., 2016).

Our circadian rhythm is governed by sun exposure and darkness - not by schedules, screens, and artificial light (Czeisler et al., 1999).

Our immune system expects microbial exposure from soil, animals, and air - not sterility (Rook, 2010).

Our metabolism is built to run on long periods of fat-fuelled fasting, not grazing every three hours (Roberts & Rosenberg, 2006).

What all these examples share is that they assume a default environment - one that no longer exists for most people.

This disconnect explains much of what we call "chronic disease." The body is not broken - It's responding to an environment it was never designed to navigate.

So, the biology-first perspective asks a powerful question: if chronic illness is the norm in modernity, could it be that modernity itself is the mismatch…?

2. Medicine Without a Map

The dominant model of medicine is reactive: wait for dysfunction, then intervene. It’s like sailing without a compass and only adjusting course when the ship is already off-track. Whereas biology-first thinking provides a map - it begins with the premise that there is a right direction, and that deviation from it leads to predictable forms of dysfunction.

Let’s look at a real-world example: Type 2 diabetes.

In standard medicine, Type 2 diabetes is viewed as a chronic, progressive disease. Patients are told they will likely require increasing medication over time. Yet when you take a biology-first lens, the condition looks very different. Type 2 diabetes isn’t a primary disease, it’s a metabolic adaptation to a high-carbohydrate, low-nutrient, hyper-palatable food environment. It is a predictable outcome of chronically elevated insulin, driven by foods that have no precedent in human evolution.

And the solution? Remove the mismatch.

In numerous clinical trials, patients have reversed Type 2 diabetes through carbohydrate restriction and ancestral-aligned diets (Hallberg et al., 2018; Unwin et al., 2019). Many have discontinued insulin and other medications entirely - not because of a novel drug, but because their biology was finally re-aligned!

This pattern repeats itself across conditions:

Chronic fatigue is often a result of circadian disruption and mitochondrial dysfunction, linked to poor sleep, artificial light exposure, and nutrient deficiencies (Anderson & Tufik, 2018).

Autoimmune disease correlates with leaky gut, poor microbiome diversity, and lack of exposure to environmental antigens - all unnatural states (Rook, 2010).

Obesity is a consequence not merely of excess calories, but of foods that override satiety, mimic reward pathways, and deliver an energy surplus that human metabolism was never designed to regulate long-term (Lustig, 2021).

When we view health through a biology-first lens, we stop asking, “How do we suppress this symptom?” and start asking, “What does this signal about the body's environment?”

It’s not just more logical, it’s more compassionate because biology doesn’t make moral judgments - it responds to inputs.

3. Humans as Hypercarnivores: Evolution Wrote the Menu

If you want to understand what an animal is meant to eat, you start with its digestive system, its teeth, its enzymes, its foraging behaviour, and its evolutionary history. In the case of Homo sapiens, the verdict is clear, though politically inconvenient: we are hypercarnivores.

Contrary to popular belief, human omnivory is not an even split between plants and animals. It’s a capacity for survival, not a blueprint for optimal function. Survival flexibility has been misinterpreted as dietary neutrality, but a flexible engine that can run on diesel and petrol doesn’t mean it’s a case of either/or, but rather than context matters and there’s an optimal option.

A growing body of archaeological and physiological evidence supports this conclusion:

Stable isotope analysis of ancient human bones shows nitrogen levels consistent with apex carnivores - higher than wolves or foxes in the same ecological niche (Briant et al., 2023).

Butchery marks on large animal bones, the design of early tools, and the high frequency of megafaunal hunting sites all suggest a consistent, animal-dominant pattern across millennia.

Our anatomy agrees:

We lack the multiple stomach chambers, slow gut transit time, and fermentative capacity that define herbivores or true omnivores.

Instead, our gastrointestinal system is short and highly acidic - well-suited for high-protein, high-fat digestion. We also possess a gallbladder, allowing efficient bile secretion for animal fat metabolism - something unnecessary in plant-based mammals.

More subtly, our brain size and energy demands (the highest of any primate) imply a need for nutrient-dense, energy-rich food, which is found in animal-based foods rather than plants - plants are simply too low in bioavailable nutrients to support such growth. Essential nutrients like vitamin B12, DHA, heme iron, taurine, creatine, and carnosine are only found in animal foods. No known plant can replace these at the necessary levels.

The takeaway? Animal foods are not optional - they are central to a species appropriate diet for human beings!

Biology-first thinking doesn’t deny that some people can function for a time on plant-heavy or even vegan diets, but function is not flourish - longevity is not the same as vitality - and biology doesn't operate on ideology, it operates on compatibility.

When humans are fed their natural diet - anchored in fatty ruminant meat, organ meats, eggs, and seasonal animal fats - we don’t just avoid disease, we regain health, lose excess fat without effort, reverse inflammation, stabilize mood, and restore metabolic clarity (O’Hearn & Ludwig, 2023).

This isn’t magic - it’s simply removing the mismatch.

4. Beyond the Five Pillars: Nature’s Original Prescription

In my Substack series, I’ve previously introduced this sort of biologically anchored framework built around ‘the 5-pillars of metabolic health’ covering our five critical domains:

Nutrition. Movement. Sleep. Light exposure. Grounding.

I am not simply retelling this story here, I am reframing them - not as lifestyle "choices", but as biological baselines, because a body deprived of these inputs isn’t just “suboptimal” - it is confused and needs course correction…

So, let’s briefly consider what each domain represents from a biology-first lens:

Movement: Muscle as Metabolic Organ

· Our ancestors did not “exercise” in the modern sense. They moved because life required it: walking, sprinting, lifting, dragging, climbing, butchering. This movement wasn’t about burning energy - it was about survival.

· Today, sedentary life is treated as normal, and we use machines to simulate the very labour we’ve engineered out. However, our biology never adapted to this and as a result, our muscle tissue atrophies, insulin sensitivity plummets, and energy production stalls.

· Getting in regular and adequate movement, especially resistance training with heavy compound movements, is not about vanity - it is a biological trigger and one that tells the very cells of your body to stay metabolically young and keep your body functional.

Sleep: The Great Reset Switch

· Sleep is not rest - it is metabolic recalibration!

· During deep sleep, the brain clears waste (Xie et al., 2013), tissues repair, immune function balances, and hormones like growth hormone surge.

· Artificial light, especially blue light, shifts our circadian clocks, delaying melatonin, fragmenting sleep, and disrupting these repair cycles.

· A biology-first mindset doesn’t ask “how can I sleep more?” but rather “what is interfering with the sleep my body is trying to have?”

Light: The Forgotten Nutrient

· Light is information and nutrition!

· The retina tells the brain what time it is; Morning sunlight resets the circadian rhythm, while infrared and near-infrared rays penetrate skin and tissues, directly stimulating mitochondrial function and melatonin synthesis (Leung et al., 2022).

· Indoor life under LED lights is a modern experiment, not a neutral switch. A biology-first person steps outside in the morning, unfiltered, and gets their daily dose of light - not just for vision or ‘a bit of vitamin D, but for essential metabolic programming.

Grounding: Electrical Nutrition

· Once dismissed as pseudoscience, grounding (or earthing) has now shown measurable effects on cortisol regulation, inflammation reduction, and wound healing (Chevalier et al., 2012).

· The Earth carries a subtle negative charge, and our skin and cells evolved in contact with this charge. When we insulate ourselves - via shoes, buildings, synthetic flooring - we interrupt this electrical exchange.

· Grounding isn’t about hippie vibes - it’s about closing the circuit biology expects.

5. Optimization vs. Alignment: The Trap of Biohacking

Modern health culture is obsessed with optimization. The health-conscious track, measure, tweak, and gamify - we wear rings that monitor sleep, heartrate monitors while working out and some even have watches that tell us when to breathe – but the fact of the matter is that much of this energy is misdirected.

Why? Because you cannot optimize a system that is fundamentally misaligned.

Trying to fine-tune your stress levels while eating ultra-processed food, sleeping poorly, or living indoors under LED light is like adjusting the mirror on a car with no engine… The real power is not in hacking your biology – the real power is found in honouring it!

Technology can be supportive – don’t get me wrong, but only when used to restore ancestral conditions, not to escape or circumvent them. In other words, use technology to assist you in meeting your biology’s basic requirements if/when you are unable to do things naturally, for example:

Red-light therapy is useful but only if you are unable to get adequate natural light – it cannot replace the natural light exposure, but is better than getting none...

Blue-blocking glasses only help because our homes are lit unnaturally at night, but there are arguably much better ways to avoid disrupting your circadian rhythms…

Grounding mats are compensations for the concrete world we’ve built, but they are not nearly as good as getting barefoot into nature…

A biology-first thinker sees tech as a proxy, not a fix. So before spending £250 on supplements, ask yourself:

Are you sleeping circa 8 hours a night, in full darkness?

Are you eating enough ruminant meat & fats?

Are getting out into the natural sunlight shortly after waking and getting adequate sun exposure throughout the day?

Are you moving heavy things, using your muscles & joints through full range of motion and walking outdoors?

Are your bare feet touching real earth?

Start there. Measure later.

6. Rewilding the Framework: Practical Steps in a Modern World

It’s one thing to understand the logic of biology-first thinking, but it’s another to live it in a world that’s optimized for convenience, not congruence… However, returning to ancestral alignment doesn’t mean abandoning modern life - it means rewilding within it.

Here’s how I suggest that looks in practice:

Rethinking the Day

Wake with the sun , get out into the light instead of staring at your phone/tv. Get outside - eyes unshielded (yes, no sunglasses) for at least 10 minutes, ideally within 30 minutes of waking.

Eat your first meal when hungry , not when the clock says it’s time. Prioritize animal sources of protein and fat and reduce carbs. No labels, no processed powders - just food your body recognizes.

Move naturally throughout the day . Carry things. Squat. Walk barefoot. Use your body like your biology expects, not just for workouts, but as a mode of living.

Limit artificial light after sunset . Replace LEDs with red-tinted or amber bulbs. Turn off overheads. Let your home mimic a fire-lit cave, not a tech showroom.

Ground regularly. Stand barefoot in soil or grass. Garden with bare hands. Swim in the ocean. Reconnect physically and electrically with the Earth.

Rethinking Environments

Modern environments are biologically disorienting. Start tweaking them:

Make your home a metabolic ally . Remove seed oils, eliminate ambient blue light at night, get rid of plug-in air “fresheners” and chemical cleaners.

Create friction for modernity. Keep your phone in another room, make processed snacks hard to access, reverse-engineer your space to favour ancestral defaults.

Reclaim Social Health

We evolved in small, bonded tribes. Social disconnection is as biologically stressful as poor diet or poor sleep. Rewilding includes:

Prioritizing face-to-face connection.

Eating with others, not alone in cars or in front of screens.

Walking and talking. Play. Eye contact. Touch.

None of this is hippie fluff. Oxytocin, dopamine, serotonin -n all these chemicals that govern motivation and peace - are driven by ancestral social inputs (Dunbar, 2010).

In a biology-first world, a Sunday barbecue with family and friends, barefoot on grass, with slow-cooked meat and real conversation, is not indulgence - t’s medicine, both for your body and soul!

7. When Biology Speaks for Itself

The most powerful argument for biology-first thinking isn’t theoretical. It’s experiential - people don’t need to be convinced when they can feel the shift in their own bodies.

This is why anecdote, pattern recognition, and real-world results are valid starting points in this framework - because when you align with biology, the signal is clear:

Energy returns without caffeine.

Cravings disappear.

Excess body fat melts without calorie counting.

Sleep deepens and becomes effortless.

Mental health stabilizes without drugs.

Strength increases with minimal training.

Labs improve, even if you never tested them first.

These results are not fringe... They’re happening every day - to people who were once deeply ill, deeply tired, or deeply stuck. I’ve seen it in my own journey and the voices of those who follow my work - not because I am hacking health - but because I am helping people remember and align with their biology.

Biology is the teacher - when you listen, the body responds!

Conclusion: Biology Is the Map

There’s no shortage of health models out there - some are ideological, some are technological, some are pharmaceutical and some are economic, but most are confusing…

The biology-first approach isn’t a model. It’s a map - one that predates modernity, transcends trends, and applies to every human being, because every human shares the same evolved template.

It’s a return to the obvious - a humble acknowledgment that the body knows what to do but only if we stop interrupting it. When we treat ourselves as lab rats, we get unpredictable results. However, when we treat ourselves as biological beings with ancient needs, we get clarity, vitality, and peace.

This isn’t regression - it’s restoration!

In the noise of modern health advice, one truth cuts through: the human body isn’t broken - our environment & lifestyles are…

Biology is the compass - start there!

References