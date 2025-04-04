Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Sneak Peak of Episode 02 (Guest Series)

Ricky Du Plessis
Apr 04, 2025
Share
Transcript

Coming on Monday isy discussion with the Carnivore Lawyer® Christopher P. Brandlin.

His health journey is a fascinating one and way he has overcome the health hardships he endured is inspiring 🙌

Watch this space folks and have a superb weekend 👍

Ricky’s Substack
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast
The Animal-Based Dad Podcast - where science meets real-life strategies for optimizing metabolic health and overall well-being. This podcast dives deep into the lifestyle factors that influence human metabolic health & wellness, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, supplementation, grounding, and light exposure.
What to expect:
- Guest Interview Series (Mondays): Unscripted conversations with top researchers, doctors, scientists, health coaches and thought leaders in metabolic health, biohacking, and longevity.
- Deep Dive Series (Thursdays): Topic specific & science-backed deep dives into the key principles of metabolic optimization.
The aim is simple - to arm you with actionable & evidence-based strategies you can apply today to start correcting, optimizing, and enhancing your health span across your lifespan.
Who is this show for?
If you’re health-conscious, curious about metabolic health, and looking for practical, science-backed solutions, this podcast is for you! Whether you’re new to the space or a seasoned biohacker, you’ll find valuable insights to take your well-being to the next level.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ricky Du Plessis
Recent Episodes
Deep Dive Series: Episode 01 – Conquering King Stomach
  Ricky Du Plessis
Guest Interview Series: Episode 01 – Martin Gillespie
  Ricky Du Plessis
Taster from Episode 01...👀
  Ricky Du Plessis
Mobility - you don't lose it because of "aging"... 👀
  Ricky Du Plessis
UV is essential for health!
  Ricky Du Plessis
Episode Preview - the Animal Based Dad Podcast
  Ricky Du Plessis