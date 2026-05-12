SEND Parents & Professionals Struggle With Sleep Quality - Here's What You Can Do To Improve Yours!

Sleep...



Hands down the biggest challenge faced by many SEND (special needs) parents & professionals...



For us, "just get more sleep" is the most useless advice imaginable... About as helpful as screaming into the void - it achieves nothing...



Sleep deprivation is the arch nemesis of the SEND community - we all know this, but many frame it as 'just tiredness' not realising the full metabolic toll sleep deprivation brings...



For many of the SEND community sleep quantity is often simply non-negotiable - you get what you get and that will have to do... There's not much we can do to change the quantity upfront...



But...



What CAN be influenced - even when total hours are constrained - is sleep quality!



And that is the lever which truly moves the needle for mitigating negative consequences...



Cortisol rhythm governs when you feel alert and when your body prepares for sleep. When the HPA axis is dysregulated - as it is in chronic SEND stress - that evening cortisol drop becomes unreliable. You're wired when you should be winding down.



Metabolic levers that support cortisol rhythm:

- Morning natural light exposure (sets the circadian clock)

- Avoiding blood sugar spikes in the evening (high insulin disrupts the cortisol drop)

- Avoiding alcohol (suppresses REM sleep even when it feels like it helps)

- Aligning food intake with what is species appropriate and avoiding processed/ultra-processed nonsense



None of these require more hours in the day - all of them are metabolic levers - none of them are psychological ones.



Which is exactly the point!



You don't "willpower" your way to better sleep - you align better with the natural signals & rhythms your biology expects and the rest starts taking care of itself...



#Sleep

#CircadianRhythm

#SENDCare

#MetabolicHealth

#HPAAxis

#MetabolicPsychology